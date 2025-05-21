Higher Eduction on helpdesk of Deputy Minister Dr Mimmy Gondwe addressing over 20 000 student queries

The Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Dr Mimmy Gondwe, is pleased to announce that her office's student and stakeholders’ helpdesk has now processed over 20 000 queries from across the sector since its establishment in August of last year, 2024.

Deputy Minister Gondwe established the helpdesk immediately after assuming office to demonstrate the Government of National Unity’s commitment to supporting students and stakeholders in the Post-School Education and Training (PSET) sector.

So far, the DM’s helpdesk has addressed a total of 20 377 queries, achieving an 81% resolution rate.

The principal function of the DM’s help desk is to provide prompt and personalised support to students and stakeholders by addressing enquiries and concerns, particularly those related to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), as well as the delayed issuance of results, diplomas, and certificates.

“I’m pleased to see the helpdesk positively impacting thousands of students and stakeholders. It became clear to me soon after I assumed office that there was no direct platform for students and stakeholders to escalate their queries and grievances,” said Deputy Minister Gondwe.

Top queries that the DM’s helpdesk regularly receives and manages include tracking student diploma applications, NSFAS applications, appeals and issuing of allowances, student admissions, and information about registered institutions of higher education, among many other matters.

To effectively assist students and stakeholders, the DM’s helpdesk collaborates closely with the department’s internal Exam and Diploma section and the TVET and University branches within the Department and NSFAS.

“Currently, two young ladies, Lufuno Lidzhade and Lenah Moseri, manage the helpdesk in my office. However, we plan to transition to a digital system due to the growing number of queries. Please reach out to my helpdesk via email at Dmsdesk@Dhet.gov.za,” said Deputy Minister Gondwe.

Enquiries:

Sipho Stuurman

Cell: 076 965 4880

E-mail: Stuurman.S@dhet.gov.za

Fikile Moya

Cell: 082 507 2265/ 084 2000 815

E-mail: Moya.F@dhet.gov.za



