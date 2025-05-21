Spinal Rehab & Sports Medicine Celebrates Two-Year Milestone of Dr. Josh Meyer, D.C.—Extending a Legacy of Excellence in Austin, TX

AUSTIN, Texas, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spinal Rehab & Sports Medicine , a cornerstone of sports injury recovery and performance care in Austin for over 25 years, proudly celebrates the two-year anniversary of Dr. Josh Meyer, D.C.—marking a generational milestone in the clinic’s continued commitment to clinical excellence and patient-centered care. The son of founder Dr. Bob Meyer, D.C., Dr. Josh’s addition to the team represents more than just expanded services; it signals the future of the clinic’s long-standing legacy within the community.

Since its founding, Spinal Rehab & Sports Medicine has been synonymous with top-tier, patient-focused care. With Dr. Josh onboard, the clinic seamlessly blends decades of trusted expertise with the latest techniques in sports medicine and performance therapy. Dr. Josh worked in the clinic throughout high-school and witnessed first-hand the positive impacts chiropractic care made in others’ lives and was inspired to continue in his father’s footsteps and become a chiropractor. Dr. Josh received his Chiropractic degree from Parker University in 2022, and undergraduate degree from Texas A&M University in 2019 — building on his father’s foundational work while expanding the clinic’s capacity to serve the active Austin community .

Since joining the practice in 2023, Dr. Josh Meyer, D.C. , has brought a modern, evidence-based approach to spinal and sports medicine, complementing his father’s decades of success with new energy, perspective, and advanced techniques. With a strong background in sports chiropractic and a patient-focused philosophy, Dr. Josh continues to deliver the same high standard of care that has made the clinic a trusted name in Central Texas. His effect in just 2 years has enhanced the clinic’s ability to treat injuries, prevent recurrence, and optimize performance.

“Having Dr. Josh join the clinic has not only deepened our family legacy, it’s given our patients even greater access to progressive treatment strategies,” says Dr. Bob Meyer, D.C. “He brings an unmatched enthusiasm for the science of healing and a personal connection to this practice that’s been built over his entire life. It’s a pivotal step in ensuring that our clinic continues to innovate, grow, and deliver the best possible care for our patients for generations to come .”

Dr. Josh is known for blending cutting-edge diagnostics with hands-on techniques tailored to athletes and active individuals. His philosophy emphasizes functional improvement and sustainable outcomes, helping patients return to their lifestyle stronger than before. He’s especially passionate about working with runners, CrossFit athletes, and weekend warriors—groups that benefit from his deep understanding of biomechanics and movement-based care.

“It's hard to believe that this marks 2 years of not only working alongside my Dad, but working with Texas Tech University,” says Dr. Josh. “I have learned so much and I am very grateful that our community has trusted me with their sports medicine and chiropractic needs. I strive to make professional level sports medicine care accessible to everyone, regardless of their level of athleticism, so that everyone can keep moving and feeling their best.”

Spinal Rehab & Sports Medicine continues to serve patients across the Austin area, specializing in spinal care, sports injuries, soft tissue therapy, and functional movement assessments. The clinic’s ongoing success is a testament to its commitment to evolving with the needs of its patients — and with Dr. Josh now two years in, the future is as bright as its storied past.

About Spinal Rehab & Sports Medicine

Located in the heart of Austin, Spinal Rehab & Sports Medicine continues to be a go-to destination for those recovering from sports injuries, managing chronic conditions, or simply striving to optimize performance. Led by father-and-son team Dr. Bob Meyer, D.C., and Dr. Josh Meyer, D.C., the clinic offers a unique blend of traditional chiropractic care and progressive sports medicine solutions.

To learn more about Dr. Josh Meyer, D.C. and the services offered at Spinal Rehab & Sports Medicine, visit spinalrehabsportsmedicine.com .

