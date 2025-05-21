From Darkness to the Spotlight - Swiss Speaker Takes NYC Stage

Aline Kirst is presented with the Excellence Award by renowned speaker and mentor Hermann Scherer during an international speaker event in Germany. (photo credit: Justin Bockey) Aline Kirst radiating confidence and joy after her speech at the Speaker Slam. (photo credit: Justin Bockey) Aline Kirst captivating the audience during her Speech at the Speaker Slam in Wiesbaden, Germany (photo credit: Justin Bockey)

Newcomer Aline Kirst touches hearts with radical presence and truth - a debut that feels like destiny.

Screw perfect, start raw. Perfection ruins, what courage begins” — Aline Kirst

BASEL- STADT, SWITZERLAND, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aline Kirst from Basel-Stadt has achieved a remarkable success at the International Speaker Slam on May 15th in Wiesbaden: she won the Excellence Award, securing her a speaking appearance in New York in June 2025. Among more than 200 participants from around the world, the speaker, mentor, and coach for personal development proved that even a voice from Basel can be heard internationally.The International Speaker Slam is a global speaking competition where each contestant has only four minutes to captivate the audience. Aline`s achievement is especially noteworthy, as she stood out in a highly competitive field. In times when many feel uncertain or silenced, her voice sends a powerful message—both locally and globally.For Aline, “darkness” wasn’t just a metaphor. It was a time of profound disconnection – from herself, her voice, and any sense of worth. “There were moments I truly believed I’d never find a way out,” she shares. The thought of one day standing on a stage, seen and heard, helping others find their way, felt light-years away. But through years of deep inner work and transformation, Aline didn’t just heal – she rose. Today, she not only reclaims her own voice but uses it to awaken others. Her presence on the New York stage is more than a milestone – it’s the visible emergence of her calling.Aline Kirst, who once believed that hope was only for others, stepped onto the stage with a message about awareness, clarity, and transformation. Her deeply personal background, having spent years simply surviving until she chose to live and step into the light, gave her speech rare authenticity and resonance.“I don’t ask who you want to be—I show you who you are,” she declared in her speech, capturing the essence of her work: helping people reconnect with their inner truth and potential.“Stop overthinking. YOU are the solution,” she added, urging the audience to take radical ownership of their lives.Aline`s performance wasn’t about perfection, it was about truth. She moved the audience by sharing her story, her strength, and her clarity. Currently, she is developing her own programs and speaking formats under the brand “CRACK THE CODE,” designed to help people break through inner blockages and step into who they were meant to be.Winning the Excellence Award and receiving the invitation to speak in New York in June 2025 is not only a personal triumph for Aline—it is a moment of pride for Basel-Stadt. She has shown that international recognition can begin with a single clear voice, and a willingness to rise.Note: Her appearance on the New York stage is part of an international showcase event, not a commercial engagement, but a personal milestone on her professional journey. It marks another powerful step in her evolving visibility, presence, and mission to inspire.

