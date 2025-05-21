Visitor arrivals for April 2025

MACAU, May 21 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that visitor arrivals increased by 18.9% year-on-year to 3,092,791 in April 2025. Same-day visitors (1,755,592) and overnight visitors (1,337,199) rose by 30.1% and 6.9% year-on-year respectively. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of visitors decreased by 0.1 day year-on-year to 1.1 days, due to the growth in the proportion of same-day visitors in the total number of visitors. The duration of stay for same-day visitors (0.2 day) and overnight visitors (2.3 days) both remained unchanged.

As regards source of visitors, visitors from mainland China increased by 22.4% year-on-year to 2,126,212 in April, with those travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme (1,064,231) rising by 34.1%. Among the Mainland visitors, 149,359 travelled under the “one trip per week measure”, 43,278 under the “multiple-entry measure” and 18,015 under the “tourist group multi-entry measure”. In addition, visitors from the nine Pearl River Delta cities in the Greater Bay Area rose by 34.5% year-on-year to 1,066,367, driven by an upsurge of 63% in the number of visitors from Zhuhai. Visitors from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (659,844) and the Taiwan region (76,721) went up by 13.4% and 4.4% year-on-year respectively.

International visitors totalled 230,014 in April, up by 10.4% year-on-year. Regarding the Southeast Asian markets, visitors from the Philippines (43,097), Thailand (20,463) and Indonesia (19,656) rose by 20.2%, 24.1% and 0.4% year-on-year respectively, while those from Malaysia (14,776) and Singapore (7,888) decreased by 17.6% and 8.7%. With respect to the South Asian markets, visitors from India (12,485) hiked by 50% year-on-year. For the Northeast Asian markets, visitors from Japan (8,646) grew by 4.1%, while those from the Republic of Korea (37,215) dropped by 0.7%. As regards long-haul markets, visitors from the USA (13,429) went up by 4.3% year-on-year.

Analysed by checkpoint, number of visitor arrivals by land (2,539,548; 82.1% of total) grew by 26.2% year-on-year in April; those arriving through the Hengqin port showed a growth of over 50%. Meanwhile, visitor arrivals by sea (316,999; 10.2%) increased by 0.5% year-on-year, while those by air (236,244; 7.6%) dropped by 13.4%.

In the first four months of 2025, a total of 12,955,456 visitor arrivals were recorded, up by 12.9% year-on-year; same-day visitors (7,578,976) and overnight visitors (5,376,480) grew by 23.4% and 0.8% respectively. Meanwhile, the cumulative average length of stay of visitors shortened by 0.1 day year-on-year to 1.1 days in the first four months. The duration of stay for same-day visitors (0.2 day) remained unchanged, while that for overnight visitors (2.3 days) increased by 0.1 day.