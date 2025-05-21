Governor Hochul Announces More Than $10.4 Million to Support Anim...

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced over $10.4 million has been awarded to 30 animal care organizations across the state through the seventh round of the New York State Companion Animal Capital Fund, the first state program in the nation to fund capital projects for animal shelters. The funding will support construction, renovation, and expansion projects that will enhance animal care and health and help ensure adoptions for New York's dogs and cats. This builds on Governor Hochul’s commitment to securing safe housing and care for sheltered dogs and cats as they await adoption.

“Any pet owner can tell you that companion animals like dogs and cats are more than just furry friends – they’re family,” Governor Hochul said. “Animal shelters and humane societies play an enormous role in keeping companion animals safe and well cared for while they await their new families and forever home. This funding is making a real difference, helping to better equip these vital facilities with the tools they need to improve the quality of care for animals.”

Since the 2017 launch of the Companion Animal Capital Fund program, which is administered by the Department of Agriculture and Markets, the State has dedicated over $38 million to the program. In total, 130 projects have been awarded across New York so far. This round of funding builds on previous rounds of this program that is helping to offset the costs associated with capital projects run by New York State animal shelters, such as renovating dog kennels, improving medical facilities, or building more efficient shelters to reduce overall operational costs. Projects funded this year include updated living spaces for dogs and cats, improved HVAC and heating systems, expansions to facilities to improve medical care, as well as additional infrastructure updates.

Competitive grants were awarded to shelters based on a need assessment, detailed project description, and reasonableness of cost. The following organizations are receiving an award in this round of the program:

City of Oswego – $500,000.00 to replace the kennels, update the HVAC system, seal floors and non-porous areas, create an exclusive outdoor "relief" area, and install new sinks.

Columbia Greene Humane Society – $500,000.00 for a new HVAC system and to expand the clinic to include isolation, treatment room, X-ray and lab, exam rooms and euthanasia space.

Humane Society of Rome – $500,000.00 to install new dog enclosures, two isolation rooms and new cat enclosures.

Jefferson County – $500,000.00 to renovate kennels, upgrade the HVAC system, repair the drainage system, and install resin flooring, concrete walls and sound proofing.

Massena Humane Society – $500,000 for enhanced record keeping equipment, upgrades to the kennels, drainage and HVAC system, radiant floor heat, soundproofing and a new intake area.

Middletown Humane – $500,000 for updates and repairs to interior and exterior, upgrading heating/cooling, updated lighting and electrical systems, replacing roof, insulation and painting, alarm system and perimeter fencing.

Oswego Co. Humane – $500,000.00 for increased cat housing, epoxy flooring, isolation rooms and maternity ward, increased dog housing, a new HVAC and new water piping.

Patricia LeDew Foundation – $500,000.00 to install a new X-ray room with new equipment, expand the surgical area, create a new dental site and design an adoption area specific to senior animals.

Paws Crossed Animal Rescue – $500,000.00 for a new HVAC system, new doors, epoxy flooring and painting in 3 kennels.

Saratoga County – $500,000 for a new heating and cooling system.

Town of Bangor – $500,000.00 to improve record keeping equipment, upgrade cat cages, upgrade drainage and HVAC and soundproofing.

Town of Cheektowaga – $500,000 for upgraded kennels, an upgraded HVAC system, a dedicated isolation area and soundproofing.

Town of Henrietta – $500,000.00 to construct a new municipal shelter.

Town of Olean – $500,000.00 for a new facility.

Ulster Co. SPCA – $500,000.00 to redesign the kennel, replace the floor, repair floors and walls, and renovate the kitchen, grooming room and exam room.

A complete list of the awarded organizations and a brief description of the funded projects is available here.

Governor Hochul’s Fiscal Year 2026 Executive Budget proposed continued funding for this critical program and the final adopted Budget includes $10 million in funding for the next round.

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “Animal shelters and humane societies are so much more than a port in the storm – they are a true lifeline to the animals who will one day become beloved members of New York families. From providing essential medical care to daily enrichment activities, the hardworking staff at humane societies, shelters, and SPCAs throughout the state work tirelessly to provide the best care for dogs and cats while they wait to be adopted. Through seven rounds of funding, we have seen the direct impact these projects have had on these essential facilities, and I’m proud to see the good work continue.”

New York State Animal Protection Federation Executive Director Libby Post said, “The Companion Animal Capital Fund has been a total game changer for shelters and rescues. This latest round of grants reflects how important the Companion Animal Care Standards Act for Shelters and Rescues is and what organizations are doing to make sure they meet these standards when they kick in on December 15th of this year. This round of grants brings the total investment to just shy of $50 million. Without the leadership of Governor Hochul, Senate and Assembly Agriculture Committee chairs Michelle Hinchey and Donna Lupardo, and our champions in each house, Assemblymember Deborah Glick and State Senator Joseph Addabbo, none of this would have happened. The Department of Agriculture and Markets understands how important this grant program is and the Federation thanks Commissioner Richard Ball for his on-going support.”

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “Our local animal shelters and humane societies give animals the care and compassion they deserve while they wait to be adopted by their forever families. The Companion Animal Capital Fund is a vital source of support for these organizations, most of which rely on donations, to improve and modernize their facilities. Securing funding for this program is always a priority, and I’m thrilled that three of our own, Columbia-Greene Humane Society, Dutchess SPCA and Ulster SPCA, have all been awarded grants in the latest funding round.”

Assemblymember Donna Lupardo said, “Since 2017, the Companion Animal Capital fund has helped 128 shelters make much-needed improvements to their facilities. I'm very glad that we are able to support an additional 30 shelters in this latest round of funding. We cannot thank them enough for the important work they do, caring for animals as they wait for their forever homes. I'd like to thank the Governor and my colleagues for continuing to support this important effort. I have seen first-hand how well these funds have been used and how needed these resources are.”

The Department of Agriculture and Markets’ Division of Animal Industry promotes sustainable animal production agriculture and the safety of the animal origin food supply. These goals are accomplished through regulatory and cooperative educational efforts with various agencies, both public and private. The Division has staff in Albany and veterinarians located across the state. In addition to many other responsibilities, the Division regulates dog licensing, sets standards for humane care of seized dogs and the inspection of municipal shelters, administers the contract for the New York State Animal Population Control Program and the Pet Dealer Inspection Program, and provides training and assistance to local enforcement officers in animal welfare cases.