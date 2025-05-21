Motivational Speaker and Coach Jim Greene to Appear on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX Affiliates as Guest on Times Square Today

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jim Greene, nationally recognized motivational speaker and solution-centered life coach, has been selected to appear on Times Square Today, the acclaimed television series airing on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX network affiliates across the United States. Known as “The HOPE Guy,” Jim will share his powerful message of transformation, resilience, and how to turn setbacks into comebacks.

Times Square Today is hosted by Bob Guiney and showcases inspiring voices from across industries and walks of life. Greene’s segment will highlight his decades of experience helping individuals overcome crisis, rediscover purpose, and move toward a lifetime of success.

“Guests like Jim Greene remind us why we do this show,” said Bob Guiney, host of Times Square Today. “These conversations are more than interviews—they’re inspirational lifelines. Jim brings a message of real hope, grounded in experience and action. Our viewers will walk away empowered and encouraged.”

A former Emergency Room Psychiatric Crisis Intervention Counselor, Jim brings over 30 years of frontline experience in mental health and personal development. His signature philosophy, HOPE—Possibilities Exist, is the foundation of his work as a speaker and coach. Whether on stage or in a one-on-one coaching session, Jim equips individuals with proven techniques and strategies to shift perspective, reclaim power, and build meaningful lives.

Jim Greene's presence on Times Square Today offers viewers across the country a rare opportunity to learn from someone who’s helped thousands navigate life’s hardest moments—and come out stronger.

About Jim Greene:

Jim Greene is a motivational speaker and solution-centered life coach based in New Jersey. Known as “The HOPE Guy,” he brings over 30 years of experience as a former Emergency Room Psychiatric Crisis Intervention Counselor. Through his speaking and coaching, Jim helps people discover that HOPE means Possibilities Exist—even in their most difficult seasons.

Jim specializes in teaching audiences how to turn “setbacks” into “comebacks” and create a sustainable, successful path forward. His compassionate yet powerful approach has changed lives across the country. Whether addressing a packed auditorium or guiding individuals one-on-one, Jim’s goal remains the same: to ignite transformation and inspire lasting hope.

To book Jim Greene for speaking engagements or coaching services, call 201-375-5656.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.