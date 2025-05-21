Global Peripheral Artery Angioplasty Market: Trends, Innovations and Forecasts | Exactitude Consultancy

Peripheral Artery Angioplasty Market – Global Overview 2025-2034

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global angioplasty market for peripheral arterial disease (PAD) is expanding steadily, driven by rising PAD prevalence and technological advances. In 2024 the worldwide peripheral angioplasty market was estimated at roughly USD 4.2 billion and is projected to nearly double by 2034 to about USD 9.0 billion (CAGR 8%). This reflects broader PAD treatment trends: industry analysis projects the overall PAD device market growing at ~7% annually. Key growth factors include aging populations, increasing diabetes/obesity, and a shift to minimally invasive procedures. Advanced endovascular devices (drug-eluting balloons and stents, reabsorbable scaffolds) are improving patient outcomes and expanding indications. Hospitals and specialized cardiac centers, which have the required cath-lab facilities, remain the dominant sites for angioplasty procedures. North America accounts for the largest share of PAD angioplasty spending (roughly 40–45%), thanks to high disease burden and strong healthcare infrastructure. Europe is the second‐largest market (led by Germany and the UK), while Asia–Pacific (especially China and India) is the fastest-growing region as awareness and access improve.

Global PAD interventions attract intense competition: major device makers (Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Abbott, Cordis/Johnson & Johnson, Terumo, B. Braun, Biotronik, Cook, etc.) are continually launching new products and forging partnerships. Industry players report that balloon angioplasty catheters (especially drug-coated balloons, DCBs) form the largest single product segment (by revenue). Hospitals hold the lion’s share of procedures, though outpatient/ambulatory centers are expanding. Importantly, regulatory approvals and reimbursement policies strongly influence adoption: for example, the U.S. FDA’s 2023 review reaffirmed the safety of paclitaxel-coated devices, and new approvals (e.g. Abbott’s Esprit BTK stent) open up novel treatment options.

Market Dynamics and Drivers

Rising PAD prevalence: PAD affects millions worldwide, especially elderly and diabetic patients. The increasing incidence of atherosclerosis drives demand for angioplasty interventions. For example, risk factors like diabetes and hypertension are fueling PAD rates, which in turn propels the need for revascularization procedures. Early PAD treatment campaigns and screening programs (notably in North America and Europe) also boost diagnosis and treatment.

PAD affects millions worldwide, especially elderly and diabetic patients. The increasing incidence of atherosclerosis drives demand for angioplasty interventions. For example, risk factors like diabetes and hypertension are fueling PAD rates, which in turn propels the need for revascularization procedures. Early PAD treatment campaigns and screening programs (notably in North America and Europe) also boost diagnosis and treatment. Minimally invasive preference: Clinicians favor angioplasty (balloon/stent) over open surgery due to shorter recovery and fewer complications. As one industry report notes, “Stakeholders who invest in R&D…stand to gain the most” , because new catheters and stents allow less-invasive management of chronic limb-threatening ischemia.

Clinicians favor angioplasty (balloon/stent) over open surgery due to shorter recovery and fewer complications. As one industry report notes, , because new catheters and stents allow less-invasive management of chronic limb-threatening ischemia. Technological innovation: Advances such as drug-coated balloons (DCBs), drug-eluting stents (DES), and bioresorbable scaffolds are expanding indications and efficacy. Many next-generation devices (e.g. Abbott’s everolimus-eluting “dissolving” stent for below-the-knee arteries) have reached the market recently. Intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) systems and improved guidewire/crossing technologies are also being adopted for complex, calcified lesions. These innovations prolong vessel patency and reduce re-intervention rates, stimulating market growth.

Advances such as drug-coated balloons (DCBs), drug-eluting stents (DES), and bioresorbable scaffolds are expanding indications and efficacy. Many next-generation devices (e.g. Abbott’s everolimus-eluting “dissolving” stent for below-the-knee arteries) have reached the market recently. Intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) systems and improved guidewire/crossing technologies are also being adopted for complex, calcified lesions. These innovations prolong vessel patency and reduce re-intervention rates, stimulating market growth. Regulatory support and reimbursement: Favorable reimbursement (especially in developed countries) encourages angioplasty use over drug therapy alone. Many governments and insurers have approved PAD interventions as standard of care. The recent FDA stance that paclitaxel-coated balloons and stents do not carry excess mortality risk has cleared a major regulatory hurdle, allowing continued use of these devices. In Europe, CE marking under the new MDR framework has tightened safety standards (for example, devices like AngioDynamics’ laser atherectomy system Auryon received CE Mark in 2024, highlighting regulatory momentum). Price pressures exist, but innovation (and the need for cost-effective chronic disease management) continues to draw investment.

