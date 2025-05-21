XT & Atok Vietnam Party: Igniting New Momentum for Web3 Collaboration in Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under the starlit sky of Ho Chi Minh City, XT.com and Atok threw an electrifying rooftop party that brought together packed crowds and pure Web3 energy. Guests soaked in the panoramic skyline, enjoyed free branded merch, and danced to sets from a live DJ and band. The atmosphere buzzed as builders, KOLs, and top-tier networkers mingled—sparking conversations that will drive future collaboration in Vietnam’s crypto scene.

Key Discussion Topics

Through a hybrid format combining in-person talks and live streaming, the event explored global Web3 trends while spotlighting local market opportunities. Panel discussions covered key topics such as onboarding users into DeFi, the importance of Vietnamese-language education, and how compliance can drive innovation. Case studies showcased how creative incentive models successfully enhanced user engagement and improved secondary-market liquidity.

KOL Collaboration Models

On the rooftop roundtable, attendees dissected various KOL partnership strategies—from co-hosted livestreams and gamified community tasks to AIoT-powered mobile ads with on-chain rewards. Atok demonstrated its data-driven ad incentive solutions, while XT.com shared best practices in localized research reports and offline community activations that foster deeper trust and platform stickiness.

Brand Philosophy & User Value

Embodying XT.com’s “user-centric, long-term vision,” the event featured an immersive experience zone where attendees tested staking and liquidity-mining simulations and claimed free merch. This hands-on approach underscored our commitment to secure, compliant innovation and to empowering the Vietnamese community through education and product feedback.

About Atok

Developed by Singapore’s Atok Labs Pte. Ltd., Atok is the world’s first Web3-based mobile advertising and digital marketing platform. Leveraging AIoT and big data analytics, it rewards users through a “Time Is Value” mechanism—issuing token incentives for ad views, daily check-ins, and mobile fitness achievements. Its native BEP-20 token, $ATOK, powers cross-platform reward redemption, travel spending, and NFT purchases.To learn more, visit: https://x.com/Atok_App

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves nearly 7.8 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Our comprehensive trading platform supports 800+ high-quality tokens and 1000+ trading pairs. XT.COM crypto exchange supports a rich variety of trading, such as spot trading , margin trading , and futures trading together with an aggregated NFT marketplace . Our platform strives to cater to our large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

XT Exchange

Bella Wei

Listing@xt.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by XT exchange. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.

Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photo accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62a0ae43-af78-4000-9778-1aa1de7dd84b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e813fd9-f6a1-419b-a7c9-adcf8abf8872

XT Exchange XT Exchange XT Exchange XT Exchange

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.