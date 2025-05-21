Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market Poised for Robust Growth: Forecast to Reach USD 850.5 Million by 2030

Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market

The Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market is growing due to rising demand for infant nutrition and health benefits linked to gut and immune health.

The Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market is rapidly growing, driven by rising infant formula demand and expanding awareness of HMOs' health benefits.” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market is experiencing significant growth, fueled by the rising need for advanced infant nutrition solutions and continuous advancements in HMO production technologies. In 2022, the market was estimated at around USD 196.5 million. With growing awareness and demand, it's expected to reach nearly USD 850.5 million by 2030, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.1% between 2024 and 2031.To Download Sample Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/human-milk-oligosaccharides-market Market Overview:HMOs are complex carbohydrates found naturally in human breast milk, playing a crucial role in infant health by supporting immune function, promoting gut health, and contributing to cognitive development. Their inclusion in infant formulas and dietary supplements is becoming increasingly prevalent as parents and healthcare providers seek to provide optimal nutrition for infants.Market Drivers and Opportunities:Major drivers fueling the market's expansion include:Rising Demand for Infant Formula: With an increasing global population and changing lifestyles, the demand for infant formula enriched with HMOs is on the rise.Health Benefits of HMOs: Scientific studies highlighting the benefits of HMOs in supporting immune health, gut microbiota, and cognitive development are driving consumer interest.Advancements in Production Technologies: Innovations in fermentation and enzymatic processes have made HMO production more cost-effective and scalable, facilitating wider adoption.Regulatory Approvals: Clearances from regulatory bodies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) have enabled the integration of Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) into various consumer products.Market Segmentation:By ProductLacto-N-neotetraose (LNnT)Lacto-N-tetraose (LNT)2'-Fucosyllactose (2'FL)3'-Fucosyllactose (3'FL)3'-Sialyllactose (3'SL)6'-Sialyllactose (6'SL)OthersBy TypeNeutralAcidicOthersBy ApplicationInfant FormulaDietary SupplementsFunctional Food and BeveragesOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeAsia PacificMiddle East and AfricaGeographical Market Share:North America currently holds a significant share of the HMO market, accounting for approximately 44.84% in 2024. The region's dominance is attributed to the presence of major industry players and a high demand for infant nutrition products. The Asia-Pacific region, particularly China and Japan, is expected to witness the fastest growth due to increasing health awareness and a large infant population .Key Market Players:Leading companies in the HMO market include:Elicityl SAMedolac LaboratoriesInbiose NVGlycosynZuChemJennewein Biotechnologie GmbHGlycom A/SDextra Laboratories LimitedDuPont Nutrition & HealthNestlé Health ScienceRecent Developments in the U.S. and Japan (2024–2025)United States:In January 2025, DSM-Firmenich broadened its HMO (Human Milk Oligosaccharides) portfolio by obtaining approval from Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) for four additional HMO ingredients. This approval allows their use in infant formula, enhancing product offerings in the region.In March 2024, Chr. Hansen successfully passed the biosafety review conducted by China’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs for all five single HMOs included in its MyOli blend. This regulatory milestone positioned Chr. Hansen strongly for infant formula innovation within China. Their blend provides a comprehensive range of HMOs, supporting immune system development and gut microbiome health, notably featuring 3-FL, which aligns with studies on the composition of breastmilk from Chinese mothers.Japan:In January 2025, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. received approval for its 2’-Fucosyllactose (2’-FL) ingredient, Aequival, in Thailand for use in infant formula, expanding its HMO product offerings in the region.In January 2024, Kyowa Hakko Bio also made significant strides in enzymatic HMO production. The company developed modified enzymes with enhanced α1,2-fucosyltransferase activity, leading to more efficient synthesis of 3-fucosyllactose (3-FL). This advancement improves production yields, reduces costs, and supports scalable manufacturing processes, addressing key challenges in HMO production.Stay informed with the latest industry insights-start your subscription now: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Conclusion:The HMO market is set for substantial growth, driven by technological advancements, increasing consumer awareness, and expanding applications in infant nutrition and dietary supplements. As companies continue to innovate and expand their product offerings, the market is expected to witness continued momentum in the coming years.Related Reports:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.