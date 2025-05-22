Pettals Cannabis Redefines Dispensary Experience with New Attleboro and Charlton Locations

The newly opened Pettals Cannabis dispensary at 144 Sturbridge Road in Charlton, MA, offering a welcoming and modern space for local cannabis consumers.

Locally owned brand launches two retail outlets with in-house packaging, community initiatives, and premium cannabis offerings.

ATTLEBORO, MA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pettals Cannabis formally announces the opening of its new dispensaries at 40 Forest Street in Attleboro and 144 Sturbridge Road in Charlton. Pettals is poised to shake up the local market with top-quality products, insightful service, and a commitment to the community. Pettals Cannabis was born from a desire to bring a fresh, inclusive, and elevated cannabis retail experience to eastern and central Massachusetts.

Pettals Cannabis has taken over these two locations and transformed them with bright, welcoming aesthetics and an emphasis on accessibility. “Pettals is more than a dispensary—it’s a space to connect, discover, and feel good,” says the marketing director, Sydney Adams. “We’re proud to be cultivating something beautiful and inclusive in cannabis, while also bringing the highest quality, affordable Massachusetts products more accessible to our communities.” Their supplier oversight procedures allow Pettals to maintain strict quality control and competitive pricing for the products on offer. The main goal is to have high-grade cannabis be more affordable for customers across the communities we serve.

This year, Pettals Cannabis is set to expand its footprint and deepen its community ties. Key goals include growing its presence throughout the state, partnering with production licenses to curate a great product experience. “We believe that a dispensary should be more than a storefront. They should be hubs for education, wellness, and the growing cannabis culture,” added Sydney.

Among Pettals’ flagship initiatives is its partnership with the “Bees and Thank You” food truck. The popular event brings patrons free lunches at the Attleboro and Charlton locations every third Saturday of the month. The brand also hosts collaborative pop-ups featuring local artisans, seasonal events, and product launches that showcase emerging brands of Massachusetts cannabis products.

Giving back is woven into Pettals’ DNA. Guests are invited to bring canned goods to support Chip In Food Pantry in Charlton and Hebron Food Pantry in Attleboro every month. Team members collect and deliver these donations. This partnership highlights the dispensary’s commitment to lifting up the very community it serves.

The Pettals team itself plays a vital role in shaping the customer experience. Every employee, from budtenders to behind-the-scenes staff, is trained and ready to offer personalized recommendations. Pettals further invests in its staff by giving them product samples from vendor partners. This way, they can speak from firsthand experience and enthusiasm, which makes them better able to enhance the customer experience across Pettals’ locations.



