CBD Pet Products Industry Outlook, Market Value & CAGR 24.5% Update By 2031 | DataM Intelligence

๐—ง๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—–๐—•๐—— ๐—ฃ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ฑ๐˜‚๐—ฐ๐˜๐˜€ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—›๐—ถ๐˜ ๐—จ๐—ฆ๐—— ๐Ÿฑ๐Ÿญ๐Ÿฎ.๐Ÿฑ๐— ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฎ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ถ๐˜€ ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐˜๐—ผ ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐—ต ๐—จ๐—ฆ๐—— ๐Ÿฎ,๐Ÿต๐Ÿฑ๐Ÿด.๐Ÿฏ๐— ๐—ฏ๐˜† ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฏ๐Ÿฌ, ๐—ด๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜„๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐—ฎ๐˜ ๐—ฎ ๐˜€๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ด ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฐ.๐Ÿฑ% ๐—–๐—”๐—š๐—ฅ ๐—ณ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—บ ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฐ ๐˜๐—ผ ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฏ๐Ÿญ.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ข๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜ƒ๐—ถ๐—ฒ๐˜„ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—š๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜„๐˜๐—ต ๐—ข๐˜‚๐˜๐—น๐—ผ๐—ผ๐—ธThe Global CBD Pet Products Market Size was valued at ๐—จ๐—ฆ๐—— ๐Ÿฑ๐Ÿญ๐Ÿฎ.๐Ÿฑ ๐—บ๐—ถ๐—น๐—น๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฎ and is projected to grow significantly, reaching approximately ๐—จ๐—ฆ๐—— ๐Ÿฎ,๐Ÿต๐Ÿฑ๐Ÿด.๐Ÿฏ ๐—บ๐—ถ๐—น๐—น๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐—ฏ๐˜† ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฏ๐Ÿฌ, with a robust ๐—–๐—”๐—š๐—ฅ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฐ.๐Ÿฑ% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2031. This growth is largely driven by a rising preference among pet owners for natural and holistic solutions to address their petsโ€™ health concerns, with CBD emerging as a favored alternative.The market is anticipated to experience a solid double-digit CAGR throughout the coming decade. Several factors are fueling this growthโ€”growing awareness of the potential therapeutic effects of CBD, increasing legalization and regulatory clarity in different regions, and consumer willingness to invest in alternative wellness products for their pets. The expanding online retail space is also playing a crucial role in increasing the availability and accessibility of these products.๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐ƒ๐ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ (๐‚๐จ๐ซ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐„๐ฆ๐š๐ข๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ƒ๐ฌ ๐‘๐ž๐œ๐ž๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐๐ซ๐ข๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐’๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž): https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/cbd-pet-products-market ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—œ๐—ป๐˜€๐—ถ๐—ด๐—ต๐˜๐˜€North AmericaNorth America remains the market leader, largely due to its early adoption of CBD wellness trends, higher per capita spending on pets, and relatively lenient regulations. The U.S. and Canada are particularly driving sales through both online and brick-and-mortar pet retail channels.EuropeEurope is emerging as a promising region, although the regulatory environment is more complex. Consumer interest is growing steadily, especially in Western Europe, where pet owners are actively seeking natural alternatives for issues like anxiety and age-related ailments.Asia-PacificAsia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by a rising pet population and evolving perspectives on pet wellness.Japan, South Korea, and Australia are showing increased interest, with a growing number of startups and partnerships entering the CBD pet segment.๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ฃ๐—น๐—ฎ๐˜†๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€The market is home to a mix of specialized CBD pet product brands and established pet care companies extending their portfolios.Leading players are focused on research-backed formulationsโœฆ GCH, Inc.โœฆ Canna-Petโœฆ Honest Pawsโœฆ HempMy Petโœฆ Fomo Bonesโœฆ HolistaPetโœฆ Pet Releafโœฆ Joy Organicsโœฆ Petco Animal Supplies, Inc.โœฆ Charlotteโ€™s Web๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป:โ‡ฅ By Type: Food-Grade, Therapeutic-Gradeโ‡ฅ By Distribution Channel: Retail Pharmacies, Online Sales, Veterinary Clinics, Othersโ‡ฅ By Region Based on: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa๐—Ÿ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜ ๐—ก๐—ฒ๐˜„๐˜€ ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—จ๐—ฆ๐—”In the United States, the conversation around CBD pet products is intensifying due to evolving state-level regulations. One of the key discussions right now is around setting clearer dosage guidelines and safety standards, especially for products sold over the counter. Some states are even moving toward more stringent rules regarding THC content in pet-specific CBD items, aiming to ensure these products are truly safe for animal consumption.On the business front, some major pet care retailers are expanding their CBD product selections. Larger e-commerce platforms have begun featuring curated CBD sections for pets, offering everything from calming oils to hip and joint support treats. Furthermore, there's growing interest among veterinarians in exploring the use of CBD as a supportive therapy, though many still await more formal clinical research before fully embracing it.The U.S. market is also seeing strategic acquisitions and partnerships between pet-focused companies and CBD producers. These collaborations are helping create more advanced formulations while ensuring compliance with national standards.๐—Ÿ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜ ๐—ก๐—ฒ๐˜„๐˜€ ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐—๐—ฎ๐—ฝ๐—ฎ๐—ปJapan's CBD industry is rapidly growing, and the pet care segment is emerging as a key part of this expansion. While regulations in the country are conservative, changes are underway. CBD products must be completely free of THC in Japan, and the authorities are currently reviewing policies that could simplify imports and domestic production of CBD extracts for pets.Japanese consumers are increasingly adopting CBD products for their pets, especially to address stress and aging-related issues. The concept of โ€œpet wellnessโ€ is growing in popularity, and local brands are beginning to launch pet-friendly CBD items that align with Japanโ€™s high product safety standards.Retailers in Tokyo and other urban centers have started allocating shelf space to CBD pet products, focusing on quality and traceability. Thereโ€™s also been an increase in domestic research into how CBD can support animal health, which is helping to ease public skepticism and encourage broader acceptance.In addition, Japanese manufacturers are placing a strong emphasis on the โ€œMade in Japanโ€ label, offering premium products crafted under tight quality controls. This approach is resonating with local consumers, who prioritize purity and transparency.๐—–๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฐ๐—น๐˜‚๐˜€๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ปThe CBD pet products market is evolving quickly, carving out a substantial niche within the broader pet care and wellness industry. The CBD pet products market is evolving quickly, carving out a substantial niche within the broader pet care and wellness industry. As pet owners become more informed and proactive about their petsโ€™ health, the demand for plant-based and natural remedies is only expected to grow.North America continues to lead the market, while Asia-Pacific, especially Japan is poised for exponential growth. With increasing research, innovation, and regulatory support, the next few years could bring a major shift in how CBD is viewed as part of everyday pet care.Manufacturers, retailers, and healthcare professionals have a unique opportunity to shape this space responsibly. By focusing on education, safety, and product efficacy, the CBD pet industry can thrive bringing comfort and wellness to pets across the globe

