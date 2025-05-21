Home Affairs launches Operation New Broom and biometric verification to combat illegal immigration

This morning, the Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, launched Operation New Broom as the latest technology-driven initiative to arrest, convict and deport illegal immigrants occupying public spaces.

The first operation of what will be an ongoing nationwide campaign took place in District 6 in Cape Town, where 25 suspects were arrested while occupying land meant for restitution to the victims of forced removals. Operation New Broom tackles an old issue with new energy and technology in urban areas across the country.

The Operation uses biometric technology to verify the immigration status of suspects, eliminating the risk of fraudulent documents and building stronger legal cases.

Minister Leon Schreiber said: “As with everything else we do, Operation New Broom is guided by our commitment to the rule of law. It is this commitment that both motivates us to do more to combat illegality, and to uphold due process and legal compliance in the process.”

Schreiber concluded: “The benefits of our commitment to digital transformation are being felt across all areas of Home Affairs’ mandate, including through the strides made by the Border Management Authority at the borders and by Home Affairs inland. Our message to anyone who is in the country illegally, is clear: voluntarily deport yourself now, before we arrest and prohibit you from entering or obtaining legal status in South Africa in future.”

For media enquiries, please contact:

Siya Qoza

Cell number: 082 898 1657

Duwayne Esau

Spokesperson for the Minister

Cell number: 077 606 9702

