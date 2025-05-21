GraniteShares launches new YieldBoost ETFs on NVIDIA (NVYY) and Bitcoin (XBTY)

NEW YORK, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GraniteShares, an ETF issuer specializing in high conviction ETFs, announced that it is launching two ETFs to add to its existing YieldBOOST lineup - the GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF (NVYY) and the GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF (XBTY).

The GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF (NVYY) is designed to generate income from options1 strategies linked to 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF. To generate income, NVYY sells put options2 on leveraged ETFs linked to 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF.

The GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF (XBTY) is designed to generate income from options1 strategies linked to 2x Long Bitcoin Daily ETF. To generate income, XBTY sells put options2 on leveraged ETFs linked to 2x Long Bitcoin Daily ETF.

FUND NAME TICKER CUSIP GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF NVYY 38747R637 GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF XBTY 38747R421

"We are excited to launch the newest additions to our YieldBOOST options income suite,” said Will Rhind, Founder and CEO of GraniteShares. “The GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF (NVYY) and the GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF (XBTY) will seek to generate income from selling put options on their respective underlying leveraged ETFs.”

Other existing YieldBOOST ETFs include the GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF (YSPY), the GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF (TQQY) and the GraniteShares YieldBOOST TSLA ETF (TSYY).

For more information, please visit: www.graniteshares.com .

About GraniteShares:

GraniteShares is an entrepreneurial ETF provider focused on high-conviction investment solutions. The firm offers a range of ETFs spanning leveraged, inverse, and high-yield strategies, empowering investors with differentiated tools for portfolio construction. Founded in 2016, GraniteShares has grown rapidly by delivering cutting-edge solutions tailored to modern market needs. For more information, visit www.graniteshares.com.

Source: GraniteShares

1An option is a contract that gives the holder the right, but not the obligation to buy or sell a specific asset at a predetermined price on or before a specified date. Options are a type of derivative, meaning their value is derived from the underlying asset.

2A put option is a contract that gives the buyer the right, but not the obligation, to sell an underlying asset at a specified price by or on a specific date.

RISK FACTORS & IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Please see the funds’ prospectus for more details - https://graniteshares.com/media/u5odudej/graniteshares-etf-trust-prospectus-yb.pdf .

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Funds, please call (844) 476 8747 or visit www.graniteshares.com . Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

The investment program of the Funds is speculative, entails substantial risks and include asset classes and investment techniques not employed by more traditional mutual funds.

PRINCIPAL RISKS OF INVESTING IN THE FUND

The principal risks of investing in the Fund are summarized below. As with any investment, there is a risk that you could lose all or a portion of your investment in the Fund. Each risk summarized below is considered a “principal risk” of investing in the Fund, regardless of the order in which it appears. Some or all of these risks may adversely affect the Fund’s net asset value per share (“NAV”), trading price, yield, total return and/or ability to meet its investment objectives. For more information about the risks of investing in the Fund, see the section in the Fund’s Prospectus titled “Additional Information About the Fund — Principal Risks of Investing in the Fund.”

The Underlying NVDA ETF Risk. The Fund invests in options contracts that are based on the value of the Underlying NVDA ETF shares. This subjects the Fund to certain of the same risks as if it owned shares of the Underlying NVDA ETF, even though it may not. By virtue of the Fund’s investments in options contracts that are based on the value of the Underlying NVDA ETF shares, the Fund may also be subject to the following risks:

Effects of Compounding and Market Volatility Risk. The Underlying NVDA ETF shares’ performance for periods greater than a trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which is likely to differ from 200% of the Underlying Stock’s performance, before fees and expenses. Compounding has a significant impact on funds that are leveraged and that rebalance daily. The impact of compounding becomes more pronounced as volatility and holding periods increase and will impact each shareholder differently depending on the period of time an investment in the Underlying NVDA ETF is held and the volatility of the Underlying Stock during the shareholder’s holding period of an investment in the Underlying NVDA ETF.

