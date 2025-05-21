Questex’s Fierce Electronics and Sensors Converge Reveal Inaugural Class of 40 Under 40 Honorees

Honors the Next Generation Driving Breakthroughs in Electronics, Sensors, and AI

NEW YORK, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce Electronics, in partnership with Sensors Converge, has announced the first-ever class of the Fierce Electronics 40 Under 40, honoring rising leaders who are shaping the future of the electronics industry. This new program recognizes 40 standout professionals under the age of 40 whose early contributions have already had a transformative impact across semiconductors, IoT, AI, sensors, and embedded systems.

From pioneering hardware and system-level innovation to redefining product and business strategies at top companies and startups alike, this year’s honorees represent the breadth of talent pushing electronics into its next era.

“The creativity, technical expertise, and leadership we’re seeing from these young professionals is truly inspiring,” said Marian Sandberg, VP & Brand Leader at Questex. “They’ve made significant strides in their fields at an early stage in their careers, and we’re excited to celebrate them at Sensors Converge this June.”

2025 Fierce Electronics 40 Under 40 Honorees:

Kunal Bajaj, Sensor Lead, Stealth Startup

Sensor Lead, Stealth Startup Sakyasingha Dasgupta, Founder and CEO, EdgeCortix

Founder and CEO, EdgeCortix Andrea De Luca, Co-founder and CEO, Flusso Ltd.

Co-founder and CEO, Flusso Ltd. Yash Dixit , Senior Instrumentation Engineering Lead, Tesla

Senior Instrumentation Engineering Lead, Tesla Ferdinando Frediani , CEO, Move-X

CEO, Move-X Renato Giorgini do Nascimento , Head of Technology, Articul8

, Head of Technology, Articul8 Karan Gill , Advanced Hardware Engineer, Zoox

, Advanced Hardware Engineer, Zoox Louis Gobin , Product Marketing Engineer, STMicroelectronics

, Product Marketing Engineer, STMicroelectronics Abhay Gulati , RF/OTA Systems Integration Engineer, Apple

, RF/OTA Systems Integration Engineer, Apple Mark Hettick , Co-founder and VP of Engineering, Microfabrication, Precision Neuroscience

, Co-founder and VP of Engineering, Microfabrication, Precision Neuroscience Kaitlin Howell , Product Manager, Sensirion

, Product Manager, Sensirion Jack Howley , Technology Analyst, IDTechEx

, Technology Analyst, IDTechEx Kenta Iitani, Lecturer and Researcher, Institute of Science Toyko and Waseda University

Lecturer and Researcher, Institute of Science Toyko and Waseda University Colleen Josephson , Assistant Professor in Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of California Santa Cruz

, Assistant Professor in Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of California Santa Cruz Kishan Joshi, Analog Manager, Intel

Analog Manager, Intel Michael LaFramboise , CEO and Founder, Aurelius Systems

, CEO and Founder, Aurelius Systems Zengyi (Boltzmann) Li , Founder and Chief Scientist, Aizip

, Founder and Chief Scientist, Aizip Yuhan Long , Co-founder and CTO, Infermove Technologies Inc.

, Co-founder and CTO, Infermove Technologies Inc. Michael Magliozzi , Electrical Engineer 1, BAE Systems

, Electrical Engineer 1, BAE Systems Arnav Malawade , Senior AI Engineer, Volkswagen

, Senior AI Engineer, Volkswagen Brandon Marin , Staff Technologist, Intel Foundry

, Staff Technologist, Intel Foundry Fernanda Mendes de Morais , Senior Manager for Electronics Hardware, Whirlpool Corp.

Senior Manager for Electronics Hardware, Whirlpool Corp. Clyde Midelet , Senior Analyst, MEMS and Sensing, YOLE Group

, Senior Analyst, MEMS and Sensing, YOLE Group Hardik Nagrecha , Business Partner, REW Earth LLC

, Business Partner, REW Earth LLC Arun Nandi , Head of Data & Analytics, Unilever PLC

, Head of Data & Analytics, Unilever PLC Francis Pellegrino , CEO and Founder, AGR

, CEO and Founder, AGR Toon Purnal , Senior Product Security Analyst, PQShield

, Senior Product Security Analyst, PQShield Bo-Christopher Redfearn , Hardware Test Engineer, Apple

, Hardware Test Engineer, Apple Thiago Reis , Manager, Product Marketing, STMicroelectronics

, Manager, Product Marketing, STMicroelectronics Charlotte Savage , Founder and CIO, HaiLa Technologies

, Founder and CIO, HaiLa Technologies Abishek Sharma , Advanced Memory Pathfinding, Intel Foundry

, Advanced Memory Pathfinding, Intel Foundry Sneha Sudhir Shetiya , Staff Software Engineer, Torc Robotics

, Staff Software Engineer, Torc Robotics Tushar Sonawane , Software Development Engineer, Amazon

, Software Development Engineer, Amazon Audra Thurston , Chief R&D Engineer, Calumet Electronics

, Chief R&D Engineer, Calumet Electronics Mubina Toa , Systems Engineering Manager, Current Sensing, Texas Instruments

, Systems Engineering Manager, Current Sensing, Texas Instruments Ruchi Upadhyay , Senior Product Marketing Manager, STMicroelectronics

, Senior Product Marketing Manager, STMicroelectronics Quansan Yang , Assistant Professor, University of Washington Materials Science & Engineering

, Assistant Professor, University of Washington Materials Science & Engineering Kara Zappitelli , Foundry Director, Science Corporation

, Foundry Director, Science Corporation Irina Zernova , Formal Verification Engineer, Nvidia

, Formal Verification Engineer, Nvidia Jianing Zhao, Senior MEMS Engineer, Omnitron Sensors

View the complete list and bios here.

Honorees to be Celebrate at Sensors Converge 2025

The 40 Under 40 will be celebrated during the 40th Anniversary Sensors Converge event, taking place June 24-26, 2025 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. The celebration will take place alongside a robust conference agenda focused on the convergence of sensors, connectivity, AI, and embedded systems—offering a perfect stage to honor the individuals shaping the future of the industry. For more information or to register for the event, visit www.sensorsconverge.com.

About Sensors Converge

Sensors Converge ( www.sensorsconverge.com ), formerly known as Sensors Expo & Conference, got its start 40 years ago bringing together the design engineering community to network, share ideas, and define the future roadmap for the sensors industry. Sensors Converge is part of the Fierce Technology Group, a division of Questex, which also produces the Best of Sensors Awards, Fierce Electronics and Fierce Sensors, as well as daily content and newsletters on Fierce Electronics at www.fierceelectronics.com .

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Charlene Soucy

Sensors Converge and Fierce Electronics

csoucy@questex.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.