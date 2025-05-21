Elite Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning Expands Service Area to Las Vegas

The trusted HVAC and plumbing expert brings its top-notch services to residential and commercial customers in Las Vegas, NV.

Las Vegas, NV , May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elite Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning is excited to announce the expansion of its services to the greater Las Vegas area. This strategic move is driven by the growing demand for dependable AC repair and installation in one of the fastest-developing metropolitan regions in the country.

With Las Vegas experiencing extreme temperatures—soaring in the summer and dipping in the winter—residents and businesses need reliable systems to stay comfortable year-round. Elite is well-equipped to meet this need with its professional air-conditioning services, from basic AC repairs to comprehensive system installations.



A fully licensed and insured company, Elite Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning Las Vegas has a team of trained and certified professionals committed to top-notch service. With its expansion into Las Vegas, the company now offers a full range of HVAC solutions to more customers, including AC repair, service, and installation; commercial HVAC work; heating system repairs; and HVAC duct cleaning and repairs. Each service is tailored to meet the needs of residential and commercial clients, ensuring effective and long-lasting solutions.

For those searching online for AC repair Las Vegas, Elite Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning is a reliable choice. Its presence in Las Vegas means faster response times and local technicians who understand the unique challenges of desert climates. Customers also benefit from 24/7 emergency services, ensuring help is available whenever it’s needed—whether it’s 3 AM on a weeknight or a Sunday afternoon.

Its Las Vegas AC repair contractors are all Trane-certified specialists, equipped with advanced knowledge and expertise. They are committed to not only providing high-quality HVAC solutions but also treating customers and their properties with the utmost care and professionalism from the moment they arrive.

Elite Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning Las Vegas has earned positive reviews on platforms like Google, Facebook, and Nextdoor, consistently praised for its transparent pricing, quick diagnostics, and courteous service. Whether it is a broken air conditioner during a scorching summer or a faulty heater in winter, Elite delivers efficient solutions with minimal disruption to daily life.

Elite Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning also takes pride in offering upfront estimates with no hidden fees. Its team clearly explains all work before proceeding, so customers feel informed and confident in their choices. With a focus on customer satisfaction and long-term value, Elite has built a loyal client base through repeat business and word-of-mouth referrals. The company serves customers throughout Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the greater Clark County area, Henderson, and surrounding communities.

To learn more about Elite Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning and its AC repair Las Vegas services, visit https://eliteheatingandacrepair.com.

About Elite Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning

Elite Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning is a family-owned and operated company proudly serving Las Vegas, Nevada, and the surrounding areas since 2005. As a full-service heating, cooling, and plumbing provider, it has built a strong reputation through an extensive list of satisfied customers. The company is dedicated to earning trust through quality workmanship, excellent customer service, and professionalism. Elite offers comprehensive heating, cooling, plumbing, and maintenance solutions tailored to meet the needs of homes and businesses throughout the Las Vegas region.

