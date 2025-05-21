Mia Martin Palm Beach, a celebrated author and advocate for historical preservation, has Been feature for the successful sale of her 1905 neo-classical Edwardian mansion located on Embassy Row in Washington, D.C.

Well known for her deep appreciation of European architecture and decorative arts, Mia Martin Palm Beach has an impressive track record of restoring and stewarding historic properties. In addition to the recent Washington, D.C. transaction, her portfolio includes a historic Virginia farmhouse and a Regency-style residence in Palm Beach.



Martin’s lifelong passion for preserving architectural heritage stems from her upbringing in Virginia’s hunt country, where she lived on a historic estate that sparked her love for classic design. She is an alumna of Foxcroft School and the Corcoran School of Art, and continued her education at Franklin College in Lugano, John Cabot University in Rome, Sotheby’s in London, and American University in Washington, D.C., where she earned a degree in fine arts.



Her commitment to cultural preservation is reflected in her affiliations with the National Trust for Historic Preservation, where she has served on the Council and as co-chair of the “Restore America Gala” at the Library of Congress, and as a trustee of Oatlands Plantation. She has also contributed to the U.S. Commission for America’s Heritage Abroad.



Driven by a profound respect for genealogy and ancestral legacy, Mia Martin Palm Beach has held leadership roles in several genealogical societies, including Recording Secretary and Heraldry Chair of the Colonial Dames XVI Century. She also holds membership in the DAR and the Pilgrim Society. Recently, she was elected to the Society of Mayflower Descendants in the Commonwealth of Virginia.



Martin is the author of Dog Heraldry: The Official Collection of Canine Coat of Arms, published by Simon & Schuster and launched at the Westminster Kennel Club. Her work reflects a distinctive blend of creativity, research, and reverence for tradition.



Looking ahead, Mia Martin Palm Beach plans to continue acquiring, restoring, and thoughtfully transferring ownership of historic estates, ensuring their preservation for future generations.

Mia Martin Palm Beach was raised in Virginia’s historic countryside and educated in the U.S. and Europe. A Foxcroft alumna and trustee, she later co-chaired the school’s Centennial celebration. With a fine arts degree and extensive training in architectural history, she has become a respected figure in literary and preservation circles. Her work continues to bridge art, history, and legacy.