Leverage Risk. The Underlying NVDA ETF obtains investment exposure in excess of its net assets by utilizing leverage and may lose more money in market conditions that are adverse to its investment objective than a fund that does not utilize leverage. An investment in the Underlying NVDA ETF is exposed to the risk that a decline in the daily performance of the Underlying Stock will be magnified. This means that an investment in the Underlying NVDA ETF will be reduced by an amount equal to 2% for every 1% daily decline in the Underlying Stock, not including the costs of financing leverage and other operating expenses, which would further reduce its value. The Underlying NVDA ETF could lose an amount greater than its net assets in the event of an Underlying Stock decline of more than 50%.

Derivatives Risk. Derivatives are financial instruments that derive value from the underlying reference asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, or funds (including ETFs), interest rates or indexes. Investing in derivatives may be considered aggressive and may expose the Underlying NVDA ETF to greater risks, and may result in larger losses or smaller gains, than investing directly in the reference assets underlying those derivatives, which may prevent the Underlying NVDA ETF from achieving its investment objective.

Counterparty Risk. If a counterparty is unwilling or unable to make timely payments to meet its contractual obligations or fails to return holdings that are subject to the agreement with the counterparty resulting in the Underlying NVDA ETF losing money or not being able to meet its daily leveraged investment objective.

Industry Concentration Risk. The performance of the Underlying Stock, and consequently the Underlying NVDA ETF’s performance, is subject to the risks of the semiconductor industry. The Underlying Stock is subject to many risks that can negatively impact its revenue and viability including, but are not limited to price volatility risk, management risk, inflation risk, global economic risk, growth risk, supply and demand risk, operations risk, regulatory risk, environmental risk, terrorism risk and the risk of natural disasters. The Underlying Stock performance may be affected by NVIDIA Corporation’s ability to identify new products, technologies or services, global competition and business conditions, its dependence on third-party product manufacturers, product defect issues, cybersecurity breaches, and customer concentration. The Underlying Stock may also be affected by risks that affect the broader technology industry, including: government regulation; dramatic and often unpredictable changes in growth rates and competition for qualified personnel; heavy dependence on patent and intellectual property rights, the loss or impairment of which may adversely affect profitability; and a small number of companies representing a large portion of the technology sector as a whole. The Fund’s daily returns may be affected by many factors but will depend on the performance and volatility of the Underlying Stock.

Indirect Investments in the Underlying NVDA ETF. Investors in the Fund will not have rights to receive dividends or other distributions or any other rights with respect to the Underlying NVDA ETF but will be subject to declines in the performance of the Underlying NVDA ETF. Although the Fund invests in the Underlying NVDA ETF only indirectly, the Fund’s investments are subject to loss as a result of these risks.

Derivatives Risk. Derivatives are financial instruments that derive value from the underlying reference asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, or funds, interest rates or indexes. The Fund’s investments in derivatives may pose risks in addition to, and greater than, those associated with directly investing in securities or other ordinary investments, including risk related to the market, imperfect correlation with underlying investments, higher price volatility, lack of availability, counterparty risk, liquidity, valuation and legal restrictions. The use of derivatives is a highly specialized activity that involves investment techniques and risks different from those associated with ordinary portfolio securities transactions. The use of derivatives may result in larger losses or smaller gains than directly investing in securities. When the Fund uses derivatives, there may be an imperfect correlation between the value of the Underlying NVDA ETF and the derivative, which may prevent the Fund from achieving its investment objectives. Because derivatives often require only a limited initial investment, the use of derivatives may expose the Fund to losses in excess of those amounts initially invested. In addition, the Fund’s investments in derivatives are subject to the following risks:

