Gordon Brothers & Nations Capital Offering for Sale Nikola’s Hydrogen Business Machinery & Inventory

Boston, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, and Nations Capital, a Gordon Brothers Company, are offering for sale by private treaty all the machinery and inventory related to Nikola Corporation's hydrogen business.

The U.S.-based transportation company’s hydrogen business includes hydrogen-powered Class 8 trucks, machinery and equipment for fuel cell electric vehicles and the development of hydrogen fueling infrastructure to support zero-emissions trucking, and other finished goods and inventory.

The assets at Nikola’s manufacturing facility in Coolidge, Arizona, the Hydrogen Facility for Advanced Storage Systems Testing (HyFASST) facility in Phoenix and support equipment in Arizona, Fontana, California and Ontario, Canada, include the following:

Hydrogen truck raw material, sub-assembly and finished goods in excess of $114 million

HyFASST facility with over $7 million in assets installed in 2023

HYLA mobile assets with over $14 million in assets

$14 million in brand-new and never-installed HYLA stationary hydrogen refueling equipment

“This sale is an excellent opportunity for buyers to purchase brand-new hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), parts inventory, testing equipment, and refueling and transport systems,” said Scott Ribeiro, Director, Commercial & Industrial, at Gordon Brothers. “As active partners with deep asset expertise, we are pleased to bring these assets to market after Nikola made the difficult decision to cease production of its hydrogen business.”

Gordon Brothers leverages decades of experience buying, selling, operating and valuing assets in the industrial economy across Australia, Brazil, Canada, the U.K., Europe, Japan and the U.S.

