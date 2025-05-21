Altus Group Releases Q1 2025 U.S. Investment & Transactions Quarterly Report

Comprehensive overview of national transaction activity by volume, price, size, and sector

U.S. commercial real estate transactions remained muted in Q1 2025

NEW YORK, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus Group”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of commercial real estate (“CRE”) intelligence, today released its CRE Investment & Transactions Quarterly Report, covering U.S. transaction activity for Q1 2025.

In Q1 2025, the U.S. commercial real estate market recorded $69.3 billion in dollar value transacted*, compared to $89.2 billion in Q4 2024 and $85.5 billion in Q1 2024. The number of properties transacted was also down, though above the pandemic-era lows for all property types. On an aggregated national basis, transaction activity in Q1 2025 remained muted across the following key metrics:

Key metric Sequential change over Q4 2024 Year-over-year change over Q1 2024 Count of properties transacted -11.6% -8.0% Dollars transacted -22.3% -19.0%



“Despite a generally subdued market, Q1 transaction activity showed areas of strength with prices edging higher and multifamily and office drawing more capital than a year earlier,” said Cole Perry, Associate Director of Research at Altus Group. “Twelve of the fifteen property subsectors posted quarter-over-quarter increases in price per square foot, led by consumer-facing categories such as big box retail, limited-service hotels and full-service hotels.”

Altus Group’s transaction data analysis stands out from other industry reports by covering a broader range of transaction activity and segmenting the data at a very granular level. This quarterly report offers a comprehensive overview of national commercial sale transactions across major property sectors, focusing on transaction volume, pricing, and pacing, with further insights by property subtype and at the metropolitan statistical area (MSA) level. While other reports tend to focus on large transactions, this report takes a more holistic view of the market capturing single-asset transactions exceeding $100,000 in sale value.

To access the full Q1 2025 U.S. Investment & Transactions Quarterly Report, please click here.

*Note: Property and transaction-level data are sourced from Altus Group’s Reonomy product, with data pulled on April 15, 2025 and transactions recorded through March 31, 2025 (the close of Q1 2025). Not all transactions for Q1 2025 were available as of April 15, 2025, so estimates were made to reflect national transaction activity. For information about the data contained in the report and methodology, please see the full report.

About Altus Group

Altus connects data, analytics, applications, and expertise to deliver the intelligence necessary to drive optimal CRE performance. The industry’s top leaders rely on our market-leading solutions and expertise to power performance and mitigate risk. Our global team of ~ 2,000 experts are making a lasting impact on an industry undergoing unprecedented change – helping shape the cities where we live, work, and build thriving communities. For more information about Altus (TSX: AIF) please visit www.altusgroup.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Elizabeth Lambe

Director, Global Communications, Altus Group

(416) 641-9787

elizabeth.lambe@altusgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.