Options Contracts. The use of options contracts involves investment strategies and risks different from those associated with ordinary portfolio securities transactions. The prices of options are volatile and are influenced by, among other things, actual and anticipated changes in the value of the underlying instrument, including the anticipated volatility, which are affected by fiscal and monetary policies and by national and international political, changes in the actual or implied volatility or the reference asset, the time remaining until the expiration of the option contract and economic events. For the Fund, in particular, the value of the options contracts in which it invests is substantially influenced by the value of the Underlying NVDA ETF. Selling put options exposes the Fund to the risk of potential loss if the market value of the Underlying NVDA ETF falls below the strike price before the option expires. The Fund may experience substantial downside from specific option positions and certain option positions held by the Fund may expire worthless. As an option approaches its expiration date, its value typically increasingly moves with the value of the underlying instrument. However, prior to such date, the value of an option generally does not increase or decrease at the same rate at the underlying instrument. There may at times be an imperfect correlation between the movement in values of options contracts and the underlying instrument, and there may at times not be a liquid secondary market for certain options contracts. The value of the options held by the Fund will be determined based on market quotations or other recognized pricing methods. Additionally, the Fund’s practice of “rolling” may cause the Fund to experience losses if the expiring contracts do not generate proceeds enough to cover the costs of entering into new options contracts. Rolling refers to the practice of closing out one options position and opening another with a different expiration date and/or a different strike price. Further, if an option is exercised, the seller (writer) of a put option is obligated to purchase the underlying asset at the strike price, which can result in significant financial and regulatory obligations for the Fund if the market value of the asset has fallen substantially. Furthermore, when the Fund seeks to trade out of puts, especially near expiration, there is an added risk that the Fund may be required to allocate resources unexpectedly to fulfill these obligations. This potential exposure to physical settlement can significantly impact the Fund’s liquidity and market exposure, particularly in volatile market conditions.

The use of options contracts involves investment strategies and risks different from those associated with ordinary portfolio securities transactions. The prices of options are volatile and are influenced by, among other things, actual and anticipated changes in the value of the underlying instrument, including the anticipated volatility, which are affected by fiscal and monetary policies and by national and international political, changes in the actual or implied volatility or the reference asset, the time remaining until the expiration of the option contract and economic events. For the Fund, in particular, the value of the options contracts in which it invests is substantially influenced by the value of the Underlying NVDA ETF. Selling put options exposes the Fund to the risk of potential loss if the market value of the Underlying NVDA ETF falls below the strike price before the option expires. The Fund may experience substantial downside from specific option positions and certain option positions held by the Fund may expire worthless. As an option approaches its expiration date, its value typically increasingly moves with the value of the underlying instrument. However, prior to such date, the value of an option generally does not increase or decrease at the same rate at the underlying instrument. There may at times be an imperfect correlation between the movement in values of options contracts and the underlying instrument, and there may at times not be a liquid secondary market for certain options contracts. The value of the options held by the Fund will be determined based on market quotations or other recognized pricing methods. Additionally, the Fund’s practice of “rolling” may cause the Fund to experience losses if the expiring contracts do not generate proceeds enough to cover the costs of entering into new options contracts. Rolling refers to the practice of closing out one options position and opening another with a different expiration date and/or a different strike price. Further, if an option is exercised, the seller (writer) of a put option is obligated to purchase the underlying asset at the strike price, which can result in significant financial and regulatory obligations for the Fund if the market value of the asset has fallen substantially. Furthermore, when the Fund seeks to trade out of puts, especially near expiration, there is an added risk that the Fund may be required to allocate resources unexpectedly to fulfill these obligations. This potential exposure to physical settlement can significantly impact the Fund’s liquidity and market exposure, particularly in volatile market conditions. Swap Risk: Swaps are subject to tracking risk because they may not be perfect substitutes for the instruments they are intended to hedge or replace. Over the counter swaps are subject to counterparty default. Leverage inherent in derivatives will tend to magnify the Fund’s losses. The swap agreements may reference standardized exchange-traded, FLEX, European Style or American Style put options contracts that are based on the values of the price returns of the Underlying ETF. that generate specific risks.

Affiliated Fund Risk. In managing the Fund, the Adviser has the ability to select the Underlying NVDA ETF and substitute the Underlying NVDA ETF with other ETFs that it believes will achieve the Fund’s objective. The Adviser may be subject to potential conflicts of interest in selecting the Underlying NVDA ETF and substituting the Underlying NVDA ETF with other ETFs because the fees paid to the Adviser by some Underlying NVDA ETF may be higher than the fees charged by other Underlying NVDA ETF.

