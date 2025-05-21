Dycom Industries, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Results and Increases Annual Outlook

First Quarter Highlights

(All metrics compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2025)

Contract revenues of $1.259 billion , up 10.2%

Adjusted EBITDA of $150.4 million , or 11.9% of contract revenues, up 14.9%

Net income of $61.0 million , or $2.09 per common share diluted

Record backlog of $8.127 billion as of April 26, 2025

Repurchased 200,000 shares for $30.2 million during Q1

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) announced today its results for the first quarter ended April 26, 2025.

“Dycom had a strong start to fiscal 2026 with continued progress against our goals, excellent financial and operational performance, and a record backlog. Based on our first quarter results and a favorable demand outlook, we are increasing our full year fiscal 2026 contract revenue outlook and remain positioned for continued success,” said Dan Peyovich, Dycom’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

“The strength of our business model and the ongoing execution of our strategy will enable us to continue to capitalize on the significant opportunities we see in the industry. I want to thank the Dycom team for their dedication to excellence and their focus on delivering for our customers every day.”

First Quarter Results

Contract revenues increased 10.2% to $1.259 billion for the quarter ended April 26, 2025, compared to $1.142 billion in the year ago quarter. On an organic basis, contract revenues increased 0.7% after excluding contract revenues from acquired businesses that were not owned for the entirety of both the current and prior year quarters. Total contract revenues from acquired businesses were $111.9 million for the quarter ended April 26, 2025, compared to $3.4 million in the prior year quarter.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA increased to $150.4 million, or 11.9% of contract revenues, for the quarter ended April 26, 2025, compared to $130.9 million, or 11.5% of contract revenues, in the prior year quarter. Net income was $61.0 million, or $2.09 per common share diluted, for the quarter ended April 26, 2025, compared to $62.6 million, or $2.12 per common share diluted, in the prior year quarter. Results for the quarter ended April 26, 2025 include income tax benefits resulting from the vesting and exercise of share-based awards of $2.2 million, or $0.08 per share, compared to $5.9 million, or $0.20 per share, in the year ago quarter.

During the quarter ended April 26, 2025, the Company repurchased 200,000 shares of its common stock in open market transactions for $30.2 million at an average price of $150.93 per share.

Outlook

Fiscal 2026 Annual Outlook

Building on strong first quarter results and a favorable demand outlook, the Company is increasing its full year fiscal 2026 expected range of contract revenues. We now expect total contract revenues to range from $5.290 billion to $5.425 billion, representing a range of 12.5% to 15.4% total growth over the prior year, compared to the prior range of 10.0% to 13.0%.

Fiscal 2026 will include 53 weeks of operations due to our fiscal calendar, with the extra week occurring in the Company’s fiscal fourth quarter when operations are normally seasonally impacted by winter weather. Additionally, fiscal 2025 included $114.2 million of storm restoration services and we have not included storm restoration revenues in the fiscal 2026 outlook.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Outlook

For the quarter ending July 26, 2025, the Company expects the following:

Contract revenues $1.38 billion to $1.43 billion Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $185 million to $200 million Diluted Earnings per Common Share $2.74 to $3.05

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In quarterly results releases, trend schedules, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, the Company may use or discuss Non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G of the Securities and Exchange Commission. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Financial Measures in the press release tables that follow.

Conference Call Information and Other Selected Data

The Company will host a conference call to discuss fiscal 2026 first quarter results on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. ET. Interested parties may participate in the question and answer session of the conference call by registering at https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BId9b71fb44ee4418c989bfb1e2a716abe. Upon registration, participants will receive a dial-in number and unique PIN to access the call. Participants are encouraged to join approximately ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

For all other attendees, a live listen-only audio webcast of the call, including an accompanying slide presentation, can be accessed directly at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/k6sjrri9. A replay of the live webcast and the related materials will be available on the Company's Investor Center website at https://dycomind.com/investors for approximately 120 days following the event.

About Dycom Industries, Inc.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries throughout the United States. These services include program management, planning, engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, as well as other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements include those related to the outlook for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2026 and the quarter ending July 26, 2025, including, but not limited to, those statements found under the “Outlook” section of this press release. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations, estimates and projections, are made solely as of the date these statements are made, and are subject to both known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results and occurrences discussed in these forward-looking statements to differ materially from those referenced or implied in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The most significant of these known risks and uncertainties are described in the Company’s Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports) and include future economic conditions and trends including the potential impacts of an inflationary economic environment, changes in government policies and laws affecting our business, including related to funding for infrastructure projects and tariff policies, changes to customer capital budgets and spending priorities, the availability and cost of materials, equipment and labor necessary to perform our work, the adequacy of the Company’s insurance and other reserves and allowances for credit losses, whether the carrying value of the Company’s assets may be impaired, the future impact of any acquisitions or dispositions, adjustments and cancellations of the Company’s projects, the impact to the Company’s backlog from project cancellations or postponements, the impacts of pandemics and public health emergencies, the impact of varying climate and weather conditions, the anticipated outcome of other contingent events, including litigation or regulatory actions involving the Company, the adequacy of our liquidity, the availability of financing to address our financials needs, the Company’s ability to generate sufficient cash to service its indebtedness, the impact of restrictions imposed by the Company’s credit agreement, and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update its forward-looking statements.

