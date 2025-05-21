Locust Ridge Landscape earns recognition as one of the top landscaping companies in Carlisle and Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

CARLISLE, PA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Locust Ridge Landscape has been ranked among Central Pennsylvania's top landscaping companies, with recognition focused on its Forestry mulching, Carlisle landscaping, and Chambersburg landscaping services. This acknowledgment highlights consistent project delivery, strong customer satisfaction, and community presence across Central Pennsylvania.

The ranking comes after a busy season marked by a wide variety of residential and commercial projects that involved everything from seasonal cleanups to hardscape installations. They also support Central Pennsylvania with its forestry mulching services, which are focused on reclaiming overgrown spaces, clearing underbrush, and widening agricultural fields. Throughout the year, the team at Locust Ridge Landscape maintained a full schedule and supported customers across Franklin and Cumberland counties.

Reviews across multiple platforms, including Google, continue to reflect high levels of satisfaction with both project outcomes and service communication. Many projects have been referred by previous clients, and those referrals have helped grow the company’s footprint in both longstanding neighborhoods and newly developed properties in and around Carlisle and Chambersburg.

Locust Ridge’s crews work year-round and are known locally for maintaining clear timelines and consistently meeting client expectations. Much of the growth over the past several years has come from local marketing, repeat business, and word-of-mouth recommendations, and that pace has held steady through changing seasonal demands.

Being named to a top company list in Central Pennsylvania marks a significant moment in the company’s history. The work done across these communities has made a visible impact on local properties, both small and large, and the results continue to gain attention across the region. This recognition reflects a strong position within the field and a continued presence in the daily rhythm of outdoor service work across Carlisle and Chambersburg.

