Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment hosts National Biodiversity Offset Conference, 22 to 23 May

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) will host the National Biodiversity Offset conference on 22-23 May 2025 in Gauteng.

The conference is hosted in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and is supported by the South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI) and the South African National Parks (SANParks). During the conference, the Director General of the DFFE, Ms Nomfundo Tshabalala will officiate the launch of the National Biodiversity Offset Web Portal and the SANParks Proactive Biodiversity Offset Scheme.

The National Biodiversity Offset Conference will coincide with the commemoration of International Day for Biodiversity. The International Day for Biodiversity is celebrated each year on May 22 and aims to increase understanding and awareness of biodiversity issues. The theme for the National Biodiversity Offset Conference is linked to the 2025 theme for International Day for Biological Diversity which is: Living in Harmony with Nature.

Biodiversity offsetting is one of the ways in which South Africa’s Protected and Conservation Areas can be expanded, thereby promoting conservation. It also helps to secure ecologically sustainable development as it mitigates the adverse impact of economic and social development on biodiversity.

Media are invited to attend and cover the event as follows:

National Biodiversity Offset conference and International Day for Biodiversity.

Date: 22-23 May 2025

Time: 09:00

Venue: Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), Midrand, Gauteng

To RSVP, please contact Michael Mokoena: 082 906 5795 / mmokoena@dffe.gov.za or Banele Mabena 066 420 0144 / smabena@dffe.gov.za

For media enquiries please contact:

Peter Mbelengwa

Cell: +27 82 611 8197

E-mail: pmbelengwa@dffe.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