Favorable reimbursement (especially in developed countries) encourages angioplasty use over drug therapy alone. Many governments and insurers have approved PAD interventions as standard of care. The recent FDA stance that paclitaxel-coated balloons and stents do carry excess mortality risk has cleared a major regulatory hurdle, allowing continued use of these devices. In Europe, CE marking under the new MDR framework has tightened safety standards (for example, devices like AngioDynamics’ laser atherectomy system Auryon received CE Mark in 2024, highlighting regulatory momentum). Price pressures exist, but innovation (and the need for cost-effective chronic disease management) continues to draw investment. Shifting demographics: Aging populations in North America and Europe drive growth, as PAD is more common in older patients. Meanwhile, increasing healthcare spending and greater physician training in China and India are rapidly expanding Asia-Pacific demand. Governments in emerging markets are building PAD awareness campaigns and reimbursement frameworks, further enlarging the addressable market.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Balloon Catheters: This category (including plain balloons and drug-coated balloons) is the largest segment. Balloon angioplasty is the core of PAD intervention, and most procedures begin with a percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) balloon. Drug-coated balloons (typically paclitaxel or sirolimus-eluting) are increasingly used to inhibit restenosis. Industry analysis indicates “the balloon catheters are expected to dominate the peripheral angioplasty industry” with continued steady growth. Balloons offer a cost-effective, minimally invasive option, which keeps their market share high (estimated well over 50% of revenue in devices).

This category (including plain balloons and drug-coated balloons) is the largest segment. Balloon angioplasty is the core of PAD intervention, and most procedures begin with a percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) balloon. Drug-coated balloons (typically paclitaxel or sirolimus-eluting) are increasingly used to inhibit restenosis. Industry analysis indicates with continued steady growth. Balloons offer a cost-effective, minimally invasive option, which keeps their market share high (estimated well over 50% of revenue in devices). Stents: Traditional bare-metal stents and newer drug-eluting stents constitute the next-largest segment. Stents are often used after angioplasty to scaffold the artery, especially for flow-limiting dissections or recoil. The introduction of DES (e.g. Boston’s Eluvia, Abbott’s expanding pipeline, Biotronik’s devices) has lifted this segment’s growth. Resorbable scaffolds (Abbott Esprit BTK) and hybrid stents (drug-coated) are gaining traction. However, stent use is somewhat lower in peripheral arteries compared to coronary, since smaller vessels (below-knee) and long lesions are harder to scaffold. Still, stents represent a significant share (perhaps 25–30%) of the angioplasty devices market.

Traditional bare-metal stents and newer drug-eluting stents constitute the next-largest segment. Stents are often used after angioplasty to scaffold the artery, especially for flow-limiting dissections or recoil. The introduction of DES (e.g. Boston’s Eluvia, Abbott’s expanding pipeline, Biotronik’s devices) has lifted this segment’s growth. Resorbable scaffolds (Abbott Esprit BTK) and hybrid stents (drug-coated) are gaining traction. However, stent use is somewhat lower in peripheral arteries compared to coronary, since smaller vessels (below-knee) and long lesions are harder to scaffold. Still, stents represent a significant share (perhaps 25–30%) of the angioplasty devices market. Guidewires: Guidewires, catheters, and ancillary devices (e.g. sheaths, imaging catheter) form the remaining portion. These items are used in every intervention but individually lower-priced. The guidewires segment is the smallest by revenue (roughly 10–15%), but it is indispensable. Leading guidewire products (e.g. hydrophilic-coated wires by Terumo, etc.) continue to innovate for crossing CTOs and tortuous anatomy. Although guidewire sales grow more slowly, they are a stable base of the market.

