XRP News: XRPTurbo Ignites Ripple Ecosystem With Token Launchpad & Liquid Staking, $XRT Token Now Live On Bitmart





TALLINN, Estonia, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the crypto world buzzes with the integration of artificial intelligence and decentralized finance, XRPTurbo emerges as a trailblazer on the XRP Ledger.

Following a triumphant presale, the platform's native token, $XRT , is now trading on Bitmart and XPmarket , offering investors a gateway into the next evolution of DeFi.

Revolutionizing DeFi with AI Integration

XRPTurbo stands out as the first AI and Real-World Asset (RWA) launchpad built on the XRP Ledger.

The platform empowers users to deploy AI agents capable of automating complex blockchain tasks, from executing smart contracts to performing sophisticated data analytics.

This integration of AI into the XRP ecosystem positions XRPTurbo at the forefront of innovation, attracting attention from investors and developers alike.

$XRT Token: The Heart of XRPTurbo

The $XRT token is central to XRPTurbo's ecosystem, unlocking a suite of features for holders:

AI Agent Deployment: Token holders can create, deploy, and manage custom AI agents, enhancing their blockchain capabilities.

Priority Launchpad Access: Early access to innovative AI-driven projects launching on XRPTurbo.

Staking Rewards: Participate in XRPTurbo’s revenue-sharing model, earning passive income through staking.

With a capped total supply of 100 million tokens , $XRT offers scarcity-driven value appreciation.

Liquid Staking: Flexible Rewards Without Lockups

Breaking away from traditional staking models, XRPTurbo introduces a liquid staking mechanism.

Users can earn up to 25% APY by simply holding $XRT tokens in their wallets, without any lock-up constraints.

Monthly snapshots on the 15th determine eligibility for a share in the 1 million $XRT rewards pool.

This approach not only rewards holders but also promotes long-term engagement.

Sustainable Growth Through Strategic Tokenomics

To ensure the longevity of staking rewards, XRPTurbo has implemented a sustainable model.

Projects launching via the platform contribute onboarding and success fees, a portion of which is used to buy back $XRT tokens from the open market.

These tokens are then redistributed into the staking rewards pool, creating a continuous cycle of value for the community.

Upcoming Developments and Listings

XRPTurbo's roadmap is packed with milestones aimed at expanding its reach and utility:

Launchpad Demo: An interactive demo showcasing token minting, project onboarding, and the liquid staking interface is set to release soon.

Governance dApp: A decentralized application granting $XRT holders voting rights on project vetting and decision-making is in the works.

Exchange Listings: Following its Bitmart debut, $XRT is slated for listings on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, increasing its visibility to a global audience.

Join the XRPTurbo Community

With its innovative approach to integrating AI into the XRP Ledger, XRPTurbo is poised to redefine the DeFi landscape.

Investors and enthusiasts are encouraged to become part of this transformative journey.

