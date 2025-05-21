CN to Invest $600 Million in Ontario to Build Capacity and Power Sustainable Growth

TORONTO, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today plans to invest approximately $600 million CAD in Ontario, as part of its 2025 capital investment program. This investment will support track maintenance and strategic infrastructure initiatives in the province. This includes projects that continue to invest in technology as well as ongoing multi-year projects that will build capacity and support growth across the network. These projects will help ensure the safe movement of goods and support long-term sustainable growth in Ontario and across CN’s network.

“We believe that investing in our network is about building for the future. Our continued infrastructure investment in Ontario will help strengthen the resiliency, and efficiency of our network across the province. Our focus remains on providing exceptional service to our customers and supply chain partners, supporting strong economic growth for North America and across the communities where we operate.”

- Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer of CN

“CN is a key partner in strengthening Ontario’s economy and supply chains. Our government is building a more connected, competitive province by investing in infrastructure that reduces gridlock and supports long-term growth. We welcome CN's continued investment into Ontario, a commitment that will help goods move more efficiently, create good-paying jobs, and build a stronger future for communities across the province.”

- Prabmeet Sarkaria, Minister of Transportation for Ontario

In 2024, CN invested approximately $528 million CAD in Ontario for track maintenance and key infrastructure initiatives. Key highlights from this investment includes:

Over $49 million to support construction of the Milton Logistics Hub, a multi year project supporting Canada’s busiest and fastest growing region

Over $60 million invested with its project partners, towards the completion of Phase 1 and advancement of Phase 2 of the new high efficiency loading fuel terminal at CN’s MacMillan Yard in Vaughn, Ontario, serving customers in the Greater Toronto Area.

Ontario in Numbers:

Employees: approximately 4,093

Railroad route miles operated: 2,354

Community investments: C$3 million in 2024

Local spending: C$3 billion in 2024

Cash taxes paid: C$138 million in 2024



About CN

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

