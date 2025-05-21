LPL Financial Expands Wealth Planning Leadership with New EVP Tara Thompson Popernik

Fast-growing wealth management firm also welcomes Monte Tomasino as Executive Vice President of Service Digital Enablement

SAN DIEGO, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC, a leading wealth management firm, has appointed Tara Thompson Popernik as Executive Vice President and Head of Wealth Planning. Additionally, Monte Tomasino has joined the company as Executive Vice President of Service Digital Enablement, further solidifying LPL’s commitment to delivering top-tier wealth planning and service solutions.

Tara Thompson Popernik: Elevating Wealth Planning

Thompson Popernik will lead a team of highly specialized professionals to expand and evolve LPL’s wealth planning offering. In her new position, she will oversee LPL’s Financial Planning, High-Net-Worth and Product Management teams. Her role will focus on enhancing the firm’s ability to serve high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients more effectively.

“Tara’s extensive experience and deep understanding of the unique needs of high-net-worth clients will be invaluable as we continue to grow and refine our wealth planning value, ensuring we provide personalized and sophisticated advice to all our clients,” said Aneri Jambusaria, Group Managing Director of Wealth Management at LPL Financial.

Most recently, Thompson Popernik served as Senior Vice President of the Wealth Strategies team at Bernstein Private Wealth, where she spent 21 years in various leadership roles. Her expertise in managing complex financial needs and her commitment to client-centric solutions will be instrumental in elevating LPL’s client experience and thought leadership in the industry. Thompson Popernik holds a Bachelor of Arts in Comparative Literature from Dartmouth College and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Certified Financial Planner (CFP®). She holds FINRA Series 7, 63, 9, and 10 licenses. Additionally, she is a member of CHIEF, a leading professional network for women executives.

Monte Tomasino: Driving Digital Transformation in Service

Monte Tomasino is an experienced service executive with a strong background in strategic planning, digital transformation and operational delivery. He joins LPL from Dell Technologies, where he most recently served as Vice President of Digital Enablement and Engagement. Prior to that, he managed all Dell contact centers and technical support services. Tomasino is a former U.S. Army Aviation Commander and a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point. He earned his Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Texas at Austin.

These appointments underscore LPL Financial’s commitment to providing elevated wealth planning and service solutions, ensuring that financial advisors and their clients receive top-tier resources and support.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports over 29,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,200 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $1.8 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 7 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment adviser and broker-dealer. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

Media Contact:

Media.relations@LPLFinancial.com

(402) 740-2047

Tracking #: 743016

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.