Bezos Earth Fund Announces 24 Phase I Grants Under AI Grand Challenge for Climate and Nature

Global initiative invests in AI-driven solutions for climate and nature, awarding $1.2 million in inaugural funding

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bezos Earth Fund today announced 24 Phase I grants awarded under its AI Grand Challenge for Climate and Nature , a pioneering initiative designed to leverage the power of artificial intelligence to accelerate solutions to the world’s most pressing environmental challenges — from illegal fishing to decarbonizing power grids. Each selected project will receive a $50,000 Phase I grant, totaling $1.2 million in initial funding.

In Phase II, coming later this year, up to 15 of the most promising initiatives will be selected to receive implementation grants of $2 million each to further develop and scale their solutions over a two-year period.

Launched with a commitment of up to $100 million, the AI Grand Challenge funds innovative ideas to explore the transformative potential of AI in addressing climate change, biodiversity loss, and other critical environmental issues.

“The selected projects will use AI to test the possibility of what was once unimaginable, from turning food waste into reusable proteins for food producers to monitoring wildlife poaching through audio recordings,” said Lauren Sánchez, Vice Chair of the Bezos Earth Fund.

“Climate change and biodiversity loss are among the most pressing challenges of our time, and AI has the potential to significantly accelerate our response,” said Dr. Amen Ra Mashariki, Director of AI and Data Strategies at the Bezos Earth Fund. “By empowering innovators with seed funding and fostering collaboration between frontline environmental organizations and AI experts, the AI Grand Challenge is catalyzing the next wave of transformative solutions.”

The AI Grand Challenge focused on sustainable proteins, power grid optimization, and biodiversity conservation — as well as other visionary wildcard solutions.

The following 24 organizations have been selected to receive $50,000 Phase I grants for their innovative AI-driven projects:

Sustainable Proteins

Cornell University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences

Delft University of Technology

Essential Impact

Food System Innovations

King’s College London

New Harvest

The Periodic Table of Food Initiative

The University of Leeds

Wageningen University & Research

Biodiversity

Botanical Garden Conservation International (BCGI)

Cornell University’s Lab of Ornithology

National Audubon Society

The Nature Conservancy

New York Botanical Garden

Revive & Restore

The Smithsonian Institution

The University of Geneva

The University of Plymouth

Wildlife Conservation Society

Power Grid Optimization

Cornell University’s School of Electrical and Computer Engineering

Wildcard

Bioversity International USA

Cornell University's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences

The University of Witwatersrand

Yale University

These selected projects reflect a wide spectrum of promising ideas — from using AI to develop eco-friendly alternatives to traditional meat products, to optimizing power grids for renewable energy integration, to deploying machine learning to track and protect endangered species and fragile ecosystems.

Phase I grantee recipients will participate in an Innovation Sprint designed to help refine their proposals, form multidisciplinary teams, and develop detailed implementation plans. During this sprint, teams will receive mentorship from private sector collaborators. Each grantee will be matched with collaborators based on the specific needs of their project.

The AI Grand Challenge is designed to bridge the gap between frontline environmental efforts and advanced technological innovation, fostering collaboration between climate and nature organizations and leading AI researchers. This model ensures that solutions are not only scientifically robust but also grounded in real-world impact.

By investing in the intersection of AI and environmental action, the Bezos Earth Fund aims to amplify efforts already underway and unlock new possibilities in the race to protect our planet.