By Application

Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD): The vast majority of this market concerns PAD (femoropopliteal and below-knee arteries). Indeed, PAD interventions are driving the market growth described above. Peripheral angioplasty is used to treat stenoses and occlusions in leg arteries and, less often, renal or upper-extremity arteries. (By contrast, coronary angioplasty for heart disease is usually treated as a separate market; global coronary stent markets are much larger.) Within the PAD context, a high proportion of cases involve critical limb ischemia or severe claudication. Minimally invasive angioplasty (with or without stenting) is increasingly used to avoid amputations in these patients. Estimates suggest that angioplasty balloons alone account for over 40% of PAD device revenue, underscoring the dominance of PAD applications in this market.

The vast majority of this market concerns PAD (femoropopliteal and below-knee arteries). Indeed, PAD interventions are driving the market growth described above. Peripheral angioplasty is used to treat stenoses and occlusions in leg arteries and, less often, renal or upper-extremity arteries. (By contrast, angioplasty for heart disease is usually treated as a separate market; global coronary stent markets are much larger.) Within the PAD context, a high proportion of cases involve or severe claudication. Minimally invasive angioplasty (with or without stenting) is increasingly used to avoid amputations in these patients. Estimates suggest that angioplasty balloons alone account for over 40% of PAD device revenue, underscoring the dominance of PAD applications in this market. Coronary Artery Disease (CAD): Although coronary interventions (angioplasty for heart arteries) employ similar technologies, these are generally tracked separately. If included, the “angioplasty market” would be much larger (driven by the enormous coronary stent market). For our purposes, CAD-related sales are largely outside “peripheral angioplasty.” Nonetheless, some device platforms (e.g. angioplasty balloons, catheters) are used in both coronary and peripheral realms, and companies often cross-leverage R&D.

Although coronary interventions (angioplasty for heart arteries) employ similar technologies, these are generally tracked separately. If included, the “angioplasty market” would be much larger (driven by the enormous coronary stent market). For our purposes, CAD-related sales are largely outside “peripheral angioplasty.” Nonetheless, some device platforms (e.g. angioplasty balloons, catheters) are used in both coronary and peripheral realms, and companies often cross-leverage R&D. Others (Renal, Carotid, etc.): A small portion of angioplasty devices go into other vascular beds. Renal artery angioplasty (for renal stenosis) and carotid angioplasty (for stroke prevention) use similar balloon/stent products and appear in adjacent markets (renal angioplasty devices, carotid stents). These applications typically account for only a minor share (<10%) of the peripheral angioplasty market. However, “other” segments exist and allow device makers to diversify.

By End User

Hospitals (Catheterization Labs): The largest share of angioplasty procedures is performed in hospital interventional suites. Hospitals have the full imaging and surgical backup needed for complex PAD cases. According to MRFR, hospitals generated “the most income” in peripheral angioplasty. They also facilitate emergency interventions for acute limb ischemia.

The largest share of angioplasty procedures is performed in hospital interventional suites. Hospitals have the full imaging and surgical backup needed for complex PAD cases. According to MRFR, hospitals generated in peripheral angioplasty. They also facilitate emergency interventions for acute limb ischemia. Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) and Specialty Clinics: A growing share of PAD interventions is migrating to outpatient settings. In many markets, specialized vascular clinics or ASCs handle non-complex angioplasties. These centers benefit from lower overhead and allow for shorter stays or same-day procedures. However, the transition is gradual, since PAD patients often have co-morbidities. The ASC segment is expanding, particularly in North America.

A growing share of PAD interventions is migrating to outpatient settings. In many markets, specialized vascular clinics or ASCs handle non-complex angioplasties. These centers benefit from lower overhead and allow for shorter stays or same-day procedures. However, the transition is gradual, since PAD patients often have co-morbidities. The ASC segment is expanding, particularly in North America. Research & Academic Institutions: Academic medical centers and research hospitals constitute a smaller share of routine volume but play a key role in developing new techniques. They often participate in clinical trials of novel devices (e.g. for intravascular lithotripsy or bioresorbable stents). While not a major revenue segment, these institutions influence the market by validating innovations and training specialists.

