Rectify Pharma to Present Translational Data on Novel Approach to Treat Chronic Kidney Disease and Vascular Calcification at ERA 2025

BOSTON, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rectify Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (“Rectify”) a biotechnology company pioneering positive functional modulators (PFMs) that restore and enhance membrane protein function, today announced that it will present a preclinical abstract in a focused oral presentation at the upcoming 62nd European Renal Association (ERA) Congress taking place in Vienna, Austria, and virtually on June 4 – 7, 2025.

The presentation will showcase translational data from the Company’s cardiorenal program focused on advancing an ABCC6-targeting PFM as a therapeutic candidate for chronic kidney disease as well as vascular calcification, a difficult to address driver of morbidity and mortality in cardiovascular conditions.

Details for the focused oral session are as follows:

Title: A Positive Functional Modulator of ABCC6 Decreases Vascular Calcification and Improves Kidney Function in a Rat Adenine Diet Model of Chronic Kidney Disease

Abstract Number: 1723

Presenter: John Miller, Ph.D.

Session: Chronic Kidney Disease

Date and Time: Friday, June 6, 2025, 8:15 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. CEST

The presentation will be made available on the Rectify website following the session.

Rectify is advancing Positive Functional Modulators (PFMs), a novel class of oral, small molecules that restore and enhance membrane protein function to address the underlying cause of serious diseases. Rectify’s PFMs have potential to modulate the activity of wild-type and mutated membrane bound proteins, a historically difficult challenge with a small molecule approach. The Company’s breakthrough product platform enables efficient and rapid discovery of first- and best-in-class small molecule therapies with the potential to address membrane protein dysfunction for treatment of rare and common diseases, including liver, cardio-renal-metabolic, and neurodegenerative diseases. Rectify was founded and seeded by Atlas Venture who co-led the $100M Series A round with Omega Funds and were joined by Forbion and Longwood Fund.

