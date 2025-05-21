Imagine Launches Cutting-Edge Digital Lab and Unveils Renovated Headquarters

MINNEAPOLIS, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine, a leader in visual communications, is proud to announce the launch of its state-of-the-art Digital Lab, alongside the completion of extensive building renovations. This exciting development underscores Imagine Studio’s commitment to innovation and excellence in creating immersive branded environments.

The Digital Lab’s core value lies in its forward-thinking approach to research and development, providing customers with an immersive space to explore and customize both physical and digital solutions. By investing in this advanced environment, Imagine empowers clients to engage with cutting-edge technology before making significant capital commitments. A standout feature of the space is its seamless integration of a virtual reality environment, giving clients hands-on access to explore future-forward customer experience opportunities. The lab also includes a premier Rally Bar-powered conference center for high-quality, on-camera collaborative sessions. Successfully blending physical and digital retail experiences requires a nuanced approach—one that that adapts to diverse retail formats, evolving consumer preferences, and unique brand identities.

“Our new digital lab fills a critical market need by offering integrated talent for both digital and physical experiences,” said Don McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer. “With on-site rapid prototyping, we can quickly develop and create striking designs that foster brand loyalty and maximize consumer engagement. This approach has revolutionized in-store marketing for retail, hospitality, grocery, c-store, and food service industries.”

Furthermore, the Digital Lab features Imagine’s Dotti platform, enabling clients to visualize their omnichannel offering through a unified platform, streamline in-store marketing, and integrate campaigns across digital and print channels. Imagine Studio’s full set of strategic and creative capabilities enhance operational efficiencies and offer an all-encompassing solution, reducing the need for multiple partners and significantly cutting costs. Retailers can now benefit from streamlined workflows, access to top-tier creative minds, and faster market execution.

The Digital Lab is among many recent building renovations which have transformed Imagine’s headquarters into a vibrant, branded environment that showcases the company’s expertise in visual communications. “By leveraging our internal creative, engineering, and production expertise, Imagine has created a space that not only inspires but also demonstrates how brands can reinvigorate their own environments,” shared Andy House, Senior Director of Imagine Studio.

Imagine invites clients and partners to visit the new Digital Lab and co-create innovative solutions that will transform the industry.

About Imagine

Imagine is an industry-leading provider of visual communications solutions. As a trusted partner to the world’s most successful brands, Imagine designs, produces, and delivers beautifully crafted print and digital solutions that inspire action and get results. From concept to consumer, our end-to-end solutions include creative design, pre-media, décor, commercial print, store signage, specialty packaging, out of home, fulfillment & kitting. With a customer technology stack powered by Dotti, a single, flexible platform designed to manage even the most complex in-store marketing programs and a collection of talented designers and innovators in Imagine Studio, all backed with the powerhouse print and digital production capabilities Imagine has the solution. Learn more at theimaginegroup.com or moagency.com.