Academic medical centers and research hospitals constitute a smaller share of routine volume but play a key role in developing new techniques. They often participate in clinical trials of novel devices (e.g. for intravascular lithotripsy or bioresorbable stents). While not a major revenue segment, these institutions influence the market by validating innovations and training specialists. Other End Users: In some countries, cardiac catheterization centers (distinct from major hospitals) and even military or disaster-response units may perform angioplasty. Private vascular labs and outpatient imaging centers occasionally treat PAD patients under vascular surgeon guidance. Generally, though, catheterization suites in hospitals dominate the mix.

By Technology

Drug-Eluting vs. Bare-Metal: A key technical segmentation is drug-eluting (DCB or DES) versus bare-metal devices. Drug-coated angioplasty (both balloons and stents) has rapidly gained popularity. By releasing agents such as paclitaxel or sirolimus, these devices suppress neointimal hyperplasia and reduce restenosis. After a period of safety scrutiny (due to older paclitaxel safety concerns), regulators now endorse these technologies. For example, the FDA’s 2023 review confirmed “no excess mortality risk” from paclitaxel-coated balloons and stents. As a result, major companies continue investing in DCB and DES platforms (e.g. Medtronic’s IN.PACT Admiral DCB, Biotronik’s Orsiro stent, Boston’s Eluvia DES). The drug-eluting segment is expected to grow faster than bare-metal, especially in restenotic or long lesions.

A key technical segmentation is drug-eluting (DCB or DES) versus bare-metal devices. Drug-coated angioplasty (both balloons and stents) has rapidly gained popularity. By releasing agents such as paclitaxel or sirolimus, these devices suppress neointimal hyperplasia and reduce restenosis. After a period of safety scrutiny (due to older paclitaxel safety concerns), regulators now endorse these technologies. For example, the FDA’s 2023 review confirmed from paclitaxel-coated balloons and stents. As a result, major companies continue investing in DCB and DES platforms (e.g. Medtronic’s IN.PACT Admiral DCB, Biotronik’s Orsiro stent, Boston’s Eluvia DES). The drug-eluting segment is expected to grow faster than bare-metal, especially in restenotic or long lesions. Bioresorbable Scaffolds: An emerging subcategory is bioresorbable scaffolds (stents that dissolve). Abbott’s Esprit BTK system – an everolimus-eluting polymer scaffold for below-the-knee arteries – won FDA approval in 2024. This introduces a new option for below-the-knee PAD, where previously only plain balloon angioplasty or bare-metal had been available. Though still early, dissolving scaffolds could capture share in specialized applications.

An emerging subcategory is bioresorbable scaffolds (stents that dissolve). Abbott’s Esprit BTK system – an everolimus-eluting polymer scaffold for below-the-knee arteries – won FDA approval in 2024. This introduces a new option for below-the-knee PAD, where previously only plain balloon angioplasty or bare-metal had been available. Though still early, dissolving scaffolds could capture share in specialized applications. Imaging & Adjunct Technologies: Improvements in intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) and optical coherence tomography (OCT) are enhancing procedure success. While not part of the angioplasty device sales directly, they influence technology adoption. For instance, new trials show IVUS guidance can improve angioplasty outcomes, potentially raising demand for IVUS systems alongside balloons and stents. Intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) – to treat calcified lesions – is another innovation (Shockwave’s IVL catheter) gaining FDA clearance. Although IVL devices are separate products, their use often accompanies angioplasty, potentially boosting overall procedural volume.

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales: Many leading device manufacturers (Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Abbott, B. Braun, Cook, etc.) employ direct sales forces, especially in North America and Western Europe. Direct sales teams provide clinical support and training, which is important for complex devices like DCBs or scaffolds. Direct sales tend to be more common in large hospital accounts and academic centers.

Many leading device manufacturers (Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Abbott, B. Braun, Cook, etc.) employ direct sales forces, especially in North America and Western Europe. Direct sales teams provide clinical support and training, which is important for complex devices like DCBs or scaffolds. Direct sales tend to be more common in large hospital accounts and academic centers. Distributors: In emerging markets (Asia, Latin America, Africa), independent distributors and national partners are vital. Many small hospitals and clinics rely on established distributors who handle regulatory clearance and logistics. For instance, Cordis (J&J) and Biotronik often use regional distributors in Middle East and Latin America. Government tenders in countries like India sometimes channel purchases through approved distributors.

