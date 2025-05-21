Cangrade Launches Newly Patented Resume Ranker, Enabling Recruiters to Uncover High-Fit Candidates Quickly and Accurately

The AI feature intelligently assesses hundreds of resumes in minutes to prioritize best fit candidates from a simple job description

WATERTOWN, Mass., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cangrade today announced the launch of its newly patented Resume Ranker (U.S. Patent No. 12,287,833), an AI feature that enables recruiters to quickly and effectively narrow down high-fit candidates from just a job description. With the ability to assess hundreds of resumes in minutes, Resume Ranker significantly expedites the process of finding top candidates and screening out those who may not meet the specific job requirements for a given role.

Born out of customer need, Resume Ranker goes a step beyond resume scanning tools and parsers, applying generative AI-powered technology to uncover the most relevant job requisites and subsequently screen for them. Using existing or new job descriptions, the AI then compares them to current candidate pools to uncover the highest fits for a role, based on rankings for both required and desired skills for the job.

With the ability to identify and edit required skills, users can create and adjust the parameters to find the best candidates. For example, a person applying for a data analyst role without SQL experience would be eliminated. More mundane skills like “record keeping” or “basic computer skills” can be removed or deprioritized. This ensures anyone in the hiring process is aligned based on the scope of the actual job.

Benefits of Resume Ranker Include:

Time Savings: Quickly sort through a large volume of resumes, enabling users to focus on uniquely human parts of the recruiting process, such as interviewing and building rapport with candidates.

Quickly sort through a large volume of resumes, enabling users to focus on uniquely human parts of the recruiting process, such as interviewing and building rapport with candidates. Ease of Use: Simply access existing job descriptions or copy/paste new ones, with the ability to identify and edit required and desired skills tailored to the role.

Simply access existing job descriptions or copy/paste new ones, with the ability to identify and edit required and desired skills tailored to the role. Improved Accuracy and Insights: View resume rankings in an intuitive dashboard, and based on the results, narrow down candidates or fine-tune job descriptions to uncover the most pertinent skills, and thus candidates, for the role.



“With the uncertain state of the economy and job market, it’s likely that we’ll see a shift to an employers’ market this year, with more professionals competing for fewer jobs,” said Gershon Goren, founder and CEO, Cangrade. “With less internal resources and a higher number of applicants, recruiters need processes that empower them to make quick and accurate hiring decisions to stay competitive. Resume Ranker is an effective, intuitive tool giving recruiters a leg up.”

All Cangrade solutions are created through the lens of responsible AI. As such, Resume Ranker doesn’t include any demographic information, like names, in the resume screening process—the biggest driver of bias when using large language models (LLMs). Recruiters select only job-relevant skills and experiences, so the results are solely based on candidates’ competency and ability to perform the skills most important for the job.

Resume Ranker is now available to subscribers of Cangrade’s AI Copilot, Jules. For more information about Cangrade’s AI-powered, bias-free hiring and talent management solutions, visit www.cangrade.com.

About Cangrade

For HR leaders, Cangrade is the bias-free, AI-powered talent intelligence platform. By integrating data into talent acquisition and management processes, Cangrade enables businesses to make strategic and efficient decisions from initial screening through the entire employee lifecycle. Delivering 10x more accurate predictions of talent success and retention than traditional methods, the company’s Pre-Hire Assessment has helped organizations like Wayfair, FDNY, Lamar Advertising, and Applied Industrial Technologies make the right hiring decisions for over 10 million candidates and counting. For more information, visit www.cangrade.com.