Counterparty Risk. The Fund is subject to counterparty risk by virtue of its investments in options contracts. Transactions in some types of derivatives, including options, are required to be centrally cleared (“cleared derivatives”). In a transaction involving cleared derivatives, the Fund’s counterparty is a clearing house rather than a bank or broker. Since the Fund is not a member of clearing houses and only members of a clearing house (“clearing members”) can participate directly in the clearing house, the Fund will hold cleared derivatives through accounts at clearing members. In cleared derivatives positions, the Fund will make payments (including margin payments) to and receive payments from a clearing house through their accounts at clearing members. Customer funds held at a clearing organization in connection with any options contracts are held in a commingled omnibus account and are not identified to the name of the clearing member’s individual customers. As a result, assets deposited by the Fund with any clearing member as margin for options may, in certain circumstances, be used to satisfy losses of other clients of the Fund’s clearing member. In addition, although clearing members guarantee performance of their clients’ obligations to the clearing house, there is a risk that the assets of the Fund might not be fully protected in the event of the clearing member’s bankruptcy, as the Fund would be limited to recovering only a pro rata share of all available funds segregated on behalf of the clearing member’s customers for the relevant account class. The Fund is also subject to the risk that a limited number of clearing members are willing to transact on the Fund’s behalf, which heightens the risks associated with a clearing member’s default. If a clearing member defaults the Fund could lose some or all of the benefits of a transaction entered into by the Fund with the clearing member. If the Fund cannot find a clearing member to transact with on the Fund’s behalf, the Fund may be unable to effectively implement its investment strategy. In addition, a counterparty (the other party to a transaction or an agreement or the party with whom the Fund executes transactions) to a transaction (including repurchase transaction) with the Fund may be unable or unwilling to make timely principal, interest or settlement payments, or otherwise honor its obligations.

Price Participation Risk. The Fund employs an investment strategy that includes the sale of in-the-money put options contracts, which limits the degree to which the Fund will participate in increases in value experienced by the Underlying NVDA ETF over the Call Period. This means that if the Underlying NVDA ETF experiences an increase in value above the strike price of the sold put options during a Call Period, the Fund will likely not experience that increase to the same extent and may significantly underperform the Underlying NVDA ETF over the Call Period. Additionally, because the Fund is limited in the degree to which it will participate in increases in value experienced by the Underlying NVDA ETF over each Call Period, but has full exposure to any decreases in value experienced by the Underlying NVDA ETF over the Call Period, the NAV of the Fund may decrease over any given time period. The Fund’s NAV is dependent on the value of each options portfolio, which is based principally upon the performance of the Underlying NVDA ETF. The degree of participation in the Underlying NVDA ETF gains the Fund will experience will depend on prevailing market conditions, especially market volatility, at the time the Fund enters into the sold put options contracts and will vary from Call Period to Call Period. The value of the options contracts is affected by changes in the value and dividend rates of the Underlying NVDA ETF, changes in interest rates, changes in the actual or perceived volatility of the Underlying NVDA ETF and the remaining time to the options’ expiration, as well as trading conditions in the options market. As the price of the Underlying NVDA ETF share changes and time moves towards the expiration of each Call Period, the value of the options contracts, and therefore the Fund’s NAV, will change. However, it is not expected for the Fund’s NAV to directly correlate on a day-to-day basis with the returns of the Underlying NVDA ETF share price. The amount of time remaining until the options contract’s expiration date affects the impact of the potential options contract income on the Fund’s NAV, which may not be in full effect until the expiration date of the Fund’s options contracts. Therefore, while changes in the price of the Underlying NVDA ETF share will result in changes to the Fund’s NAV, the Fund generally anticipates that the rate of change in the Fund’s NAV will be different than that experienced by the Underlying NVDA ETF share price.

Distribution Risk. As part of the Fund’s investment objective, the Fund seeks to provide current monthly income. There is no assurance that the Fund will make a distribution in any given month. If the Fund makes distributions, the amounts of such distributions will likely vary greatly from one distribution to the next. Additionally, the monthly distributions, if any, may consist of returns of capital, which would decrease the Fund’s NAV and trading price over time. As a result, an investor may suffer significant losses to their investment.

NAV Erosion Risk Due to Distributions. When the Fund makes a distribution, the Fund’s NAV will typically drop by the amount of the distribution on the related ex-dividend date. The repeated payment of distributions by the Fund, if any, may significantly erode the Fund’s NAV and trading price over time. As a result, an investor may suffer significant losses to their investment.

