CBD Pet Products Industry Outlook, Market Value & CAGR 24.5% Update By 2031 | DataM Intelligence

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗕𝗗 𝗣𝗲𝘁 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗛𝗶𝘁 𝗨𝗦𝗗 𝟱𝟭𝟮.𝟱𝗠 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗶𝘀 𝘀𝗲𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵 𝗨𝗦𝗗 𝟮,𝟵𝟱𝟴.𝟯𝗠 𝗯𝘆 𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟬, 𝗴𝗿𝗼𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝘁 𝗮 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗴 𝟮𝟰.𝟱% 𝗖𝗔𝗚𝗥 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰 𝘁𝗼 𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟭.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸The Global CBD Pet Products Market Size was valued at 𝗨𝗦𝗗 𝟱𝟭𝟮.𝟱 𝗺𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮 and is projected to grow significantly, reaching approximately 𝗨𝗦𝗗 𝟮,𝟵𝟱𝟴.𝟯 𝗺𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗯𝘆 𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟬, with a robust 𝗖𝗔𝗚𝗥 𝗼𝗳 𝟮𝟰.𝟱% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2031. This growth is largely driven by a rising preference among pet owners for natural and holistic solutions to address their pets’ health concerns, with CBD emerging as a favored alternative.The market is anticipated to experience a solid double-digit CAGR throughout the coming decade. Several factors are fueling this growth—growing awareness of the potential therapeutic effects of CBD, increasing legalization and regulatory clarity in different regions, and consumer willingness to invest in alternative wellness products for their pets. The expanding online retail space is also playing a crucial role in increasing the availability and accessibility of these products. Consumer interest is growing steadily, especially in Western Europe, where pet owners are actively seeking natural alternatives for issues like anxiety and age-related ailments.Asia-PacificAsia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by a rising pet population and evolving perspectives on pet wellness.Japan, South Korea, and Australia are showing increased interest, with a growing number of startups and partnerships entering the CBD pet segment.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀The market is home to a mix of specialized CBD pet product brands and established pet care companies extending their portfolios.Leading players are focused on research-backed formulations✦ GCH, Inc.✦ Canna-Pet✦ Honest Paws✦ HempMy Pet✦ Fomo Bones✦ HolistaPet✦ Pet Releaf✦ Joy Organics✦ Petco Animal Supplies, Inc.✦ Charlotte’s Web𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:⇥ By Type: Food-Grade, Therapeutic-Grade⇥ By Distribution Channel: Retail Pharmacies, Online Sales, Veterinary Clinics, Others⇥ By Region Based on: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa𝗟𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗨𝗦𝗔In the United States, the conversation around CBD pet products is intensifying due to evolving state-level regulations. One of the key discussions right now is around setting clearer dosage guidelines and safety standards, especially for products sold over the counter. Some states are even moving toward more stringent rules regarding THC content in pet-specific CBD items, aiming to ensure these products are truly safe for animal consumption.On the business front, some major pet care retailers are expanding their CBD product selections. Larger e-commerce platforms have begun featuring curated CBD sections for pets, offering everything from calming oils to hip and joint support treats. Furthermore, there's growing interest among veterinarians in exploring the use of CBD as a supportive therapy, though many still await more formal clinical research before fully embracing it.The U.S. market is also seeing strategic acquisitions and partnerships between pet-focused companies and CBD producers. These collaborations are helping create more advanced formulations while ensuring compliance with national standards.𝗟𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗝𝗮𝗽𝗮𝗻Japan's CBD industry is rapidly growing, and the pet care segment is emerging as a key part of this expansion. While regulations in the country are conservative, changes are underway. CBD products must be completely free of THC in Japan, and the authorities are currently reviewing policies that could simplify imports and domestic production of CBD extracts for pets.Japanese consumers are increasingly adopting CBD products for their pets, especially to address stress and aging-related issues. The concept of “pet wellness” is growing in popularity, and local brands are beginning to launch pet-friendly CBD items that align with Japan’s high product safety standards.Retailers in Tokyo and other urban centers have started allocating shelf space to CBD pet products, focusing on quality and traceability. There’s also been an increase in domestic research into how CBD can support animal health, which is helping to ease public skepticism and encourage broader acceptance.In addition, Japanese manufacturers are placing a strong emphasis on the “Made in Japan” label, offering premium products crafted under tight quality controls. This approach is resonating with local consumers, who prioritize purity and transparency.𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻The CBD pet products market is evolving quickly, carving out a substantial niche within the broader pet care and wellness industry. As pet owners become more informed and proactive about their pets’ health, the demand for plant-based and natural remedies is only expected to grow.North America continues to lead the market, while Asia-Pacific, especially Japan is poised for exponential growth. With increasing research, innovation, and regulatory support, the next few years could bring a major shift in how CBD is viewed as part of everyday pet care.Manufacturers, retailers, and healthcare professionals have a unique opportunity to shape this space responsibly. By focusing on education, safety, and product efficacy, the CBD pet industry can thrive bringing comfort and wellness to pets across the globe

