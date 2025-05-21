Grape Law’s remarkable growth makes it 5th fastest-growing firm in the U.S. Northeast

Grape Law’s two-year growth rate of 1,178% places it among the top five fastest-growing private firms in the U.S. Northeast.

NEW YORK, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grape Law Firm , PLLC, a New York-based U.S. business immigration law firm, today announced it has been named the fifth-fastest-growing private company in the Northeast region on Inc. Business Media ’ s 2025 Regionals list.

This recognition celebrates firms that have demonstrated exceptional revenue growth and job creation over the past two years. Grape Law achieved an extraordinary 1,178% revenue growth over the 2021–2023 period, solidifying its position as an industry leader in legal innovation.

“Following our recognition among ‘The Top 100 Successful and Most Promising small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the U.S.’ by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce last year, this year we were honored with the prestigious ‘Inc. Regionals list, which showed us once again that dedicated work is always appreciated,” said Muhammed Üzüm, Esq, founding attorney at Grape Law Firm.

“Our proprietary platforms—Grape App and Grape Assistant—have transformed how clients navigate the complex U.S. immigration process, enabling real-time updates and streamlined workflows. Our focus on innovation, transparent communication, and technology-driven solutions has built an ecosystem of trust and satisfaction. This accolade will propel us to further enhance our services and support clients through every step of their U.S. immigration journey,” Üzüm stated.

High approval rate of 97%

Since its inception, Grape Law has grown to more than 100 professionals operating across four continents. The firm offers a comprehensive suite of U.S. business immigration services, including business formation, nonimmigrant and immigrant visa processing, Green Card applications, U.S. citizenship filings, contract drafting, and trademark registration.

With a documented 97% approval rate, Grape Law’s integrated approach pairs seasoned attorneys with cutting-edge case-management tools to deliver both speed and accuracy.

Makes the American dream accessible

“The Grape App streamlines case management and enhances team productivity,” explains Üzüm, while the Grape Bot automates routine tasks and conducts quality checks, allowing attorneys to focus on complex legal challenges. The Grape Assistant, powered by AI, provides fast and trustworthy legal insights, further optimizing workflows.

“Our vision is to set a new standard for accessibility in immigration services. Our mission remains clear: to make the American dream accessible through expert legal guidance, innovative service models, and unwavering client support,” Üzüm concluded.

Contact: Ali Kilicdere | marketing@grapelaw.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31564b57-bac7-4fcc-8410-4622efb7f2b0