Put Writing Strategy Risk. The path dependency (i.e., the continued use) of the Fund’s put writing strategy will impact the extent that the Fund participates in the positive price returns of the Underlying NVDA ETF and, in turn, the Fund’s returns, both during the term of the sold put options and over longer time periods. 187 If, for example, the Fund were to sell 10% in-the-money put options having a one-month term, the Fund’s participation in the positive price returns of the Underlying NVDA ETF will be capped at 10% for that month. However, over a longer period (e.g., a three-month period), the Fund should not be expected to participate fully in the first 30% (i.e., 3 months x 10%) of the positive price returns of the Underlying NVDA ETF, or the Fund may even lose money, even if the Underlying NVDA ETF share price has appreciated by at least that much over such period, if during any particular month or months over that period the Underlying NVDA ETF had a return less than 10%. This example illustrates that both the Fund’s participation in the positive price returns of the Underlying NVDA ETF and its returns will depend not only on the price of the Underlying NVDA ETF but also on the path that the Underlying NVDA ETF takes over time.

If, for example, the Fund were to sell 5% out-of-the-money put options having a one-week term, the Fund’s downward protection against the negative price returns of the Underlying NVDA ETF will be capped at 5% for that week. However, over a longer period (e.g., a four-week period), the Fund should not be expected to be protected fully in the first 25% (i.e., 4 weeks x 5%) of the negative price returns of the Underlying NVDA ETF, and the Fund may lose money, even if the Underlying NVDA ETF share price has appreciated over such period, if during any particular week or weeks over that period the Underlying NVDA ETF share price had decreases by more than 5%. This example illustrates that both the Fund’s protection against the negative price returns of the Underlying NVDA ETF and its returns will depend not only on the price of the Underlying NVDA ETF but also on the path that the Underlying NVDA ETF takes over time.

Under both cases the Fund may be fully exposed to the downward movements of the Underlying NVDA ETF, offset only by the premiums received from selling put contracts. The Fund does not seek to offer any downside protection, except for the fact that the premiums from the sold options may offset some or all of the Underlying NVDA ETF’s decline.

Option Market Liquidity Risk. The trading activity in the option market of the Underlying NVDA ETF may be limited and the option contracts may trade at levels significantly different from their economic value. The lack of liquidity may negatively affect the ability of the Fund to achieve its investment objective. This risk may increase if the portfolio turnover is elevated, for instance because of frequent changes in the number of Shares outstanding, and if the net asset value of the Underlying NVDA ETF is modest. For the 12-month period ending September 30, 2024, the net asset value of the Underlying NVDA ETF ranged from $0.6m to $5,986m.

Concentration Risk. To the extent that the Underlying NVDA ETF concentrates its investments in a particular industry, the Fund will be subject to the risks associated with that industry.

ETF Risks.

Authorized Participants, Market Makers, and Liquidity Providers Concentration Risk. The Fund has a limited number of financial institutions that are authorized to purchase and redeem Shares directly from the Fund (known as “Authorized Participants” or “APs”). In addition, there may be a limited number of market makers and/or liquidity providers in the marketplace. To the extent either of the following events occur, Shares may trade at a material discount to NAV and possibly face delisting: (i) APs exit the business or otherwise become unable to process creation and/or redemption orders and no other APs step forward to perform these services; or (ii) market makers and/or liquidity providers exit the business or significantly reduce their business activities and no other entities step forward to perform their functions.

Cash Redemption Risk. The Fund currently expects to affect a significant portion of its creations and redemptions for cash, rather than in-kind securities. Paying redemption proceeds in cash rather than through in-kind delivery of portfolio securities may require the Fund to dispose of or sell portfolio securities or other assets at an inopportune time to obtain the cash needed to meet redemption orders. This may cause the Fund to sell a security and recognize a capital gain or loss that might not have been incurred if it had made a redemption in-kind. As a result, the Fund may pay out higher or lower annual capital gains distributions than ETFs that redeem in-kind. The use of cash creations and redemptions may also cause the Fund’s Shares to trade in the market at greater bid-ask spreads or greater premiums or discounts to the Fund’s NAV. Furthermore, the Fund may not be able to execute cash transactions for creation and redemption purposes at the same price used to determine the Fund’s NAV. To the extent that the maximum additional charge for creation or redemption transactions is insufficient to cover the execution shortfall, the Fund’s performance could be negatively impacted.

