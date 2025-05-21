Francis X. Astorino Selected to Appear on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX Network Affiliates as a Guest on 'Wall Street Today'

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Francis X. Astorino, MPAS, CFP®, CPWA®, President & CEO of The Astorino Financial Group, has been selected to appear as a featured guest on the acclaimed national program “Wall Street Today.” Airing on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX network affiliates across the country, the show features influential leaders in finance, business, and innovation who are shaping the future of their industries.

Astorino, a nationally recognized financial advisor and wealth management expert, will share his perspective on how financial planning should evolve alongside clients’ lives and needs. With a career spanning over four decades, he has built a reputation for delivering highly personalized, holistic financial guidance that supports individuals and families at every stage of life.

“Francis Astorino brings a depth of experience and wisdom that is rare in the industry,” said Wall Street Today host Bob Guiney. “His commitment to helping people achieve financial independence and lead a life of purpose is truly inspiring. These conversations bring a level of authenticity and insight our viewers value—and Frank’s story is one that will absolutely resonate.”

Since founding The Astorino Financial Group in 1986, Astorino has guided clients through complex transitions, from retirement and estate planning to risk management and investment counseling. His educational and professional credentials include a Master’s degree in Financial Planning, the Certified Financial Planner™ designation, and the Certified Private Wealth Advisor® credential. His background also includes leadership roles with the International Association of Financial Planning, public service positions, and philanthropic work, demonstrating a lifelong commitment to community and service.

Astorino’s upcoming appearance on Wall Street Today will explore his firm’s approach to delivering clear, actionable financial strategies designed to build and preserve wealth. His philosophy centers around empowering clients with the knowledge, tools, and ongoing guidance needed to confidently pursue their goals and enjoy a life of financial clarity and meaning.

The interview is scheduled to air later this year and will give audiences nationwide an opportunity to hear from one of the most trusted voices in modern financial planning.

About Francis X. Astorino:

Francis X. Astorino, MS, CFP®, CPWA®, is the President and CEO of The Astorino Financial Group, a comprehensive financial services firm based in New Jersey. Since 1986, Frank has led the firm with a vision of providing specialized, values-based financial guidance to individuals, families, and business owners. A respected speaker and published expert, Frank has been featured in Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, CNBC, and more. He holds multiple professional licenses and has received numerous accolades, including being named a Five Star Wealth Manager (2015–2019) and a Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisor (2018). In addition to his professional accomplishments, Frank is a dedicated philanthropist and community leader, serving on numerous boards and civic roles. Recently, he has co-authored a best-selling book, co-produced a Broadway play, and is currently an executive producer of an impact documentary film. Frank resides in North Caldwell, NJ, and is the proud father of four children.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.