American Oncology Network Expands Access to Advanced Radioligand Therapies Across U.S. Network

Six AON community oncology practice partners now offering radioligand therapeutics for prostate and neuroendocrine cancers

FORT MYERS, Fla., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network (AON), one of the nation’s fastest-growing community oncology networks, today announced it is expanding access to cutting-edge radioligand therapies (RLT), providing more patients with targeted treatment options for certain metastatic and rare cancers. To date, more than 300 treatments have been delivered to nearly 70 patients across five AON partner practices, demonstrating both the growing demand for and success of these advanced therapies.





Radioligand therapies are now offered at the following AON practices:

These practices offer three FDA-approved radiopharmaceuticals:

Pluvicto™ – for treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC)

– for treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) Lutathera ® – for adults with gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs)

– for adults with gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs) Xofigo® (radium-223 dichloride) – for symptomatic mCRPC with bone metastases



“Radioligand therapy allows us to deliver highly targeted radiation directly to cancer cells, minimizing damage to healthy tissue and improving patient outcomes,” said Guy Messer, AON vice president of radiation and radiology services. “Our expansion of these therapies reflects AON’s continued commitment to ensuring that patients in community settings can access leading-edge treatments without having to travel far from home.”

Radioligand therapy, also know as radiopharmaceutical therapy, involves attaching a radioactive isotope to a targeting molecule that is injected into the bloodstream. This molecule binds to specific receptors on tumor cells, delivering a precise dose of radiation that damages or kills cancerous cells while sparing surrounding tissue.

Pluvicto™ is the first targeted radioligand therapy approved by the FDA to treat prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-positive mCRPC. Xofigo® is approved for men with mCRPC that has spread to the bone and who have already received androgen deprivation therapy. Lutathera® remains the only approved radiopharmaceutical for treating adult patients with GEP-NETs—a rare but increasingly diagnosed type of cancer that can develop in the pancreas, stomach, intestines or appendix.

“Continuing to increase the availability of these advanced radiopharmaceutical therapies in community oncology practices across the nation is a major step forward in personalized cancer care,” said Dr. Stephen “Fred” Divers, AON chief medical officer. “It’s part of AON’s broader mission to ensure patients nationwide have access to the latest innovations in oncology, without sacrificing the personalized care they receive close to home.”

AON expects continued growth in radioligand therapy utilization as additional sites gain the infrastructure and regulatory clearances needed to administer these specialized treatments.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON’s rapidly expanding network represents more than 290 providers practicing across 21 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. For more information, please visit AONcology.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31ddea12-d6f2-4bf7-8cda-efb9e90eb230

Media Contact: Karen Riley Sawyer American Oncology Network Karen.Sawyer@AONcology.com

American Oncology Network Expands Access to Advanced Radioligand Therapies Across U.S. Network Guy Messer, MBA, Vice President of Radiation and Radiology Services, American Oncology Network

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.