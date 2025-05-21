Gaxos Labs Launches UnGPT.ai Setting a New Standard in Humanized AI

Roseland, NJ, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaxos.ai Inc. ("Gaxos" or the "Company"), a company developing artificial intelligence applications across various sectors, today announced the official launch of UnPGT.ai, a tool that makes text created by generative artificial intelligence sound natural and human. UnGPT introduces a real-time rewriting engine designed to convert machine-generated text into authentic, human-quality content without compromising meaning or context.

UnGPT uses a proprietary multi-pass transformation model that outperforms leading AI detection tools and addresses one of the industry’s fastest growing concerns: the need for undetectable, high-quality output in sensitive sectors. “UnGPT isn’t just another AI tool,” said Vadim Mats, CEO of Gaxos. “It builds a bridge between raw LLM output and real-world usability.”

UnGPT consistently outperforms popular AI detection tools and includes power features such as:

Adaptive Text Engine – an advanced natural flow optimizer with tone-tuning

Contextual Synonym Intelligence – Enhances emotional tone, relevance, clarity

Seamless Web Integration - A browser extension for humanizing text anywhere on the web

Recursive Refinement – Multi-layer enhancement that polishes text over multiple passes

For more information, visit UnGPT.. You can also follow Gaxos Labs on X, Facebook, or Gaxos.ai on LinkedIn for the latest updates and news.

About Gaxos.ai Inc.

Gaxos.AI isn't just developing applications; it's redefining the human-AI relationship. Our offerings span health and wellness as well as gaming. We're committed to addressing health, longevity, and entertainment, through AI solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

Gaxos.ai Inc. Company Contact

Investor Relations

E:ir@gaxos.ai

T: 1-888-319-2499

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.