---Tables Follow---



DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) Unaudited April 26, 2025 January 25, 2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and equivalents $ 16,119 $ 92,670 Accounts receivable, net 1,527,845 1,373,738 Contract assets 101,992 63,375 Inventories 132,968 127,255 Income tax receivable — 2,963 Other current assets 45,807 34,629 Total current assets 1,824,731 1,694,630 Property and equipment, net 567,405 541,921 Operating lease right-of-use assets 111,960 112,151 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 538,269 550,076 Other assets 62,607 46,589 Total assets $ 3,104,972 $ 2,945,367 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 259,227 $ 223,490 Current portion of debt 15,000 10,000 Contract liabilities 92,109 73,548 Accrued insurance claims 47,072 46,686 Operating lease liabilities 38,177 35,823 Income taxes payable 45,086 30,636 Other accrued liabilities 135,178 166,970 Total current liabilities 631,849 587,153 Long-term debt 1,017,635 933,212 Accrued insurance claims - non-current 55,248 49,836 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 74,891 76,928 Deferred tax liabilities, net - non-current 32,023 32,172 Other liabilities 27,168 26,969 Total liabilities 1,838,814 1,706,270 Total stockholders’ equity 1,266,158 1,239,097 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,104,972 $ 2,945,367





DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) Unaudited Quarter Quarter Ended Ended April 26, 2025 April 27, 2024 Contract revenues $ 1,258,608 $ 1,142,423 Costs of earned revenues, excluding depreciation and amortization 1,011,112 921,636 General and administrative1 103,726 94,555 Depreciation and amortization 58,389 45,205 Total 1,173,227 1,061,396 Interest expense, net (14,045 ) (12,834 ) Other income, net 7,264 9,251 Income before income taxes 78,600 77,444 Provision for income taxes2 17,552 14,890 Net income $ 61,048 $ 62,554 Earnings per common share: Basic earnings per common share $ 2.11 $ 2.15 Diluted earnings per common share $ 2.09 $ 2.12 Shares used in computing earnings per common share: Basic 28,930,399 29,113,943 Diluted 29,263,624 29,551,709





DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Dollars in thousands) Unaudited CONTRACT REVENUES, NON-GAAP ORGANIC CONTRACT REVENUES, AND GROWTH % Quarter Quarter Ended Ended April 26, 2025 April 27, 2024 Contract Revenues - GAAP $ 1,258,608 $ 1,142,423 Contract Revenues - GAAP Growth % 10.2 % Contract Revenues - GAAP $ 1,258,608 $ 1,142,423 Revenues from acquired businesses3 (111,878 ) (3,416 ) Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues $ 1,146,730 $ 1,139,007 Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues Growth % 0.7 %





NET INCOME AND NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA Quarter Quarter Ended Ended April 26, 2025 April 27, 2024 Reconciliation of net income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA: Net income $ 61,048 $ 62,554 Interest expense, net 14,045 12,834 Provision for income taxes 17,552 14,890 Depreciation and amortization 58,389 45,205 EBITDA 151,034 135,483 Gain on sale of fixed assets (9,773 ) (12,404 ) Stock-based compensation expense 9,099 7,823 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 150,360 $ 130,902 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA % of contract revenues 11.9 % 11.5 %





DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED)

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In the Company’s quarterly results releases, trend schedules, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, it may use or discuss Non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company believes that the presentation of certain Non-GAAP financial measures in these materials provides information that is useful to investors because it allows for a more direct comparison of the Company’s performance for the period reported with the Company’s performance in prior periods. The Company cautions that Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the Company’s reported GAAP results. Management defines the Non-GAAP financial measures used as follows:

Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues - contract revenues from businesses that are included for the entirety of both the current and prior year periods, excluding certain non-recurring items. Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenue change percentage is calculated as the change in Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues from the comparable prior year period divided by the comparable prior year period Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues. Management believes Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues is a helpful measure for comparing the Company’s revenue performance with prior periods.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA - EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) adjusted for gain on sale of fixed assets, stock-based compensation expense, and certain non-recurring items. Management believes Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA is a helpful measure for comparing the Company’s operating performance with prior periods as well as with the performance of other companies with different capital structures or tax rates.

Notes

1 Includes stock-based compensation expense of $9.1 million and $7.8 million for the quarters ended April 26, 2025 and April 27, 2024, respectively.

2 Provision for income taxes includes tax benefits of $2.2 million and $5.9 million for the quarters ended April 26, 2025 and April 27, 2024, respectively, resulting from the vesting and exercise of share-based awards.

3 Amounts represent contract revenues from acquired businesses that were not owned for the entirety of both the current and prior year periods.