Costs of Buying or Selling Shares. Due to the costs of buying or selling Shares, including brokerage commissions imposed by brokers and bid-ask spreads, frequent trading of Shares may significantly reduce investment results and an investment in Shares may not be advisable for investors who anticipate regularly making small investments.

Shares May Trade at Prices Other Than NAV. As with all ETFs, Shares may be bought and sold in the secondary market at market prices. Although it is expected that the market price of Shares will approximate the Fund’s NAV, there may be times when the market price of Shares is more than the NAV intra-day (premium) or less than the NAV intra-day (discount) due to supply and demand of Shares or during periods of market volatility. This risk is heightened in times of market volatility, periods of steep market declines, and periods when there is limited trading activity for Shares in the secondary market, in which case such premiums or discounts may be significant.

Trading. Although Shares are listed on a national securities exchange, such as The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC (the “Exchange”), and may be traded on U.S. exchanges other than the Exchange, there can be no assurance that an active trading market for the Shares will develop or be maintained or that the Shares will trade with any volume, or at all, on any stock exchange. This risk may be greater for the Fund as it seeks to have exposure to a single underlying stock as opposed to a more diverse portfolio like a traditional pooled investment. In stressed market conditions, the liquidity of Shares may begin to mirror the liquidity of the Fund’s underlying portfolio holdings, which can be significantly less liquid than Shares. Shares trade on the Exchange at a market price that may be below, at or above the Fund’s NAV. Trading in Shares on the Exchange may be halted due to market conditions or for reasons that, in the view of the Exchange, make trading in Shares inadvisable. In addition, trading in Shares on the Exchange is subject to trading halts caused by extraordinary market volatility pursuant to the Exchange “circuit breaker” rules. There can be no assurance that the requirements of the Exchange necessary to maintain the listing of the Fund will continue to be met or will remain unchanged. In the event of an unscheduled market close for options contracts that reference a single stock, such as the Underlying NVDA ETF’s securities being halted or a market wide closure, settlement prices will be determined by the procedures of the listing exchange of the options contracts. As a result, the Fund could be adversely affected and be unable to implement its investment strategies in the event of an unscheduled closing.

High Portfolio Turnover Risk. The Fund may actively and frequently trade all or a significant portion of the Fund’s holdings. A high portfolio turnover rate increases transaction costs, which may increase the Fund’s expenses. Frequent trading may also cause adverse tax consequences for investors in the Fund due to an increase in short-term capital gains.

Inflation Risk. Inflation risk is the risk that the value of assets or income from investments will be less in the future as inflation decreases the value of money. As inflation increases, the present value of the Fund’s assets and distributions, if any, may decline.

Liquidity Risk. Some securities held by the Fund, including options contracts, may be difficult to sell or be illiquid, particularly during times of market turmoil. This risk is greater for the Fund as it will hold options contracts on a single security, and not a broader range of options contracts. Markets for securities or financial instruments could be disrupted by a number of events, including, but not limited to, an economic crisis, natural disasters, epidemics/pandemics, new legislation or regulatory changes inside or outside the United States. Illiquid securities may be difficult to value, especially in changing or volatile markets. If the Fund is forced to sell an illiquid security at an unfavorable time or price, the Fund may be adversely impacted. Certain market conditions or restrictions, such as market rules related to short sales, may prevent the Fund from limiting losses, realizing gains or achieving a high correlation with the Underlying NVDA ETF. There is no assurance that a security that is deemed liquid when purchased will continue to be liquid. Market illiquidity may cause losses for the Fund.

Management Risk. The Fund is subject to management risk because it is an actively managed portfolio. In managing the Fund’s investment portfolio, the portfolio managers will apply investment techniques and risk analyses that may not produce the desired result. There can be no guarantee that the Fund will meet its investment objective.

