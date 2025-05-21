Insurtech Insights USA 2025 Returns with the Industry’s Most Influential Gathering of Innovators and Executives

The premier event for global insurance leaders, innovators, and investors to explore the technologies and trends shaping the future of insurance

NEW YORK, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insurtech Insights USA 2025 , the largest and most influential gathering of insurance decision-makers in North America, returns to the Javits Center in New York City on June 4–5, 2025. This year’s edition will host more than 6,000 attendees and 400+ speakers over two days of high-impact programming, strategic networking, and transformative industry dialogue.

A powerful roster of global insurance and insurtech leaders is confirmed to attend, including senior executives from Munich Re, AXA, Sun Life, MetLife, Solera, Owl.co, Federato, Clearspeed, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Majesco, AgentSync, and many more. This world-class conference will serve as a launchpad for bold ideas, cross-sector collaboration, and the technological reinvention of the insurance industry.

“At Insurtech Insights, we believe in building bridges between tradition and transformation,” said Kristoffer Lundberg, CEO of Insurtech Insights . “In 2025, we’re proud to host the world’s most forward-thinking insurers and innovators as they tackle the industry’s most urgent challenges. From leveraging GenAI and automation, to reimagining underwriting, claims, and customer engagement. This is more than a conference, it’s the heartbeat of the insurance revolution.”

Insurtech Insights USA 2025 will feature curated keynote presentations, interactive panels, fireside chats, and startup showcases, exploring the innovations shaping the insurance industry’s future. Topics will include:

Generative AI in operations and claims



Climate risk modeling and sustainability



Embedded insurance and customer experience



Data ethics and regulatory evolution



Technology-driven strategies for growth and efficiency etc



With more than 97% of past attendees recommending the event, Insurtech Insights has become a trusted space for industry professionals looking to challenge conventional thinking, identify emerging opportunities, and build the next generation of insurance solutions. Attendees leave equipped with both strategic vision and tactical insights, making it a must-attend for innovation leaders across all insurance lines—life, health, property & casualty, commercial, and specialty.

This year’s event also places a spotlight on global collaboration and inclusivity, bringing together voices from across the Americas, Europe, and Asia to address shared challenges such as digital transformation, talent acquisition, climate adaptation, and regulatory modernization. As the industry faces unprecedented disruption, Insurtech Insights USA 2025 is the definitive platform to navigate what’s next.

About Insurtech Insights USA

Insurtech Insights USA is the leading global conference for the insurtech industry, bringing together experts, innovators, and thought leaders to discuss the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the future of insurance. With a focus on innovation, collaboration, and disruption, Insurtech Insights USA provides a platform for networking, learning, and driving meaningful change in the insurance sector.

