MGA Entertainment Launches Wonder Factory– The Game-Changing Dough and Sand that Never Dry Out!

Wonder Factory Offers Kids a Hands-On, Tactile, Imaginative Experience

LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGA Entertainment (MGA), a leader in innovative play, today announced the launch of its latest brand, Wonder Factory™. This exciting new creative play line is designed to spark creativity and imaginative play through a variety of dough and sand products that never dry out. Wonder Factory introduces children to an engaging, sensory-driven experience, allowing them to shape, mold, and create with ease while encouraging cognitive and motor skill development. The full line of Wonder Factory products is available now at Walmart.

“At MGA Entertainment, we are dedicated to creating toys that inspire creativity and open-ended play,” said Isaac Larian, Founder and CEO of MGA Entertainment. “Wonder Factory takes sensory play to the next level by offering kids a hands-on experience that you can mold, shape, and create. We have truly unlocked magic through this interactive and innovative line.”

The packaging for both Wonder Factory Never Dry Dough and Sand Singles is a 4-in-1 tool, a new system of play, that allows you to roll, stamp, connect, and store, keeping kids entertained for hours. With a wide range of vibrant colors and numerous patterns to stamp and roll, the only limit to kids’ creation is their imagination.

MGA Entertainment has partnered with Dr. Aliza Pressman to highlight how hands-on activities like molding and shaping dough and sand can aid in childhood development. Dr. Aliza is a developmental psychologist, NYT bestselling author of The 5 Principles of Parenting, host of the Raising Good Humans podcast and co-founder of the Mount Sinai Parenting Center.

“Sensory play is essential for a child’s growth, as it enhances fine motor skills, encourages problem-solving, and supports emotional regulation,” said Dr. Aliza Pressman. “Wonder Factory provides children with a wonderful tool to engage their senses, fostering creativity and independent thinking in a way that is both fun and educational. The Never Dry Dough and Sand are also gluten-free and non-toxic, so parents can feel good about playing with Wonder Factory with their children.”

In addition to the Wonder Factory Never Dry Dough and Sand Singles, the Wonder Factory collection includes:

Wonder Factory Dough Products:

Wonder Factory Never Dry Dough Extruder – Features different nozzles that allow kids to create unique shapes and designs with their dough.

– Features different nozzles that allow kids to create unique shapes and designs with their dough. Wonder Factory Never Dry Dough Mega Box Set – Includes 8 tubes of signature Wonder Factory Dough, 12 caps with fun stamps, and 6 connectors to roll patterns into the dough.

– Includes 8 tubes of signature Wonder Factory Dough, 12 caps with fun stamps, and 6 connectors to roll patterns into the dough. Wonder Factory Dough Creation Station – Comes with 3 tubes of dough, 5 caps with fun stamps, 1 connector with patterns, and 4 nozzles for expanded creative possibilities.

Wonder Factory Sand Products:

Wonder Factory Never Dry Sand Construction Trucks – Includes 1 construction truck, 1 tube of sand, and 2 caps with fun stamps. The sand features a variety of colors and textures to mimic a real construction site, encouraging immersive play.

Wonder Factory Sand and Dough Sets:

Wonder Factory Never Dry Dough & Sand Starter Set – The perfect introduction to Wonder Factory products, featuring one tube of sand, one tube of dough, two caps with unique stamp designs, and a connector with patterns to roll into both materials. Kids can mix the dough and sand for exciting new textures and colors.

– The perfect introduction to Wonder Factory products, featuring one tube of sand, one tube of dough, two caps with unique stamp designs, and a connector with patterns to roll into both materials. Kids can mix the dough and sand for exciting new textures and colors. Wonder Factory Never Dry Dough & Sand Mega Box Set – The ultimate Wonder Factory experience, containing 4 tubes of dough, 4 tubes of sand, 12 caps with different stamps, and 6 connectors for creating unique textures and patterns.

The full Wonder Factory collection is available now at Walmart, bringing innovative, sensory-driven play to families nationwide.

For more information about Wonder Factory, visit www.mgae.com or connect with the brand on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook @officialwonderfactory.

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is the largest privately held toy and entertainment company in the U.S., known for its commitment to creativity, quality, and innovation. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices globally, the company creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment properties, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, sporting goods, movies, and television series. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, MGA’s Miniverse™, Yummiland™, CarTuned™, Wonder Factory™, BABY born®, and Zapf Creation®. For more information, please visit www.mgae.com or check out at LinkedIn, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

