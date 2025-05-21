MASI INVESTIGATION ALERT: Johnson Fistel PLLP Investigates the Directors and Officers of Masimo Corporation for Breach of Fiduciary Duties

SAN DIEGO, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP, a shareholder rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI) in relation to their obligations to the company's shareholders.

What can I do? If you are a current Masimo Corporation shareholder, you may have legal claims that may be brought on behalf of the company, against the company’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this notice or your legal rights, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

If you have continuously owned MASI shares, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/masimo-corporation

What is this about? On or about November 5, 2024, the Court ruled partially granting and partially denying Masimo's motion to dismiss the shareholder class action lawsuit. The Court permitted claims to proceed against Masimo and its Chief Financial Officer, arising from allegations of inflating Sound United's financial performance and misleading investors regarding the integration. Concurrently, the Court dismissed claims against other executive defendants.

