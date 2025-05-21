NV5 Strengthens South Korea Data Center Capabilities; Positioned for Accelerated Organic Growth

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5, a provider of tech-enabled engineering, certification, and consulting solutions, announced today its strategic expansion into the South Korean data center market with the inclusion of SA Bricks, a leading specialist in commissioning and energy marshalling for data center infrastructure. NV5 has successfully executed several data center design and commissioning projects across Southeast Asia and South Korea since 2014, and the addition of SA Bricks positions NV5 for accelerated organic growth in Korean data center market.

The South Korean data center market is experiencing strong growth driven by Korean and international technology company investments to support the growing demand for cloud computing and AI. With the expansion into the South Korean market, NV5’s data center business now operates in 15 countries across North America, Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

Ben Heraud, CEO of NV5, added, “Demand for NV5’s data center design and commissioning services continues to be strong for hyperscale data centers in the U.S. and international markets, and this entry into the South Korean market is our latest expansion into high-growth regions for data center infrastructure.”

Gary Hui, COO of NV5 Data Center Division, stated, “Our expansion into South Korea is a direct result of requests from U.S. technology sector clients to support their Korean hyperscale data center infrastructure investments. Our resources in Korea and Southeast Asia position us well to support this growth and drive accelerated organic growth for NV5.”

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a leading provider of tech-enabled engineering, testing, inspection, and consulting solutions for the built environment. The Company specializes in engineering design, asset management, and geospatial data analytics to support infrastructure resilience and building systems performance throughout the entire asset lifecycle. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

NV5 Global, Inc.

Jack Cochran

Vice President, Marketing & Investor Relations

Tel: +1-954-637-8048

Email: ir@nv5.com

Source: NV5 Global, Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.