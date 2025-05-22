Vacation Rental Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Global Vacation Rental Market To Reach $123.4 Billion 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 6.6%.

It will grow to $123.4 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034.

What is driving the exponential growth in the vacation rental market?

The vacation rental market, according to The Business Research Company's recent findings, has demonstrated consistent growth in size over the last few years. It is projected to increase from $89.45 billion in 2024 to $95.67 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.0%. The growth in the historic period has been primarily driven by the expanding tourism sector, changes in travel habits, regulatory modifications and local policies, high demand during peak travel seasons, and an increase in urbanization.

What does the future hold for the vacation rental market?

In the upcoming years, the vacation rental market size is predicted to witness significant growth. It is anticipated to grow to $123.4 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.6%. The forecast period's growth can be attributed to efficient promotional tactics, the increasing growth of remote work, rising disposable incomes, and the growing emphasis on celebrity endorsements. The forecast period will see major trends such as integration with online platforms, adoption of technology like smart locks, a shift towards longer-term rentals, customization of guest experiences through personalized amenities and contactless check-ins, and safety measures.

Integrating the growth in the travel and tourism sectors, the vacation rental market is set to expand further. The travel and tourism sectors are comprehensive and multifaceted, encapsulating everything from the transportation methods that carry travelers to their destinations to a wide array of services and experiences that make travel enjoyable and memorable. Improved transportation infrastructure, globalization, trade liberalization, a preference for experiential travel, and interest in health and wellness tourism are propelling the growth in these sectors. Vacation rentals provide diverse accommodation options, stimulate local economies, enable longer stays, and enhance travelers' experiences by offering more personal and flexible lodging alternatives.

Who are the major industry players in the vacation rental market?

Major industry players in the vacation rental market are Airbnb Inc., Wyndham Destinations Inc., Agoda Company Pte. Ltd., TripAdvisor LLC, Vacasa LLC, Trivago GmbH, Priceline LLC, VRBO Inc., NOVASOL A/S, Hotels.com L.P., MakeMyTrip Pvt. Ltd., Pacaso Inc., KAYAK Software Corporation, AvantStay Inc., Hotelplan Management AG, HotelsCombined Pty Ltd, Whitetail Properties Real Estate LLC, Stellar MLS, Elliott Realty Group, 9flats GmbH, Panhandle Getaways Inc., StayMarquis LLC, Coastal Living Group LLC. These companies are focusing on expanding their businesses by offering innovative solutions like premium vacation rental homes to attract high-end travelers, enhance guest experiences, and differentiate themselves in a competitive market. Such homes provide superior comfort, unique experiences, and exceptional amenities catering to travelers seeking upscale accommodations and personalized services.

The report segments the vacation rental market as follows:

1 By Accommodation Type: Home, Resort Or Condominium, Apartments, Hometown, Villas

2 By Price Point: Economic, Mid Range, Luxury

3 By Booking Mode: Online, Offline, Other Booking Modes

4 By End User Generation: Generation Zoomer, Millennials, Generation X, Boomers

Subsegments:

1 By Home: Single-Family Homes, Luxury Homes, Beach Houses, Country Homes, Eco-Friendly Homes

2 By Resort Or Condominium: Resort Villas, Condo Units in Resorts, Timeshare Properties, All-Inclusive Resort Rentals

3 By Apartments: Studio Apartments, 1-Bedroom Apartments, 2-Bedroom Apartments, Luxury Apartments, Penthouse Apartments

4 By Hometown: Local Guesthouses, Traditional Hometown Inns, Bed And Breakfasts B And Bs, Historic Homes, Boutique Hotels

5 By Villas: Luxury Villas, Poolside Villas, Beachfront Villas, Private Villas With Staff, Eco-Friendly Villas

Which regions are leading the vacation rental market?

Regionally, Europe was the largest contributor to the vacation rental market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions covered in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