In emerging markets (Asia, Latin America, Africa), independent distributors and national partners are vital. Many small hospitals and clinics rely on established distributors who handle regulatory clearance and logistics. For instance, Cordis (J&J) and Biotronik often use regional distributors in Middle East and Latin America. Government tenders in countries like India sometimes channel purchases through approved distributors. Online/Internet Sales: Historically negligible for angioplasty devices, online channels are slowly emerging. Some smaller products (guidewires, generic balloons, diagnostic catheters) may be marketed via e-commerce platforms or specialized medical supply websites, particularly in Asia-Pacific. The trend of direct-to-clinic online procurement (accelerated by the pandemic) suggests potential for growth. However, complex devices usually require in-person sales and training, so online sales remain a very minor portion of this B2B market.

Regional Demand Insights

North America (USA, Canada): Holds the largest share of the global peripheral angioplasty market. In 2023 North America accounted for roughly 44% of PAD treatment spending. Factors include high PAD prevalence (due to diabetes, smoking, aging), sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and favorable insurance coverage. The U.S. tends to adopt new technologies quickly; recent FDA approvals (e.g. Abbott’s dissolving stent, Shockwave’s IVL) immediately enter clinical use. Reimbursement (Medicare and private payers) generally covers angioplasty procedures, encouraging utilization. Key national trends include more outpatient procedures and integrated vascular centers. Large hospital systems and academic networks drive purchasing, and U.S. players (Medtronic, BSC, Abbott) are headquartered here, reinforcing market leadership.

Holds the of the global peripheral angioplasty market. In 2023 North America accounted for roughly of PAD treatment spending. Factors include high PAD prevalence (due to diabetes, smoking, aging), sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and favorable insurance coverage. The U.S. tends to adopt new technologies quickly; recent FDA approvals (e.g. Abbott’s dissolving stent, Shockwave’s IVL) immediately enter clinical use. Reimbursement (Medicare and private payers) generally covers angioplasty procedures, encouraging utilization. Key national trends include more outpatient procedures and integrated vascular centers. Large hospital systems and academic networks drive purchasing, and U.S. players (Medtronic, BSC, Abbott) are headquartered here, reinforcing market leadership. Europe: The second-largest regional market. Western Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain) dominates; Germany is the single largest national market for peripheral angioplasty in Europe. High PAD incidence among elderly Europeans and well-established endovascular programs support steady growth. Public healthcare systems and reimbursement rules vary by country: for example, Germany and France have specific DRG payments for peripheral interventions. Pricing pressures in Europe are somewhat higher (national tenders), so companies often have separate pricing strategies. New devices require CE Mark; the EU’s new MDR has recently (post-2021) increased the cost and scrutiny of obtaining CE approval, which may slow some product launches. Nevertheless, peripheral stents and DCBs are widely used. The UK’s market is notable for fast growth, partly due to NHS investment in vascular services. Eastern Europe is smaller but growing. On balance, Europe’s PAD angioplasty revenue is an estimated ~25–30% of the global market.

The second-largest regional market. Western Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain) dominates; Germany is the single largest national market for peripheral angioplasty in Europe. High PAD incidence among elderly Europeans and well-established endovascular programs support steady growth. Public healthcare systems and reimbursement rules vary by country: for example, Germany and France have specific DRG payments for peripheral interventions. Pricing pressures in Europe are somewhat higher (national tenders), so companies often have separate pricing strategies. New devices require CE Mark; the EU’s new MDR has recently (post-2021) increased the cost and scrutiny of obtaining CE approval, which may slow some product launches. Nevertheless, peripheral stents and DCBs are widely used. The UK’s market is notable for fast growth, partly due to NHS investment in vascular services. Eastern Europe is smaller but growing. On balance, Europe’s PAD angioplasty revenue is an estimated ~25–30% of the global market. Asia–Pacific: The fastest-growing region, though currently smaller in absolute size. Major drivers are expanding healthcare access and rising PAD awareness in China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. China’s PAD market is the largest in the region, reflecting its population and increasing lifestyle disease rates. Governments in India and China are rolling out screening programs and hospital upgrades, leading to higher angioplasty volumes. However, price sensitivity is higher: local manufacturers like Lepu Medical and MicroPort (China) compete on cost with global brands. Many Chinese hospitals prefer lower-priced stents and balloons, driving partnerships (e.g. Cordis has local production). In Japan and South Korea, sophisticated systems exist, and Western companies have a strong presence. Emerging markets in Southeast Asia/Australia are small but growing. Analysts expect APAC to grow at mid-to-high single-digit CAGRs, outpacing North America and Europe.

