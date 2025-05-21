Dickey’s Celebrates BBQ Month with $3.99 Sausages at Kroger

Celebrate Grilling Season with Authentic, Pit-Smoked Sausages Available at an Unbeatable Price

Dallas, TX, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is turning up the heat for National Barbecue Month with a sizzling retail deal that brings the bold, smoky flavors of Texas right to your kitchen. Barbecue fans can pick up a pack of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Smoked Sausages now for just $3.99 at participating Kroger locations nationwide.

This limited-time offer is a celebration of tradition, quality, and flavor—bringing Dickey’s 80+ years of pit-smoked barbecue expertise to households across America.

“At Dickey’s, barbecue isn’t just food – it’s family, it’s gathering, it’s heritage,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “National Barbecue Monthis the perfect opportunity to celebrate those moments and this Kroger offer makes it easy for families to enjoy the authentic taste of Dickey’s from the comfort of their own grill.”

Crafted from premium cuts of meat and smoked low and slow with hickory wood, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Smoked Sausages are available in mouthwatering varieties including Original Smoked, Spicy Cheddar, and Jalapeño Cheddar.

“We’re proud to partner with Kroger to make our retail offerings more accessible to fans across the country,” said Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “This promotion spotlights the quality behind the Dickey’s name while helping us share the experience of Legit. Texas. Barbecue. with more people than ever.”

Perfect for cookouts, summer road trips, or weeknight meals, these sausages deliver the same legendary flavor that has made Dickey’s a household name since 1941.

“Our team is committed to bringing the same quality and care from our pit to the grocery aisle,” said Shayla Partusch, Vice President of Purchasing and Retail at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit. “This $3.99 promotion is a thank-you to our loyal customers—and a delicious invitation for new fans to discover what makes Dickey’s smoked sausages a standout.”

Find Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Smoked Sausages in the refrigerated meat section of participating Kroger stores nationwide. The $3.99 National Barbecue Month promotion runs through May 31, 2025, while supplies last.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by the Dickey family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For more than 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of Southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts — because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With more than 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continue to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 "America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur’s Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit www.dickeys.com. For franchise opportunities, visit www.dickeysfranchise.com.

