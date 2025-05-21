Gabelli U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund Achieves Top Ranking by iMoneyNET™ (EPFR)

RYE, N.Y., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC is proud to announce that the Gabelli U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund (the “Fund”) (NASDAQ: GABXX) has earned two top honors from iMoneyNet™ (EPFR). The Fund was ranked #1 Money Market Fund in the 100% U.S. Treasury Retail category as of March 31, 2025, and also achieved the highest 12-month total return among 95 funds in the Government Retail category as of April 30, 2025. With $5.6 billion in assets under management, this recognition underscores the Fund’s commitment to a low-cost, tax-efficient strategy focused solely on U.S. Treasury securities, reinforcing its position as a leading choice for investors seeking safety, liquidity, and attractive after-tax returns.

Since its launch in 1992, the Gabelli U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund has consistently ranked among the top in its category, led by Co-Portfolio Managers Judith Raneri and Ronald Eaker for over 32 years. “For more than three decades, investors have relied on the Gabelli U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund for safety, liquidity, and competitive yield—especially during periods of market volatility,” said Judith Raneri. “Our consistent performance reflects a disciplined investment strategy and a strong commitment to delivering a stable, high-quality cash management solution,” added Ron Eaker.

The Gabelli U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund, managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC (a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc., OTCQX: GAMI), invests solely in U.S. Treasury securities. With expenses capped at 0.08% and tax-exempt dividends, the Fund provides a secure, liquid, and tax-efficient cash management solution.

For more information regarding the Fund, visit our website or call:

Judith A. Raneri Ronald S. Eaker 914-921-5417 914-921-5413





iMoneyNet™ (a service of EPFR) is a leading source of money market fund data and analysis, widely recognized as an authoritative benchmark for institutional and retail investors worldwide.

An investment in the Fund is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. Although the Fund seeks to preserve the value of your investment at $1.00 per share, it is possible to lose money by investing in the Fund. There is no guarantee that the Fund can achieve its investment objective. The Fund’s sponsor has no legal obligation to provide financial support to the Fund, and you should not expect that the sponsor will provide financial support to the Fund at any time. Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the fund carefully before investing. The prospectus contains more complete information about this and other matters and should be read carefully before investing. You can obtain a prospectus by calling Gabelli Funds, LLC at 1-800-GABELLI (1-800-422-3554).

Distributed by G.distributors, LLC, a registered broker dealer and member of FINRA.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed61c4f3-8b80-41ca-a30e-7401c02353f8.