The fastest-growing region, though currently smaller in absolute size. Major drivers are expanding healthcare access and rising PAD awareness in China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. China’s PAD market is the largest in the region, reflecting its population and increasing lifestyle disease rates. Governments in India and China are rolling out screening programs and hospital upgrades, leading to higher angioplasty volumes. However, price sensitivity is higher: local manufacturers like Lepu Medical and MicroPort (China) compete on cost with global brands. Many Chinese hospitals prefer lower-priced stents and balloons, driving partnerships (e.g. Cordis has local production). In Japan and South Korea, sophisticated systems exist, and Western companies have a strong presence. Emerging markets in Southeast Asia/Australia are small but growing. Analysts expect APAC to grow at mid-to-high single-digit CAGRs, outpacing North America and Europe. Latin America: A smaller market (perhaps 5–10% of global). Brazil leads in volume, followed by Mexico and Argentina. Growth is steady as private health networks expand and public programs (e.g. Brazilian SUS) start to address PAD. However, device budgets are limited, so sales rely on mid-range products and donations. Distribution is mostly through local distributors. Clinical adoption lags Western countries by several years. Growth is expected but modest (low double-digit percentage CAGRs at best), with ongoing challenges in infrastructure.

A smaller market (perhaps 5–10% of global). Brazil leads in volume, followed by Mexico and Argentina. Growth is steady as private health networks expand and public programs (e.g. Brazilian SUS) start to address PAD. However, device budgets are limited, so sales rely on mid-range products and donations. Distribution is mostly through local distributors. Clinical adoption lags Western countries by several years. Growth is expected but modest (low double-digit percentage CAGRs at best), with ongoing challenges in infrastructure. Middle East & Africa (MEA): The smallest regional share (roughly 5% combined). Within MEA, Gulf countries (UAE, Saudi Arabia) have the highest PAD procedure rates, thanks to wealthy healthcare systems and private hospital expansion. Other Middle Eastern nations and South Africa are beginning to develop PAD treatment programs. Africa (sub-Saharan) is very nascent; most PAD cases are undiagnosed or treated conservatively. In general, MEA growth depends on foreign investment and training. International companies often operate through regional distributors and medical missions. Market growth is positive (expanding ambulance and catheterization infrastructure) but from a low base.

Competitive Landscape – Key Players

Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Cook Medical

Cordis (Johnson & Johnson)

Medtronic plc

Teleflex Inc.

Recent Developments and Innovations (2022–2024)

Abbott’s Espirit BTK Resorbable Stent (FDA approved April 2024): This drug-eluting scaffold for below-the-knee (BTK) PAD is a major innovation. It is the first-ever FDA-approved dissolving stent for peripheral arteries. The Esprit BTK delivers everolimus to maintain vessel patency and then gradually dissolves over ~3 years. In clinical trials (LIFE-BTK), it showed superior outcomes to balloon angioplasty alone. Abbott’s success (also highlighted in a recent press report) provides a new option for critical limb ischemia and could shift practice below the knee.

This drug-eluting scaffold for below-the-knee (BTK) PAD is a major innovation. It is the first-ever FDA-approved dissolving stent for peripheral arteries. The Esprit BTK delivers everolimus to maintain vessel patency and then gradually dissolves over ~3 years. In clinical trials (LIFE-BTK), it showed superior outcomes to balloon angioplasty alone. Abbott’s success (also highlighted in a recent press report) provides a new option for critical limb ischemia and could shift practice below the knee. Shockwave E8 Peripheral IVL Catheter (FDA clearance Sept 2024): Shockwave Medical launched its next-generation intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) catheter for PAD. The new E8 catheter features eight shock emitters over an 80 mm balloon, and a working length of 150 cm – enabling treatment of longer, calcified lesions above and below the knee. IVL uses acoustic pulses to break up calcium. The FDA clearance (Sep 2024) followed successful trials in complex PAD. This expansion of the IVL portfolio addresses a key unmet need: PAD with heavy calcification. As Shockwave notes, the E8 “offers physicians a complete IVL portfolio to treat challenging patients” .

