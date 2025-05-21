Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues to Remind Investors of Its Ongoing Investigation Into Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE: CODI)

NEW YORK, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), a shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Compass Diversified Holdings (“Compass” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CODI) or certain of its officers and directors issued misleading and false statements and/or failed to disclose information material to investors in violation of federal securities laws.

CLICK HERE TO RECEIVE ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT THIS POTENTIAL CLASS ACTION

Compass owns and manages a diverse set of middle-market businesses, including Lugano Holdings, Inc. (“Lugano”), which designs, manufacturers, and markets luxury jewelry.

On May 7, 2025, after market hours, the Company issued a press release disclaiming “reliance on its financial statements for fiscal 2024 amid an ongoing internal investigation” into Lugano, and that the Company intends to delay the filing of its 1Q25 Form 10-Q. The press release also revealed that an ongoing investigation, led by outside counsel and a forensic accounting firm, “preliminarily identified irregularities in Lugano’s [non-Compass] financing, accounting, and inventory practices.” Lugano’s founder and Chief Executive Officer resigned following the disclosure of the investigation’s preliminary findings. On this news, the price of the Company’s stock fell $10.70, or nearly 62%, to close at $6.55 on May 8, 2025, on unusually high volume

ARE YOU A POTENTIAL CLASS MEMBER ELIGIBLE TO RECOVER? CLICK HERE

If you purchased or otherwise own Compass securities and have suffered a loss, realized or unrealized, and you wish to discuss this investigation, please contact attorney Nicholas Bruno at (888) 398-9312 or at nbruno@scott-scott.com.

CLICK HERE TO FIND OUT IF YOU CAN RECOVER YOUR LOSSES

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott is an international law firm known for its expertise in representing corporate clients, institutional investors, businesses, and individuals harmed by anticompetitive conduct or other forms of wrongdoing, including securities law and shareholder violations. With more than 100 attorneys in eight offices in the United States, as well as three offices in Europe, our advocacy has resulted in significant monetary settlements on behalf of our clients, along with other forms of relief. Our highly experienced attorneys have been recognized for being among the top financial lawyers in 2024 by Lawdragon, WWL: Commercial Litigation 2024, and Legal 500 in Antitrust Civil Litigation, and have received top Chambers 2024 rankings. In addition, we have been repeatedly recognized by the American Antitrust Institute for the successful litigation of high-stakes anticompetitive claims in the United States.

This may be considered Attorney Advertising.

CONTACT:

Nicholas Bruno

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

230 Park Avenue, 24th Floor, New York, NY 10169

(888) 398-9312

nbruno@scott-scott.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.