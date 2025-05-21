Attorney General James and 38 Attorneys General Urge Congress to Preserve Access to Health Care for 9/11 Responders and Survivors

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today led a coalition of 38 other attorneys general in urging Congress to take immediate action to address the impending funding crisis threatening the World Trade Center Health Program (WTCHP), a lifeline for more than 135,000 first responders, survivors, and families impacted by the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. In a letter to congressional leadership, Attorney General James and the coalition called for urgent legislative action to ensure the long-term financial stability of the WTCHP, which is projected to face a devastating funding shortfall as early as next year.

“For nearly 15 years, the WTC Health Program has provided life-saving care to the men and women who rushed toward danger to protect others in the wake of 9/11,” said Attorney General James. “Now, they face a new crisis – the possibility of being denied the medical care they so desperately need and deserve. We owe it to these heroes to keep our promise to them. Congress must honor their sacrifice and act now to prevent catastrophic cuts to this bipartisan, life-saving program, ensuring that these first responders and survivors continue to receive the care they need.”

Established by Congress under the James Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act of 2010, WTCHP provides free medical care, monitoring, and treatment to more than 135,000 Americans living with 9/11-related health conditions. Patients served by WTCHP include survivors, first responders, and people who lived or worked near the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan, near the Pentagon, or near the Shanksville, Pennsylvania crash site, as well as those who participated in rescue, recovery, and cleanup efforts. Authorized by Congress through 2090, WTCHP provides care through clinics in the New York metropolitan area and a nationwide provider network that spans all 50 states.

In the letter, Attorney General James and the coalition write that WTCHP has been an essential resource for fifteen years for Americans exposed to toxic dust and debris following the collapse of the Twin Towers. The attorneys general note that patients include firefighters, law enforcement officers, EMTs, construction workers, volunteers, and community members who were present in the aftermath – many of whom are now suffering from chronic respiratory illnesses, cancers, mental health conditions, and other serious illnesses directly linked to their exposure.

The attorneys general argue that despite being reauthorized in 2015 and 2019 with overwhelming bipartisan support, the program now faces a severe funding shortfall that could result in the denial of care to thousands of current and future enrollees. The program is authorized to run until 2090, but the attorneys general contend that the far-off date is essentially meaningless if the program is not funded during that period.

In the letter, Attorney General James and the coalition argue that WTCHP’s funding gap is driven by increasing demand for specialized care, as more survivors and first responders are diagnosed with 9/11-related illnesses each year. They note that approximately 400,000 people were exposed to the toxic air around Ground Zero, and though only a third of that group are currently enrolled in the program, many first responders and survivors are still getting sick at an alarming rate.

The attorneys general contend that increased demand for services and treatment means that current funding levels are simply not enough for this country to keep its commitment to 9/11 heroes. Without additional funding, waitlists could grow, medical providers may be forced to cut back services, and the program could be unable to accept new enrollees – many of whom are only now receiving diagnoses for conditions directly linked to their exposure.

Attorney General James and the coalition are calling on Congress to act swiftly and decisively to ensure WTCHP has the full funding it needs. The attorneys general strongly urge Congress to enact legislation that will both address the WTCHP funding shortfall and provide the financial stability necessary for the program to serve current and future enrollees.

Joining Attorney General James in sending this letter are the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, American Samoa, the District of Columbia, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

This is the latest action Attorney General James has taken in her effort to protect the critical World Trade Center Health Program. On May 8, Attorney General James hosted a Community Impact hearing and spoke with Tom Hart, a 9/11 responder, President of the Citizens for The Extension of the James Zadroga Act, and a leader in protecting and extending benefits to 9/11 survivors and their families. On May 5, Attorney General James led a lawsuit to stop the dismantling of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, including WTCHP which is facing catastrophic cuts to staff and operating capacity. On April 2, Attorney General James successfully pressured the administration into reinstating the WTCHP director after he was unjustly terminated, throwing the entire program into jeopardy and in February, following reports of significant staff cuts at federal health programs including WTCHP, Attorney General James and others immediately expressed outrage, after which the administration moved to temporarily reverse the staffing cuts.