Shockwave Medical launched its next-generation intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) catheter for PAD. The new features eight shock emitters over an 80 mm balloon, and a working length of 150 cm – enabling treatment of longer, calcified lesions above and below the knee. IVL uses acoustic pulses to break up calcium. The FDA clearance (Sep 2024) followed successful trials in complex PAD. This expansion of the IVL portfolio addresses a key unmet need: PAD with heavy calcification. As Shockwave notes, the E8 . BD’s Covered Stent Study (“AGILITY”, 2024): Becton Dickinson initiated its first-in-human IDE trial for a new covered stent designed specifically for PAD. In March 2024 BD enrolled the first patient in the AGILITY trial, evaluating the BD Vascular Covered Stent for PAD treatment. Covered stents (stent-grafts) can exclude diseased segments and provide durable patency. If successful, BD’s platform could offer a novel solution for long or complex lesions. This highlights BD’s strategic expansion from diagnostic catheters into therapeutic PAD devices.

Becton Dickinson initiated its first-in-human IDE trial for a new covered stent designed specifically for PAD. In March 2024 BD enrolled the first patient in the trial, evaluating the for PAD treatment. Covered stents (stent-grafts) can exclude diseased segments and provide durable patency. If successful, BD’s platform could offer a novel solution for long or complex lesions. This highlights BD’s strategic expansion from diagnostic catheters into therapeutic PAD devices. CardioFlow FreedomFlow Orbital Atherectomy (FDA 510(k) Oct 2023): CardioFlow, a smaller innovator, won FDA clearance for its FreedomFlow™ orbital atherectomy system in October 2023. Although atherectomy is not angioplasty per se, it is used adjunctively in PAD. This device uses a rotating crown to sand away plaque. It adds to the competition in calcium-modifying therapies (alongside Boston Scientific’s Jetstream and Philips’ rotational atherectomy). Clinically, it provides another option for severely calcified vessels.

CardioFlow, a smaller innovator, won FDA clearance for its orbital atherectomy system in October 2023. Although atherectomy is not angioplasty per se, it is used adjunctively in PAD. This device uses a rotating crown to sand away plaque. It adds to the competition in calcium-modifying therapies (alongside Boston Scientific’s Jetstream and Philips’ rotational atherectomy). Clinically, it provides another option for severely calcified vessels. Endologix/TriReme Detour Bypass Device (FDA approved June 2023): Endologix (now TriReme Medical) received FDA approval for the Detour System in June 2023. This is a unique technology: it creates an arteriovenous bypass by routing a stent through the adjacent femoral vein around an SFA blockage, using stents to restore flow. Although technically a “bypass” rather than traditional angioplasty, it is used in PAD to avoid open surgery on very long lesions. Its approval expands the range of endovascular tools available.

Endologix (now TriReme Medical) received FDA approval for the in June 2023. This is a unique technology: it creates an arteriovenous bypass by routing a stent through the adjacent femoral vein around an SFA blockage, using stents to restore flow. Although technically a “bypass” rather than traditional angioplasty, it is used in PAD to avoid open surgery on very long lesions. Its approval expands the range of endovascular tools available. AngioDynamics Auryon Laser Atherectomy (CE Mark Sept 2024): AngioDynamics’ Auryon system – a revolutionary solid-state laser atherectomy – received CE Mark in Sept 2024. Auryon can treat all types of PAD lesions (above and below knee) with minimal vessel injury. While this is an atherectomy device, its approval is relevant: it reflects the continued innovation in PAD treatment. (AngioDynamics had earlier FDA clearance in 2020.) European CE approval means the Auryon platform can reach the EU angioplasty market.

This report is also available in the following languages : Japanese (末梢動脈形成術市場), Korean (말초동맥 혈관성형술 시장), Chinese (外周动脉血管成形术市场), French (Marché de l'angioplastie artérielle périphérique), German (Markt für periphere arterielle Angioplastie), and Italian (Mercato dell'angioplastica dell'arteria periferica), etc.

