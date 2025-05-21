Uber Freight Launches Industry-First AI Logistics Network at Scale, Ushering in a New Era of Intelligent Supply Chains

Powered by a logistics-specific LLM, Uber Freight’s AI unlocks real-time intelligence, optimization and execution for smarter, faster decisions across the full freight lifecycle

CHICAGO, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uber Freight today announced the launch of the industry’s first scaled AI logistics network, powered by its proprietary logistics-specific large language model (LLM) and embedded directly into its transportation management system (TMS) and logistics platform. With this launch, Uber Freight is reimagining how shippers of all sizes manage transportation—placing AI at the center to drive better decisions, faster execution, and stronger performance.

“This is the inflection point we’ve been building toward,” said Lior Ron, Founder and CEO of Uber Freight. “With the launch of our AI logistics network and reimagined TMS, we’re not just automating tasks—we’re enabling a new level of agility, foresight, and competitive advantage for our customers.”

By the end of 2025, Uber Freight will further enhance its TMS, fully integrating Insights AI and its agent ecosystem. The TMS will evolve beyond a system of record to become a real-time logistics command center that proactively guides users of all sizes with intelligence and automated repetitive tasks.

Uber Freight’s logistics platform’s latest advancements bring to market more than 30 AI agents automating execution across the shipment lifecycle, while Insights AI delivers always-on recommendations to help shippers using the TMS to proactively navigate disruption, reduce cost, and improve service across their networks.

Over the past year, more than $1.6 billion in freight has moved through Uber Freight’s AI logistics infrastructure, with five enterprise brands leveraging early access to test and validate the technology. Trained on real logistics data from nearly $20 billion in freight under management––including 30% of the Fortune 500––Uber Freight’s LLM unlocks deep operational context and delivers not just answers, but actionable recommendations grounded in real-world complexity.

Impact: Colgate-Palmolive Reimagines Operations with Insights AI

As a flagship partner in Uber Freight’s Design Partners Program , Colgate-Palmolive––a global leader in consumer packaged goods––leveraged Insights AI in partnership with Uber Freight’s transportation management teams for the past year. The result: transformative improvements in logistics intelligence and operational decision-making.

“Colgate-Palmolive is a caring, innovative growth company that is reimagining a healthier future for all. We advance our purpose by selling our essential health & hygiene products in more than 200 countries and territories, with a global supply chain to support this reach,” said Tatiana Martinez, Vice President, North America Customer Service & Logistics, North America, Colgate-Palmolive. "With the scale and complexity of our operations, the collaboration with Uber Freight on Insights AI has helped empower our team to access timely information, analyze our network, and make strategic decisions that drive faster growth. Insights AI has helped us plan with greater confidence and respond more effectively to disruptions, all in service of our ongoing commitment to customer centricity and operational efficiency.”

By embedding Insights AI into their day-to-day operations, Colgate-Palmolive’s logistics team now receives recommendations that optimize cost, mitigate disruption, and streamline decision-making at a global scale—demonstrating how AI can deliver immediate value to the most complex supply chains.

From Insight to Action: AI Agents Automate Execution

While Insights AI equips shippers with proactive intelligence, Uber Freight’s 30+ AI agents automate critical tasks across the end-to-end shipment lifecycle. These agents now manage procurement, execution, tracking, payments, and analytics––freeing logistics teams to focus on strategic priorities such as exception management, cost control, and network optimization.

“Logistics is one of the most complex, data-rich industries on Earth, and it demands AI that’s purpose-built to understand it,” said Raj Subbiah, Chief Product Officer of Uber Freight. “We built a domain-specific model that thinks like a logistics expert. That foundation enables us to proactively and continuously optimize our customers' networks.”

About Uber Freight

Uber Freight is a market-leading enterprise technology company powering intelligent logistics. With a suite of end-to-end logistics applications, managed services and an expansive carrier network, Uber Freight advances supply chains and moves the world’s goods. Today, the company manages nearly $20B of freight and one of the largest networks of carriers. It is backed by best-in-class investors and provides services for 1 in 3 Fortune 500 companies, including Del Monte Foods, Nestle, Anheuser-Busch InBev, and more. For more, visit www.uberfreight.com .

