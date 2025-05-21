Avoid disruptions – Alectra customers encouraged to go paperless amid postal uncertainty

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a potential Canada Post strike approaching on May 22, Alectra Utilities is encouraging customers to switch to paperless billing for uninterrupted, secure access to their account information.

“Switching to paperless billing means never worrying about a missing bill or delayed payment,” said Kerry Lakatos-Hayward, Director, Customer Operations, Alectra Utilities. “It’s a fast, secure way to keep your account up to date and avoid late fees, all while reducing paper waste.”

To further prepare for postal delays, customers are advised to use one of the following payment methods:

Online or telephone banking

In person at a financial institution

Pre-authorized payments

Credit card

With the postal disruption, customers who receive their monthly bills by mail remain responsible for paying their bills on time to avoid late fees. Customers can view their balance and due date by:

Visiting My Alectra to view account balances, download bills and register for paperless billing.

to view account balances, download bills and register for paperless billing. Calling our Contact Centre line at 1-833-253-2872, then selecting option ‘2’, then “1”. Please have your account number available. You’ll get details about your last payment made and next payment due.

Signing up for Text Alerts. Go to My Alectra ‘preferences’ to start receiving your monthly balance and due date at your preferred mobile number.



For more information and to register for e-billing, visit alectrautilities.com.

About Alectra Utilities

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario’s Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions. Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow’s energy future.