Money Market Instrument Risk. The Fund may use a variety of money market instruments for cash management purposes, including money market funds, depositary accounts and repurchase agreements. Repurchase agreements are contracts in which a seller of securities agrees to buy the securities back at a specified time and price. Repurchase agreements may be subject to market and credit risk related to the collateral securing the repurchase agreement. Money market instruments, including money market funds, may lose money through fees or other means.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.

Non-Diversification Risk. Because the Fund is “non-diversified,” it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it was a diversified fund. As a result, a decline in the value of an investment in a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers could cause the Fund’s overall value to decline to a greater degree than if the Fund held a more diversified portfolio.

Operational Risk. The Fund is subject to risks arising from various operational factors, including, but not limited to, human error, processing and communication errors, errors of the Fund’s service providers, counterparties or other third-parties, failed or inadequate processes and technology or systems failures. The Fund relies on third-parties for a range of services, including custody. Any delay or failure relating to engaging or maintaining such service providers may affect the Fund’s ability to meet its investment objective. Although the Fund, Adviser, and Sub-Adviser seek to reduce these operational risks through controls and procedures, there is no way to completely protect against such risks.

Recent Market Events Risk. U.S. and international markets have experienced significant periods of volatility in recent years and months due to a number of economic, political and global macro factors including the impact of COVID-19 as a global pandemic, which has resulted in a public health crisis, disruptions to business operations and supply chains, stress on the global healthcare system, growth concerns in the U.S. and overseas, staffing shortages and the inability to meet consumer demand, and widespread concern and uncertainty. The global recovery from COVID-19 is proceeding at slower than expected rates due to the emergence of variant strains and may last for an extended period of time. Continuing uncertainties regarding interest rates, rising inflation, political events, rising government debt in the U.S. and trade tensions also contribute to market volatility. Conflict, loss of life and disaster connected to ongoing armed conflict between Ukraine and Russia in Europe and Israel and Hamas in the Middle East could have severe adverse effects on the region, including significant adverse effects on the regional or global economies and the markets for certain securities. The U.S. and the European Union have imposed sanctions on certain Russian individuals and companies, including certain financial institutions, and have limited certain exports and imports to and from Russia. The war has contributed to recent market volatility and may continue to do so.

Single Issuer Risk. Issuer-specific attributes may cause an investment in the Fund to be more volatile than a traditional pooled investment vehicle which diversifies risk or the market generally. The value of the Fund, which focuses on an individual security (the Underlying NVDA ETF), may be more volatile than a traditional pooled investment or the market as a whole and may perform differently from the value of a traditional pooled investment or the market as a whole.

Tax Risk. The Fund intends to elect and to qualify each year to be treated as a RIC under Subchapter M of the Code. As a RIC, the Fund will not be subject to U.S. federal income tax on the portion of its net investment income and net capital gain that it distributes to Shareholders, provided that it satisfies certain requirements of the Code. If the Fund does not qualify as a RIC for any taxable year and certain relief provisions are not available, the Fund’s taxable income will be subject to tax at the Fund level and to a further tax at the shareholder level when such income is distributed. To comply with the asset diversification test applicable to a RIC, the Fund will attempt to ensure that the value of the derivatives it holds is never 25% of the total value of Fund assets at the close of any quarter. If the Fund’s investments in the derivatives were to exceed 25% of the Fund’s total assets at the end of a tax quarter, the Fund, generally, has a grace period to cure such lack of compliance. If the Fund fails to timely cure, it may no longer be eligible to be treated as a RIC. In addition, distributions received by the Fund from the Underlying NVDA ETF may generate “bad income” that could prevent the Fund from meeting the “Income Requirement” of Subchapter M of the Code, which may cause the Fund to fail to qualify as a RIC.

Investing in U.S. Equities Risk. Investing in U.S. issuers subjects the Fund to legal, regulatory, political, currency, security, and economic risks that are specific to the U.S. Certain changes in the U.S., such as a weakening of the U.S. economy or a decline in its financial markets, may have an adverse effect on U.S. issuers.

