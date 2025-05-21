Model OSCE in Andorra: Empowering young professionals to engage in peace and security

From 19 to 21 May, the OSCE Secretariat in collaboration with the Government of Andorra, the US Mission to the OSCE, and University of Andorra co-organized the first-ever Model OSCE in Sant Julià de Lòria, Andorra.

The three-day event brought together 25 young people with diverse backgrounds from Andorra, Algeria, the United States of America, Japan and Morocco, offering them a unique opportunity to strengthen their soft skills and deepen their understanding of peace and security issues through peer-to-peer learning on multilateralism, international relations and diplomacy.

The programme featured sessions on the OSCE’s mandate, history, structure, and decision-making processes, as well as its co-operation with OSCE Partners. It also included discussions on Finland’s priorities on 2025 Chairpersonship, the Youth and Security Agenda, the role of women in diplomacy and multilateralism, and hands-on training in negotiation and mediation.

In her opening remarks, Andorra’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Imma Tor Faus emphasized the country’s ongoing support of youth engagement in international affairs: “After hosting the OSCE activities in 2022 focused on Youth and Security, today’s event reaffirms Andorra’s strong and ongoing commitment to the OSCE’s Youth and Security Agenda. We are proud to support the efforts of the Office of the Secretary-General, both politically and financially, to advance this vital work. The Model OSCE reflects the values we stand for and aligns closely with our priority of promoting youth participation in international organizations.”

Omar Cardentey, Head of Public Affairs for the US. Mission to the OSCE also shared his personal experience in working in the multilateral settings and encouraged young participants to never give up or doubt their ability to make an impact.

The Model OSCE echoed the motto “nothing about youth without youth”, underscoring the crucial role of young people in building sustainable and peaceful societies.

One participant, Lisa Cruz Lackner from Andorra, captured the spirit of the event: “Capacity-building initiatives like this are more than trainings. They create a unique space for dialogue, understanding, and mutual learning. When we come together with different experiences, perspectives, and identities, we don’t just learn about the issues—we learn how to listen, negotiate, and collaborate beyond borders. These events empower us not only to understand global challenges, but to see ourselves as part of the solution. In a setting like the Model OSCE, you quickly realize that diversity is not a challenge to overcome—it is the key to building more inclusive, effective and lasting approaches to peace and security.”

Participants also engaged in exchanges with young diplomats and parliamentarians from Andorra and Malta, gaining firsthand insights into diplomatic careers. The event encouraged collaborative learning and dialogue throughout its session.

The Model OSCE was held as part of the Extra-budgetary Project “Accelerating the implementation of the Youth and Security Agenda in the OSCE region”, which aims to empower young people to shape a more secure and co-operative future across the OSCE region.