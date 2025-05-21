Press Release

Atos positioned as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services report

Paris, France – May 21, 2025 – Atos today announces that it has been positioned as a Leader by Gartner® in its 2025 Magic Quadrant™ for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services (ODWS), based on its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. This is the ninth consecutive year that Atos has been placed in the Leaders quadrant in a Gartner Magic Quadrant report dedicated to Outsourced Digital Workplace Services (ODWS)1.

Atos’ digital workplace services provide end-to-end Engaged Employee Experience through digital collaboration and productivity tools, as well as intelligent customer care services that enable new ways of working and include 20 ‘Tech for Good’ features to address clients’ CSR goals.

Persona-based employee journeys enable secure and effortless access to applications, resources and devices from any location, allowing every individual to maximize their contribution, regardless of disability or impairment.

Atos sustainable digital workplace suite, that is included in its ODWS portfolio, fosters more sustainable and cost-effective workplace environments through transparent, responsible sourcing and device lifecycle management to reduce customers’ carbon footprint across the ecosystem.

Atos Experience Operations Center (XOC) launched in 2024, leverages cognitive analytics, virtual agents, remote diagnostics, innovative device provisioning and robust asset tracking for a secure, frictionless employee device support experience, and also complements Atos’ service desk with proactive issue resolution.

To quickly identify and address employees’ IT issues before they impact their activity and business operations, the Atos Experience Operations Center (XOC) leverages automation and AI and aggregates data in real time to inform decisions about digital employee experience, allowing agile and responsive decision-making and problem resolution before users are affected.

Leon Gilbert, EVP & Head of Digital Workplace Business Line, Atos, said: “Gartner recognition is an honor that we believe reflects on our breakthrough approach to human-centric, flexible and hybrid digital workplace environments powered by state-of-the-art technologies and on our commitment to co-create with our customers outcome-driven tailored services. This recognition gives us confidence in our capacity to further transform the future of work.”

The 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ evaluated 18 service providers based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

To download a copy of the report, please go to https://atos.net/en/lp/gartner-magic-quadrant-for-outsourced-digital-workplace-services-2025

1 The 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services replaces three separate regional Magic Quadrants for North America, Europe and the Asia/Pacific region, called Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services (2017-2021).

