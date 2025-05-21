MS Canada Invites All Canadians to Sign Up For The 2025 MS Walk, Happening This Sunday, May 25

Communities across the country will come together for the one-day event to raise awareness and funds for multiple sclerosis (MS) research and support programs that improve the well-being of Canadians living with MS

Toronto, ON, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MS Walk is a one-day fundraising event happening in over 50 in-person locations across Canada, with the option to join virtually, on Sunday, May 25, 2025. MS Canada encourages everyone to become part of something bigger by joining their friends, family, and coworkers at MS Walk. Every step you take at an MS Walk event brings us closer to a world free of multiple sclerosis (MS). MS is a neurological disease of the central nervous system (brain, spinal cord). Its unpredictable, episodic yet progressive nature makes it particularly challenging to maintain an adequate quality of life. Canada has one of the highest rates of MS in the world, with 12 people on average receiving a new diagnosis every day. MS impacts all Canadians, not just people who live with the condition. It affects their family, friends, and community – we are all touched by this disease.

Money raised through MS Walk helps improve the lives of people affected by MS across Canada, no matter where they live, through a variety of support and wellness programs, such as the MS Knowledge Network, that provides the most relevant and accurate information about MS. These programs help in navigating the health care and support systems available, as well as foster connections within the MS community. Money raised also funds world-class MS research to continue expanding upon the current knowledge of the disease and advocacy work for policy change that removes barriers and improves the well-being of persons affected by MS in Canada.

“Living with MS comes with a certain level of unpredictability about my day-to-day life, and feeling in control is not always possible. At MS Walk, I can show up authentically and know that I am part of a supporting and caring community that not only understands my experience, but the need for widespread support of all Canadians living with the disease,” said Karen Jacoby, Ambassador, MS Canada. “Seeing everyone gathered reminds me that I am not alone in my MS journey, and seeing the progress in treatments to date gives me hope for a future where MS will become a concept of the past.”

How to Get Involved

Registration is simple, and the level of commitment and effort required to participate in an MS Walk is low for most participants, making it an easy decision to sign up. There are several in-person MS Walk events in locations across all provinces in Canada. Plus, anyone can sign up for the MS Walk Canada-wide virtual event to participate from anywhere in the country. For more information on how to register for MS Walk and volunteer roles, please visit: mswalks.ca.

— 30 —

About MS Canada

At MS Canada, we are inspired by the vision of a world free of multiple sclerosis. We focus on support, advocacy and research that will positively impact the lives of people living with, and affected by MS. For over 75 years, we have been a trusted connection for the MS community to valuable resources and programs needed on their unique MS journey. We advocate for policy change that removes barriers and improves the well-being of persons affected by MS in Canada. We invest in life-changing research that will advance treatment and care, enhance well-being, help to understand and halt disease progression, and ultimately prevent MS.

For more information visit mscanada.ca

About multiple sclerosis (MS)

Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis (MS) in the world. On average, 12 Canadians are diagnosed every day. MS is a neurological disease of the central nervous system (brain, spinal cord). Most people are diagnosed with MS between the ages of 20 and 49. MS is a continuous disease process that progresses through different stages over time, and everyone experiences it differently as severity, symptoms and response to treatment can vary from one person to the next. The unpredictable, episodic yet progressive nature of MS makes it particularly challenging to maintain an adequate quality of life.

Laila Namur MS Canada 778-874-4876 laila.namur@mscanada.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.