U.S. Government and U.S. Agency Obligations Risk. The Fund may invest in securities issued by the U.S. government or its agencies or instrumentalities. U.S. Government obligations include securities issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by the U.S. Government, its agencies or instrumentalities, such as the U.S. Treasury. Payment of principal and interest on U.S. Government obligations may be backed by the full faith and credit of the United States or may be backed solely by the issuing or guaranteeing agency or instrumentality itself. In the latter case, the investor must look principally to the agency or instrumentality issuing or guaranteeing the obligation for ultimate repayment, which agency or instrumentality may be privately owned. There can be no assurance that the U.S. Government would provide financial support to its agencies or instrumentalities (including government-sponsored enterprises) where it is not obligated to do so.

Fixed Income Securities Risk. The market value of Fixed Income Securities will change in response to interest rate changes and other factors, such as changes in the effective maturities and credit ratings of fixed income investments. During periods of falling interest rates, the values of outstanding Fixed Income Securities and related financial instruments generally rise. Conversely, during periods of rising interest rates, the values of such securities and related financial instruments generally decline. Fixed Income Securities are also subject to credit risk.

Investments in Fixed Income Securities may also involve the following risks, depending on the instrument involved:

Asset-Backed/Mortgage-Backed Securities Risk – The market value and yield of asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities can vary due to market interest rate fluctuations and early prepayments of underlying instruments.

– The market value and yield of asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities can vary due to market interest rate fluctuations and early prepayments of underlying instruments. Credit Risk – An investment in the Fund also involves the risk that the issuer of a Fixed Income Security that the Fund holds will fail to make timely payments of interest or principal or go bankrupt, or that the value of the securities will decline because of a market perception that the issuer may not make payments on time, thus potentially reducing the Fund’s return.

– An investment in the Fund also involves the risk that the issuer of a Fixed Income Security that the Fund holds will fail to make timely payments of interest or principal or go bankrupt, or that the value of the securities will decline because of a market perception that the issuer may not make payments on time, thus potentially reducing the Fund’s return. Event Risk – Event risk is the risk that corporate issuers may undergo restructurings, such as mergers, leveraged buyouts, takeovers, or similar events financed by increased debt. As a result of the added debt, the credit quality and market value of a company’s bonds and/or other debt securities may decline significantly.

– Event risk is the risk that corporate issuers may undergo restructurings, such as mergers, leveraged buyouts, takeovers, or similar events financed by increased debt. As a result of the added debt, the credit quality and market value of a company’s bonds and/or other debt securities may decline significantly. Extension Risk – Payment on the loans underlying Fixed Income Securities held by the Fund may be made more slowly when interest rates are rising.

– Payment on the loans underlying Fixed Income Securities held by the Fund may be made more slowly when interest rates are rising. Interest Rate Risk – Generally, the value of Fixed Income Securities will change inversely with changes in interest rates. As interest rates rise, the market value of Fixed Income Securities tends to decrease. Conversely, as interest rates fall, the market value of Fixed Income Securities tends to increase. This risk will be greater for long-term securities than for short-term securities. In recent periods, governmental financial regulators, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, have taken steps to maintain historically low interest rates. Very low or negative interest rates may magnify interest rate risk. Changes in government intervention may have adverse effects on investments, volatility, and illiquidity in debt markets.

– Generally, the value of Fixed Income Securities will change inversely with changes in interest rates. As interest rates rise, the market value of Fixed Income Securities tends to decrease. Conversely, as interest rates fall, the market value of Fixed Income Securities tends to increase. This risk will be greater for long-term securities than for short-term securities. In recent periods, governmental financial regulators, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, have taken steps to maintain historically low interest rates. Very low or negative interest rates may magnify interest rate risk. Changes in government intervention may have adverse effects on investments, volatility, and illiquidity in debt markets. Prepayment Risk – When interest rates are declining, issuers of Fixed Income Securities held by the Fund may prepay principal earlier than scheduled.

The Fund is distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc, which is not affiliated with GraniteShares or any of its affiliates ©2024 GraniteShares Inc. All rights reserved. GraniteShares, GraniteShares Trusts, and the GraniteShares logo are registered and unregistered trademarks of GraniteShares Inc., in the United States and elsewhere. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

GraniteShares Inc.

Attn: Media Relations

222 Broadway, 21st Floor

New York, NY 10038

844-476-8747

info@graniteshares.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.