Three Essential Pillars for Female Financial Advisors Identified in Carson Group’s 2025 State of Women in Wealth Management Report

Omaha, Neb., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carson Group, a leading wealth advisory firm, has released its 2025 State of Women in Wealth Management Report, revealing critical insights into the evolving landscape for female financial advisors. Based on extensive surveys and interviews with women within and outside of Carson’s network, the report shows how accomplished female advisors define success, structure their practices for exceptional client satisfaction and continuously invest in their growth.

With women projected to control over $30 trillion in assets by 2030, there’s an unprecedented demand for female advisors who bring unique perspectives and approaches to client relationships. Yet despite this opportunity, women currently hold just 24% of Certified Financial Planning (CFP®) positions—a gap that represents both a challenge and an extraordinary opportunity.

“Carson Group believes it is vital to encourage more women to enter the wealth management field, as their unique and valuable perspectives will not only enhance the industry but also better serve the broad-ranging needs of clients,” said Heather Randolph Carter, chief marketing officer at Carson Group. “The extensive research from this report confirms what we’ve long believed: women bring empathy, discipline and resilience to wealth management. For many, success goes beyond AUM. It’s about lasting client relationships, continuous growth and a culture of mentorship. At Carson, we’re proud to champion this vision because it represents both where the profession is headed and where it needs to go.”

The 2025 State of Women in Wealth Management Report reveals that female financial advisors follow three essential pillars to achieve professional excellence and personal fulfillment:

1. Evolving Definitions of Success with Client Satisfaction as the North Star

The wealth management industry has often defined success by how many assets a financial advisor manages, however, this study demonstrates that female advisors consistently define success by the quality of their client relationships. In fact, AUM consistently fell outside the top three success factors, revealing a clear disconnect between the metrics institutions prioritize and the more holistic, client-centered definitions of success women advisors hold as their careers progress.

Client satisfaction was consistently ranked as the top measure of success across female financial advisors surveyed.

Female advisors with over 10 years of experience and managing over $100 million in assets reported that they prioritize long-term relationships over asset thresholds.

2. Designing for Client Satisfaction: Turning Intention into Infrastructure

Women in wealth management design their practices to prioritize their core value of client relationships. Through strategic investments in operational efficiencies, relationship-enhancing technology and trusted team support, they build scalable models that reflect their values. This intentional approach enables them to consistently provide the high-touch, personalized experiences their clients value the most. Client satisfaction is not just a soft ideal; it’s a fundamental design principle that drives success.

More than 60% of respondents named operational efficiency as their top priority for scaling their firms as female financial advisors know that efficient processes strengthen trust and satisfaction.

Nearly 89% of women in wealth management believe technology as a significant enabler of their success. Female advisors view technology as a core enabler of client-centric service.

3. Investing in Themselves Helps Advisors Show Up Stronger for Clients and for Themselves

Women advisors drive growth by investing in themselves and their teams—through advanced certifications, strategic technology, mentorship and thoughtful succession planning. Self-investment strengthens client relationships to bolsters confidence, encourages balance and ensures long-term success. It also serves as a foundation to amplify their impact and enrich their career fulfillment.

For many advisors, the journey to confidence and credibility began with strategic learning – among female advisors managing over $100M in AUM, 58% held a CFP® designation, compared to just 36% of those with lower AUM. These certifications weren’t just a line on a resume—they were a source of empowerment.

One advisor says: “I hold CFP® and CPA licenses (and have an MBA). These designations have opened doors that wouldn’t have been available otherwise.”



Nearly half (47%) of high-AUM women with more than a decade of experience cited mentorship and professional guidance as among the most important early-career decisions they made.

The report concludes with a practical roadmap that outlines proven strategies for women advisors to build relationship-driven, values-aligned and sustainable practices. By sharing these insights, Carson aims to accelerate the transformation of wealth management into a field where more women lead, thrive and redefine what’s possible.

