Cost of Living now the top threat to inheritance plans, Canadian study finds

Study reveals 57% of parents expect to spend most of their wealth during lifetime—while many younger Canadians remain hopeful, and unprepared

TORONTO, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new national study by the Money Wise Institute reveals rising economic pressure, mismatched expectations, and a widespread failure to use basic legacy planning tools—putting Canadian families at financial and emotional risk.

The research comes on the heels of the April Money Wise report that found a growing communication gap within Canadian families regarding inheritance. Among the most striking findings in today’s report:

80% of Canadian parents say the rising cost of living is the biggest risk to their leaving an inheritance

57% of Canadian parents now expect to spend most of their wealth during their lifetime

22% of parents feel guilty prioritizing their own financial security over legacy

Meanwhile, 55% of Millennials and Gen Z still expect to receive an inheritance

One quarter of Millennials and Gen Z say, “If I don’t receive an inheritance, it will impact my financial plans.”

One third of Millennials and Gen Z (34%) feel financially unprepared to manage an inheritance

“We’re seeing a quiet collision of assumptions,” said Kelley Keehn, CEO of Money Wise Institute. “Parents are dealing with rising costs and personal financial uncertainty, while the next generation of Canadians are quietly counting on wealth that may never come. The result isn’t just tension—it’s a breakdown of trust, planning, and emotional connection.”

In April’s launch of The Age of Broken Conversations, research uncovered a widespread communication gap within families. Four-in-five parents said they planned to leave an inheritance, but 52% had not talked with their children about it.

In the weeks since, more families are beginning to confront the reality of wealth transfer—but not always with clarity.

Managing expectations and sibling disputes

Almost three-in-10 parents (28%) worry that their children won’t responsibly manage their inheritance. And that is just one of several factors that may cause money disputes among siblings.

45% of Millennials and Gen Z feel that “if one sibling received significant financial support already, they should inherit less”

One-in-five (19%) Millennials and Gen Z respondents have already had disagreements with a sibling about financial fairness

35% of parents have told their heirs they may receive less than expected

25% of parents have gifted unequally based on need

18% of parents are concerned their wealth distribution will cause family conflict

16% of parents have provided financial gifts to one child but not others

13% of parents have gifted unequally because one child is more responsible



“What concerns me most is that six-in-10 parents haven’t explored financial tools—like life insurance or structured trusts —that could help preserve wealth and prevent such family conflict,” said Keehn. “In many cases, the legacy itself isn’t the risk—it’s the lack of structure around it that puts families in a vulnerable position.”

“That’s why it’s so essential to work with a qualified financial professional—someone who can guide families through these conversations and help build a plan that protects both relationships and long-term financial goals.”

Navigating emotionally charged conversations

“We often say inheritance isn’t just about money—it’s about meaning,” says Gary Teelucksingh, Co-Founder of Money Wise Institute and former global financial services CEO. “But in the absence of structure or planning, even good intentions can create conflict. The reality is that many financial professionals haven’t been trained to navigate these emotionally charged conversations. This is a moment for advisors to step in not just with technical solutions, but with empathy and clarity—helping families protect both their wealth and their relationships.”

The research comes as families continue to navigate inflation, market volatility, and an ongoing threat of tariffs—pressures that are reshaping long-held assumptions about legacy, security, and responsibility.

About the Research:

These findings are from The Age of Broken Conversations, a survey conducted by Money Wise Institute from March 25th to March 27th, 2025, among a representative sample of 1,510 online Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/-2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

About Money Wise Institute

Money Wise Institute, co-founded by Kelley Keehn and Gary Teelucksingh, equips financial institutions and their teams with the training, tools, and research to help guide clients through life’s most emotionally complex money moments. Through accredited education, original studies, and advisor/client engagement strategies, MWI helps modernize how the financial industry prepares for—and protects—intergenerational wealth.

Visit the Money Wise website here: Money Wise Institute | Enhance Financial Growth.

