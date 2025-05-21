BioCardia to Participate in Fireside Chat at A.G.P. Virtual Healthcare Company Showcase on May 21, 2025

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia®, Inc. [NASDAQ:BCDA], a developer of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, today announced that BioCardia’s CEO, Peter Altman, Ph.D., will participate in a fireside chat at the Alliance Global Partners Virtual Healthcare Company Showcase hosted by Jim Molloy, Managing Director, Equity Research Biotechnology & Specialty Pharmaceuticals at A.G.P., on May 21, 2025.

Dr. Altman will share recent business developments on the Company’s therapeutic development pipeline with a focus on its lead CardiAMP autologous cell therapy for the treatment of ischemic heart failure.

Fireside Chat Details:

Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Time: 03:40 p.m. EDT

Speaker: Peter Altman Ph.D., CEO

Moderator: Jim Molloy, AGP Managing Director, Equity Research Biotechnology & Specialty Pharmaceuticals

Webcast: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jB1HgKLvQFmUfC6VBT11mw

About BioCardia®

BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a global leader in cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary disease. CardiAMP® autologous and CardiALLO™ allogeneic cell therapies are the Company’s biotherapeutic platforms with three cardiac clinical stage product candidates in development. These therapies are enabled by its Helix™ biotherapeutic delivery and Morph® vascular navigation product platforms. For more information visit www.biocardia.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Miranda Peto, Investor Relations mpeto@biocardia.com (650) 226-0120 INVESTOR CONTACT: David McClung, Chief Financial Officer investors@biocardia.com (650) 226-0120

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.