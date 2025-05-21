MOBIA Technology Innovations announces strategic partnership with DataBahn.ai to bring smart data management and cybersecurity to more Canadian organizations

DARTMOUTH, Nova Scotia, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOBIA Technology Innovations, a leading Canadian expert in business transformation and innovative enterprise technology solutions, announced today a strategic partnership with Databahn.ai, a data fabric company providing smart data management for IT and cybersecurity teams. Collaborating with Databahn.ai will allow MOBIA to support its clients in streamlining cybersecurity and improving IT decision making with AI powered data management.

MOBIA is at the forefront of enterprise technology innovation in Canada, supporting customers to execute complex business transformations that enable them to thrive and lead in changing markets. Cultivating strong relationships with cutting-edge technology and solutions providers, like DataBahn, MOBIA expertly integrates their offerings to create robust custom solutions to address clients’ unique business challenges.

DataBahn’s unique data fabric will enable MOBIA to support its customers in automating security data collection and engineering, significantly reducing the costs and manual effort associated with these tasks by up to 50% and 80% respectively.

“Our customers are navigating an increasingly complex cybersecurity landscape where data overload, manual processes, and limited visibility can slow down response and increase risk. Through our partnership with DataBahn, we can help customers tackle these challenges head-on,” said Mike Reeves, President at MOBIA. “By automating the collection and transformation of security data, we’re enabling our customers to uncover insights faster, respond to threats more efficiently, and ultimately drive down the cost and complexity of managing cybersecurity. This partnership is about delivering smarter, scalable solutions that empower Canadian organizations to stay secure and move with confidence.”

Working closely to integrate smart data fabric solutions for Canadian customers, MOBIA and DataBahn will be able to offer:

Enhanced data management: By simplifying the way large-scaled cybersecurity data is handled, DataBahn’s platform will help organizations efficiently manage and process security data to give them better insight into system performance and threats.

DataBahn looks forward to expanding further into the Canadian market through this partnership, offering more organizations a better way to handle their security data. “We’re excited to partner with an organization that shares our commitment to innovation and delivering value,” said Dina Kamal, Field CTO and Canada General Manager at DataBahn.ai. “We see data as the lifeblood of any organization, and by harnessing its power, we believe we can unlock incredible possibilities for success.”

Echoing Kamal’s sentiments about the importance of data, Mike Reeves, President at MOBIA added, “Cybersecurity is a growing focus for many of our clients and managing the volume of security data produced today can be a challenge for many. With DataBahn, we’re able to help our clients integrate data from various sources and lean on artificial intelligence and automation to extract actionable insights and detect threats early on.”

To learn more about DataBahn's AI-powered platform and find out how MOBIA can help you implement it to get the most out of your cybersecurity data, contact MOBIA at mobia.io/contact

ABOUT MOBIA

MOBIA is a leading expert in business transformation and innovative enterprise technology systems. With hundreds of customers across North America, MOBIA partners with organizations of all sizes, across all verticals to transform the way they work. Focused on people, processes, technology, and culture, MOBIA helps businesses reach their full potential. MOBIA is proud to be recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies and Canada's Top Growing Companies . To learn more, visit Mobia.io

To learn more about MOBIA contact Nicole Murphy at laura.hambly@mobia.io.

ABOUT DATABAHN

DataBahn.ai is on a mission to revolutionize data management and empower organizations with unparalleled insights and AI-ready data. It strives to provide cutting-edge solutions that seamlessly orchestrate, secure, and optimize data, fostering innovation, and unlocking the true potential of businesses in the digital era. DataBahn’s commitment to excellence is woven into the fabric of every service, driving data-driven success for its clients across industries.

